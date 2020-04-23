Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Delta Air Lines' new senior secured term loan and notes

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to the new senior secured instruments Delta Air Lines, Inc. ("Delta") announced earlier today. The company plans to arrange a $1.5 billion, three-year term loan and $1.5 billion of notes due in five years. The issuance of these secured obligations does not, at this time, affect the company's Baa3 senior unsecured, or any other of Moody's ratings assigned to Delta, all of which remain on review for downgrade since March 17, 2020. These new Baa2 ratings are also on review for downgrade.

The ongoing spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, extremely low oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline sector is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Delta will use the loan and note proceeds for general corporate purposes, primarily for bolstering liquidity as the impacts of the coronavirus continue. The Baa2 senior secured rating is one notch above the current Baa3 senior unsecured rating, reflecting the benefits of the security package. Slot, gate and/or route authorities and interests for operations at New York's LaGuardia and JFK airports, Reagan National in DC, and London Heathrow Airport and for services between the US and the United Kingdom, Europe or Latin America will secure the loan and note obligations. The existing Baa1 senior secured rating for the company is assigned to term loans secured by aircraft subject to Section 1110 of the US Bankruptcy Code. Section 1110 provides creditors timely access to collateral under an airline default scenario.

In its review, Moody's continues to assess the extent to which the company's liquidity, including government support programs, can fund its cash needs during the period of little to no flying, the duration of this period of limited flight activity and limited cash receipts, and its estimates of the timeframe Delta will need to restore its balance sheet and credit metrics. Moody's is also assessing scenarios that reflect recovery periods of different durations and magnitudes, to sensitize the liquidity analysis. For Delta and its nearest peers, American Airlines and United Airlines, the likelihood that foreign governments will prohibit or limit international arrivals until the virus is defeated will hamper the near-term recovery relative to US domestic carriers. These and other factors will impact expectations of free cash flow generation that will inform estimates of time needed to repay the debt incurred during the virus.

LIQUIDITY

Delta reported $6 billion of cash on hand at March 31, up from about $2.9 billion coming into 2020. This amount includes a draw of about $3 billion on revolving credit facilities. Delta will receive $5.4 billion under the Payroll Support Program of the US Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Of this amount, $1.6 billion will be in a 10-year, unsecured loan. A CARES Act loan of about $4.6 billion will also be available to Delta through September 30, 2020, should it decide to utilize this part of the program. Unsecured assets with value of about $13 billion remain available for additional financing should it need it. The industry players maintaining their return on capital strategies rather than returning to market share plays, declines in unemployment rates, passenger demand and oil price levels will be key determinants of Delta's, and the industry's, future cash generation that will inform expectations for the pace of deleveraging balance sheets.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Delta's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects its historically supportive financial leverage and strong business profile as the world's largest airline with leading, recurring free cash flow. Delta's business profile -- defined by its brand, global network, leading airline operating performance and operating partnership model -- is strong and should provide a solid foundation for eventual recovery from the coronavirus. Moody's expects Delta to maintain its leading airline operating performance when the global economy and the airline industry start their recovery.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects cash to fall below $5 billion or it believes that passenger bookings in the US market will be depressed near current levels for an extended period or it anticipates that Delta will not be able to timely restore its financial profile once the virus recedes; for example, if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 3.25x or FFO plus interest-to-interest is sustained below 6x beyond 2022.

There will be no upwards pressure on the ratings until after passenger demand returns to pre-coronavirus levels. The ratings could be raised if Delta maintains cash above $5 billion and improves its key credit metrics, including debt-to-EBITDA approaching 2.5x, funds from operations plus interest-to-interest above 8x or EBITDA margins near 20%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Delta Air Lines, Inc. and the Delta Connection carriers offer passenger air travel services to over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries and six continents. Delta reported $47 billion of revenue for 2019.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Delta Air Lines, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Baa2; Placed Under Review for Downgrade

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2; Placed Under Review for Downgrade

