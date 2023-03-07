Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Hewlett Packard Enterprise's senior notes

New York, March 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company's ("HPE") senior unsecured notes. HPE intends to use the net proceeds to refinance debt and for general corporate purposes.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects HPE's large operating scale and a broad portfolio of information technology infrastructure offerings comprising servers, storage, High Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence, and networking products, and rapidly growing Greenlake hybrid cloud services. At the mid-point of its business outlook for its fiscal year ending October 2023, HPE expects revenue growth to decelerate from about 10% in the first half of FY '23, to the low single digits in the second half of FY '23. However, the company expects non-GAAP operating income for FY '23 to grow 5% to 7%.

The Baa2 rating is supported by Moody's expectations that HPE will maintain a low financial risk profile and conservative financial policies. Moody's expects HPE to maintain total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) below 1x over the next 12 months and generate free cash flow of more than 20% of total adjusted debt. HPE has strong liquidity with $2.5 billion of cash and cash equivalents and access to a $4.75 billion revolving credit facility. The low financial risk profile mitigates HPE's high business risks from an intensely competitive industry, demand variability, short product cycles, and a large exposure to the mature, traditional on-premise data center market.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that HPE will maintain strong market positions and stable EBITDA margins. Moody's further expects HPE to pursue balanced capital allocation policies and maintain a low financial risk profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

HPE's long term rating could be upgraded if the company (i) grows revenue in excess of the industry sub-segments while expanding profit EBITDA margins toward 20%, (ii) demonstrates consistent cash flow generation, (iii) sustains adjusted gross debt to EBITDA less than 1.75x and free cash flow to adjusted gross debt in excess of 25%, and, (iv) maintains conservative financial policies. Ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to grow revenue or if EBITDA margins are sustained below 15%. A more aggressive capital structure with adjusted debt to EBITDA sustained higher than 2.25x, free cash flow to adjusted debt sustained at less than 12%, or a weaker liquidity profile could also pressure the rating.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company designs, manufactures, and services a broad range of enterprise computing, storage and networking systems and provides customer financing.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Diversified Technology published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379525. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

