Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Fiserv's senior unsecured notes issuance

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa2 senior unsecured
rating to Fiserv, Inc.'s ("Fiserv") proposed offering of
senior notes. The outlook is unchanged at stable. The net
proceeds from the offering will be used to refinance an upcoming senior
notes maturity and to repay outstanding revolving credit facility balances.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Fiserv's Baa2 rating reflects its position as a global diversified
financial technology leader with net revenue scale of $14.4
billion (pro forma 2019). The merger with First Data completed
in 2019 resulted in a diversified portfolio of businesses with leading
competitive positions. The Merchant Acceptance segment (39%
of pro forma 2019 revenue) is the largest global vertically-integrated
merchant acquirer by revenue, benefiting from a highly diversified
customer base and a broad suite of leading capabilities. The Payments
and Network segment (39% of net revenue) is a leading credit issuer
processor, electronic funds transfer provider and debit network
operator. The Financial Technology segment (20% of net revenue)
is the largest provider of core processing solutions to financial institutions
in the US, with a longstanding leadership position among regional
and community banks. The business portfolio benefits from substantial
diversification across customer categories, product categories and
geographies. The merger with First Data provides meaningful revenue
and cost synergy opportunities that are currently being realized,
and management has consistently increased synergy targets since the merger
closing.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The outbreak is having a significant
adverse impact on Fiserv's financial performance. The Merchant
Acceptance segment is affected by the disruption of commerce during the
lockdown period, and is likely to experience a meaningful revenue
decline in 2020. The Payments and Network segment will likely decline
less than the Merchant Acceptance segment, driven by declines in
prepaid card and electronic fund transfer businesses but supported by
the relative stability in issuer processing. The Financial Technology
segment will demonstrate stability in the recessionary environment,
supported by its highly integrated contractual customer relationships
and the essential nature of the services. The impact of the revenue
decline in 2020 will be partially offset by continued realization of the
significant First Data merger synergies and additional cost savings.
Moody's expects revenues to partially rebound in 2021 in line with
macroeconomic assumptions and in light of Fiserv's solid competitive
positioning in its business lines. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under the ESG framework.
Consistent with management's public financial policy commitments,
Moody's expects the company to reduce total leverage below 3x (Moody's
definition) by the second half of 2021. Moody's expects share
repurchase activity to be reduced for the balance of 2020. Moody's
believes that the company will be able to achieve the total leverage target
of less than 3x in the second half of 2021 despite the adverse impact
of the coronavirus outbreak on its financial performance. Liquidity
is good with available cash balances of $590 million as of March
2020 and a $3.5 billion revolver with outstanding balances
of about $1.1 billion pro forma for the pending issuance
of senior notes and the repayment of outstanding revolver balances with
a portion of the proceeds. Moody's expects Fiserv to generate
free cash flow of about $3 billion in 2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a modest EBITDA
decline in 2020 following by a return to EBITDA growth in 2021,
and total leverage declining to below 3x in the second half of 2021.
The ratings could be upgraded if Fiserv generates consistent solid organic
growth and progresses the First Data integration as anticipated while
sustaining adjusted total leverage in the mid-2x area with balanced
financial policy. The ratings could be downgraded if EBITDA decline
is sustained in 2021, or if adjusted total leverage is sustained
above 3.5x.
The following rating actions were taken:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Fiserv, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
Baa2
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
With net revenues for the pro forma twelve month period ended December
2019 of $14.4 billion, Fiserv is a global financial
technology company.
