Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Fiserv's senior unsecured notes issuance

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa2 senior unsecured rating to Fiserv, Inc.'s ("Fiserv") proposed offering of senior notes. The outlook is unchanged at stable. The net proceeds from the offering will be used to refinance an upcoming senior notes maturity and to repay outstanding revolving credit facility balances.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Fiserv's Baa2 rating reflects its position as a global diversified financial technology leader with net revenue scale of $14.4 billion (pro forma 2019). The merger with First Data completed in 2019 resulted in a diversified portfolio of businesses with leading competitive positions. The Merchant Acceptance segment (39% of pro forma 2019 revenue) is the largest global vertically-integrated merchant acquirer by revenue, benefiting from a highly diversified customer base and a broad suite of leading capabilities. The Payments and Network segment (39% of net revenue) is a leading credit issuer processor, electronic funds transfer provider and debit network operator. The Financial Technology segment (20% of net revenue) is the largest provider of core processing solutions to financial institutions in the US, with a longstanding leadership position among regional and community banks. The business portfolio benefits from substantial diversification across customer categories, product categories and geographies. The merger with First Data provides meaningful revenue and cost synergy opportunities that are currently being realized, and management has consistently increased synergy targets since the merger closing.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The outbreak is having a significant adverse impact on Fiserv's financial performance. The Merchant Acceptance segment is affected by the disruption of commerce during the lockdown period, and is likely to experience a meaningful revenue decline in 2020. The Payments and Network segment will likely decline less than the Merchant Acceptance segment, driven by declines in prepaid card and electronic fund transfer businesses but supported by the relative stability in issuer processing. The Financial Technology segment will demonstrate stability in the recessionary environment, supported by its highly integrated contractual customer relationships and the essential nature of the services. The impact of the revenue decline in 2020 will be partially offset by continued realization of the significant First Data merger synergies and additional cost savings. Moody's expects revenues to partially rebound in 2021 in line with macroeconomic assumptions and in light of Fiserv's solid competitive positioning in its business lines. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under the ESG framework.

Consistent with management's public financial policy commitments, Moody's expects the company to reduce total leverage below 3x (Moody's definition) by the second half of 2021. Moody's expects share repurchase activity to be reduced for the balance of 2020. Moody's believes that the company will be able to achieve the total leverage target of less than 3x in the second half of 2021 despite the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its financial performance. Liquidity is good with available cash balances of $590 million as of March 2020 and a $3.5 billion revolver with outstanding balances of about $1.1 billion pro forma for the pending issuance of senior notes and the repayment of outstanding revolver balances with a portion of the proceeds. Moody's expects Fiserv to generate free cash flow of about $3 billion in 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a modest EBITDA decline in 2020 following by a return to EBITDA growth in 2021, and total leverage declining to below 3x in the second half of 2021. The ratings could be upgraded if Fiserv generates consistent solid organic growth and progresses the First Data integration as anticipated while sustaining adjusted total leverage in the mid-2x area with balanced financial policy. The ratings could be downgraded if EBITDA decline is sustained in 2021, or if adjusted total leverage is sustained above 3.5x.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Fiserv, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa2

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016

With net revenues for the pro forma twelve month period ended December 2019 of $14.4 billion, Fiserv is a global financial technology company.

