Related Issuers Gaz Finance Plc Gazprom, PJSC Related Research Credit Opinion: Gazprom, PJSC: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Gazprom, PJSC: Update to credit analysis Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Gazprom, PJSC Peer Snapshot: Gazprom, PJSC - September 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Issuer Comment: Gazprom, PJSC: New gas transit agreement with Naftogaz is credit positive Rating Action: Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Gazprom's proposed LPNs 13 Feb 2020 London, 13 February 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Baa2 rating to the proposed senior unsecured US dollar-denominated loan participation notes (LPNs) to be issued by, but with limited recourse to, Gaz Finance Plc, a public company with limited liability incorporated in England and Wales. Gaz Finance Plc will in turn on-lend the proceeds to Gazprom, PJSC (Baa2 stable), which will use them for general corporate purposes. Therefore, the noteholders will rely solely on Gazprom's credit quality to service and repay the debt. Moody's has also assigned a stable outlook to Gaz Finance Plc, in line with Gazprom's outlook. LPNs will be issued as Series 1 under the existing EUR30 billion multicurrency medium-term note programme (unrated) for issuing loan participation notes. The notes will be issued for the sole purpose of financing a loan to Gazprom on the terms of an amended and restated facility agreement dated 26 December 2019 between Gaz Finance Plc and Gazprom. Gaz Finance Plc will in turn on-lend the proceeds to Gazprom, PJSC (Baa2 stable), which will use them for general corporate purposes. Therefore, the noteholders will rely solely on Gazprom's credit quality to service and repay the debt. Moody's has also assigned a stable outlook to Gaz Finance Plc, in line with Gazprom's outlook. LPNs will be issued as Series 1 under the existing EUR30 billion multicurrency medium-term note programme (unrated) for issuing loan participation notes. The notes will be issued for the sole purpose of financing a loan to Gazprom on the terms of an amended and restated facility agreement dated 26 December 2019 between Gaz Finance Plc and Gazprom. RATINGS RATIONALE The Baa2 rating assigned to the notes is the same as Gazprom's long-term issuer rating, which reflects Moody's view that the proposed notes will rank pari passu with other outstanding unsecured debt of Gazprom. The noteholders will have the benefit of certain covenants made by Gazprom, including a negative pledge and restrictions on mergers. The cross-default clause embedded in the bond documentation will cover, inter alia, a failure by Gazprom or any of its principal subsidiaries to pay any of their financial indebtedness in the amount exceeding $250 million. Gazprom's Baa2 issuer rating is on par with Russia's country ceiling for foreign-currency debt. The rating factors in the company's vast natural gas reserves, strong business profile as Russia's largest producer and monopoly exporter of pipeline gas, owner and operator of the world's largest gas transportation and storage system, and Europe's largest gas supplier. Gazprom benefits from a high level of government support resulting from the company's economic, political and reputational importance to the Russian state. Gazprom's rating also takes into account Moody's expectation that the company's credit metrics will weaken in 2020 because of lower gas prices in Europe amid the growing supply of liquefied natural gas. The company remains exposed to Russia's macroeconomic, regulatory and operating environment, despite its high volume of exports, because most of its production facilities are in Russia. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN Moody's could upgrade Gazprom's issuer rating if it were to upgrade Russia's sovereign rating and raise the foreign-currency bond country ceiling, provided there is no material deterioration in the company's specific credit factors, including its operating performance, market position, financial metrics, free cash flow generation and liquidity, as well as the level of support from the Russian state. Moody's could downgrade Gazprom's issuer rating if (1) it were to downgrade Russia's sovereign rating or lower Russia's foreign-currency bond country ceiling; or (2) the company's operating performance, market position, financial metrics or liquidity were to deteriorate materially. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES The methodologies used in this rating were Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019, and Government-Related Issuers published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. Headquartered in Russia, Gazprom is one of the world's largest integrated oil and gas companies. It is focused on the exploration, production and refining of gas and oil, transportation and distribution of gas to domestic and export markets. As of 31 December 2018, Gazprom had proved total oil and gas reserves of 127.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with proved gas reserves of 17.9 trillion cubic metres in accordance with the Petroleum Resources Management System standards, equivalent to around one-sixth of the world's total reserves. In the 12 months ended 30 September 2019, Gazprom generated revenue of RUB8.0 trillion and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of RUB2.6 trillion. The Russian state controls 50.23% of Gazprom's shares. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Artem Frolov

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Victoria Maisuradze

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

