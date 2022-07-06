Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to FIS' senior unsecured note issuance

New York, July 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa2 senior unsecured rating to Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.'s ("FIS") proposed senior unsecured notes offering. The net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay outstanding debt.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

FIS' credit profile reflects its positioning as a leading global diversified financial technology company, with a broad portfolio of businesses including leadership positions in banking technology, merchant acquiring and capital markets technology. The company's key business lines have high stability characteristics and are supported by positive secular growth trends such as cash displacement, bank technology outsourcing and SaaS transition. Stability and diversification benefits were demonstrated in 2020 as FIS' EBITDA declined only 4% in the difficult environment. However, the financial technology industry is characterized by very rapid technology evolution, the competitive environment in FIS' key verticals is highly intense, and the company will need to continue to make significant investments to maintain leadership.

Moody's projects FIS to sustain revenue growth in mid-to-upper single digits in the near term. Merchant Solutions will outperform the growing US acquiring sector with growth near 11% in 2022, supported by strong growth in e-commerce and T&E rebound. Banking Solutions will grow in the mid-single digits, with a solid pipeline of implementations and growth in debit processing. Capital Markets Solutions will also grow in mid-single digits, supported by constructive demand trends and a differentiated solution suite. FIS' profitability is strong, but Moody's does not expect further meaningful margin expansion due to intense competition and substantial investment requirements.

FIS' balance sheet strategy targets Moody's adjusted total leverage of about 3.0x over time. The capital allocation strategy includes high capital return through dividends and share repurchases, which if maintained within the bounds of annual FCF is consistent with the rating. Moody's expects FIS to remain acquisitive as it reinforces its capabilities in the highly competitive industry. If acquisitions result in temporary leverage increases, the company intends to reduce leverage back to the 3.0x target.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects expectation of sustained organic growth and profitability with Moody's adjusted total leverage around 3.0x. The ratings could be upgraded if FIS generates consistent solid organic growth, sustains strong profitability, and maintains total leverage in mid-2x area with balanced financial policy. The ratings could be downgraded if revenue or profitability experience a sustained decline, or if total leverage is sustained above 3.5x.

With adjusted net revenues of $14 billion in 2021, FIS is a leading global diversified financial technology company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

