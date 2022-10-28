Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to GLP Capital Partners Holdings 2 Limited; outlook stable

New York, October 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 issuer rating to GLP Capital Partners Holdings 2 Limited ("GCP"). The outlook is stable.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

Issuer: GLP Capital Partners Holdings 2 Limited

..Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa2

Issuer: GLP Capital Partners Holdings 2 Limited

..Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating reflects GCP's growing stream of fee related earnings; strong investment track record; low leverage; and healthy and expanding profit margins. Moody's notes that the rating is further supported by an earnings mix that is weighted to more stable management fees, albeit with a relatively more recent history of raising larger funds with significant third party outside investors.

Constraints on the rating include the following: GCP's modest revenue scale relative to its rating; its AUM concentration in Asia, especially China; and its relative dependence on an affiliated company for property level services. The rating is further constrained by its less diversified product offerings relative to certain other alternative asset managers; as well as its status as a recently formed investment firm, resulting in a limited independent financial history.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if the following occurs: 1) revenue as measured by Moody's is sustained above $1.2 billion annually; 2) the company gains significant scale in fund related fees while maintaining prudent leverage metrics; 3) growth in AUM outside of Asia and/or a further diversification of GCP's product mix; and/or 4) a longer established track record as an independent company.

The ratings could be downgraded if the following occurs: 1) leverage is sustained at 2.0x or higher; 2) fundraising is substantially below projected targets; 3) there is a sustained decline in fund performance.

The assignment of the new ratings to GCP considers its governance as part of Moody's environmental, social and governance considerations. GCP's risk management policies and procedures are solid and in line with industry best practices. GCP's financial position is good and management has a record of meeting business goals and objectives. Moody's views the governance structure, which is comprised of a board of directors, with the majority being independent members, as credit positive. However, GCP has a brief history as a stand-alone company, and has an ownership structure with concentrated voting power, in a manner consistent with industry peers.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65403 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Dion, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Robert M. Callagy

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

