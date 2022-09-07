Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Equifax's new senior unsecured notes

New York, September 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to Equifax Inc.'s proposed 5-year senior unsecured notes. The outlook is stable.

Net proceeds from the debt issuance are expected to refinance outstanding debt and to provide additional liquidity.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Equifax Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Equifax's Baa2 long-term senior unsecured rating reflects its market position as one of the leading consumer credit reporting agencies in North America, the high barriers to entry in this business and its information products and services that are deeply integrated in its customers' decision-making processes and workflows. Equifax's revenue diversity has increased through strategic investments over the years. The company has reduced its reliance on cyclical mortgage-related revenue to about a fourth of the total and incorporated new data sets and products that are expected to be less impacted by macroeconomic swings. Its Workforce Solutions unit, which is now the largest segment, has become the most profitable and fastest-growing business line. That said, Equifax's revenue remains correlated with overall consumer credit and employment conditions. Moody's expects a slowdown given the deteriorating US and global macroeconomic environment, high inflation, and rising interest rates.

About $3 billion of debt-financed M&A in 2021, including the $1.8 billion acquisition of Appriss and the $640 million purchase of Kount, has led to elevated debt/EBITDA of roughly 3.5x as of the twelve-month period ending June 2022 (not pro forma for recent acquisitions). Moody's anticipates Equifax will continue to pursue acquisitions but will manage its capital allocation strategy towards a 3.0x debt/EBITDA ratio. The company suspended share repurchases after the acquisition of Appriss in 2021 and Moody's expects it will reduce its financial leverage over the next few quarters through EBITDA growth and debt reduction. Equifax continues to make progress on its post-2017 technology transformation, which will help expand its 33% EBITDA margins (as of the twelve-month period ending June 2022). Margin expansion will be partially offset by integration costs from an active acquisition pipeline, dilution from less profitable M&A targets and additional technology investments to remain competitive. Free cash flow in 2022 will be impacted by working capital needs, integration costs and one-time expenses, including the $345 million payment in connection with the settlement of the US consumer class action related to the 2017 cybersecurity incident. The settlement reduces uncertainty around the potential liability in the US (cases for international markets remain open), but it also underscores data privacy and regulatory risks, and the need to deploy modern technology and sustain investments in cyber defenses. Beyond 2022, Moody's expects Equifax will generate annual free cash flow above $550 million (net of dividends), which will support funding for strategic bolt-on acquisitions and help maintain Equifax's strong competitive position.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard analytical adjustments.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for revenue growth in the low single-digit range over the next 12 months, as a deteriorating macroeconomic environment pressures mortgage volumes and overall consumer credit conditions. Lower technology expenses and a higher contribution from the more profitable and less cyclical Workforce Solutions segment will contribute to modest margin expansion, with EBITDA margins above 33%. The stable outlook anticipates that Equifax may engage in debt-financed acquisitions, but Moody's expects the company will utilize free cash flow and will limit shareholder distributions until debt/EBITDA approaches 3.0x.

Equifax's liquidity profile is good. As of June 30, 2022, Equifax had approximately $224 million of unrestricted cash. Free cash flow in fiscal 2022 will be impacted by the 1Q22 $345 million one-time cybersecurity US settlement. Technology investments and working capital needs driven by higher receivables and the timing of COVID-19 tax credit payments will also diminish free cash flow. Beyond 2022, Moody's expects Equifax will generate annual free cash flow over $550 million, net of annual dividends around $195 million and about $525 million of capex (including capitalized software). As of June 30, 2022, the company had roughly $789 million of availability under its $1.5 billion revolving line of credit due August 2026. Equifax also had $711 million of outstanding commercial paper notes, which are backstopped by the revolving credit facility and reduce its availability. The ability to borrow under the revolving line of credit is conditioned by, among other things, compliance with a maximum leverage ratio test (as defined in the agreement) below 4.25x until the period ending September 30, 2022; 4.0x for the periods ending December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023; and 3.75x thereafter. The company is permitted to maintain higher leverage by up to an additional 0.5x if it meets certain conditions. Moody's expects Equifax will maintain an ample operating cushion under the covenant.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be upgraded if Moody's expects Equifax will maintain 1) sustained revenue and earnings growth; 2) debt to EBITDA around 2.5x; 3) retained cash flow to debt above 25%; and 4) a conservative financial risk profile featuring limited debt-financed acquisitions and share repurchases.

Moody's could downgrade Equifax's rating if 1) revenue and profits do not grow; 2) the cost or time required to conclude the company's digital transformation increases; 3) debt to EBITDA remains around 3.5x; or 4) there is a shift toward more aggressive financial policies.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX), based in Atlanta, GA, provides information solutions, employment and income verifications and human resources business process outsourcing services. Equifax operates In the US (about 78% of revenue), as well as Canada, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Equifax also operates through a joint venture in Russia, but the company decided to exit its ownership position in March 2022. Moody's expects 2022 revenue above $5.0 billion.

