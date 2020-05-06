Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Inalum's proposed notes; outlook negative

Singapore, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 senior unsecured rating to the proposed senior notes to be issued by Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Persero) (P.T.) (Inalum, Baa2 negative).

The outlook is negative.

Inalum plans to use the proceeds redeem certain of the company's existing bonds, acquire shares in other mining companies, and refinance outstanding indebtedness of the group.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating on the proposed notes is in line with Inalum's issuer rating and Moody's rating on the company's existing senior unsecured bonds.

"The proposed bond issuance will fund its planned acquisition of a 20%-25% stake in Vale Indonesia, refinance debt at Inalum and its subsidiaries and lengthen its debt maturity profile," says Nidhi Dhruv, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

Still, Moody's expects Inalum's weaker financial performance amid weak commodity prices, coupled with the proposed debt-funded acquisition of a stake in Vale Indonesia, will drive consolidated debt levels to around $6.5 billion, and gross adjusted leverage to 8.0x in 2020 from 6.2x in 2019.

Moody's expects leverage to remain elevated at 8.0x-8.5x through 2022, until PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) starts paying meaningful dividends which will improve the group's consolidated EBITDA. We do not expect any reduction in the group's absolute debt levels through 2022.

Inalum owns 51.2% (beneficial equity limited to 41.2%) of PTFI, which operates the world's second largest copper mine and largest gold mine at Grasberg. The development of the underground mine at Grasberg is progressing as per plan, although Moody's expects PTFI to start contributing material dividends only from 2022-2023.

"Although debt levels will rise at the holding company level, the additional interest expense can be serviced with dividends upstreamed primarily from its 66%-owned coal subsidiary, PT Bukit Asam (Persero) Tbk," adds Dhruv, also Moody's Lead Analyst for Inalum.

Moody's expects Bukit Asam, will account for over 90% of dividends Inalum receives from its subsidiaries. Inalum's other subsidiaries. PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk (ANTAM) and PT Timah (Persero) Tbk, which are also 65%-owned, are relatively small, financially weaker and unlikely to upstream a meaningful amount of dividends.

Inalum's Baa2 issuer rating reflects the application of Moody's rating methodology for government-related issuers — published in February 2020 — that combines: (1) its ba2 baseline credit assessment (BCA); and (2) a three-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation of a high likelihood of extraordinary support for the company from the government of Indonesia (Baa2 stable) in times of need.

Inalum's ba2 BCA continues to benefit from the company's diversified mining portfolio across coal, gold, nickel, tin, copper and aluminum, as well as its low-cost, globally competitive operations.

Despite additional debt at the holding company, notching for structural subordination is mitigated on the basis of the Government of Indonesia's (Baa2 stable) 100% ownership in Inalum. Moody's expects support from the government, if required, will flow to Inalum directly as opposed to the operating subsidiaries.

Inalum's liquidity is weak, and its cash sources will not be sufficient to meet capex requirements across the group and debt maturities of $1.0 billion at the holding company over the next 12-18 months. Nevertheless, refinancing risk is low given the company's government ownership and access to the bank and bond markets. As such, Moody's expects Inalum to refinance in a timely manner.

Inalum is the government-appointed holding company for mining state-owned entities. It is responsible for managing the country's mineral reserves and developing Indonesia's downstream industry. The government also appoints board-level staff at Inalum and plays a key role in Inalum's budget planning, investments and financing decisions.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Inalum's ratings reflect elevated environmental risk, as the company's mining and aluminum smelting activities require government approval and licenses. Bukit Asam, the largest contributor of dividends to Inalum, is exposed to carbon transition risks as countries seek to reduce their reliance on coal power.

However, this risk is somewhat mitigated as 60% of its revenue is generated through domestic sales in Indonesia, a region with growing energy needs.

The Inalum group also faces moderate social risks relating to its mining activities, including health and safety risk, and interactions with local communities.

Inalum has low governance risk. The Government of Indonesia -- through the Ministry of State Owned Enterprises -- owns 100% of the company, and also appoints the board of commissioners and directors. Inalum's subsidiaries, Bukit Asam, ANTAM and Timah are listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Inalum's elevated leverage and weak liquidity, which in turn reflect the weaker credit profiles of its operating subsidiaries amid a softer commodity price environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook. Nevertheless, the outlook could return to stable if (1) free cash flow generation at its operating subsidiaries exceeds Moody's expectations, leading to higher dividends paid to Inalum, material debt reduction and solid interest coverage; and (2) the company demonstrates sustained improvements in its credit profile and maintains financial discipline as it pursues growth.

An upgrade of the sovereign rating will not automatically result in an upgrade of Inalum's ratings.

Specific indicators that Moody's would consider for an upgrade include dividend cash flow received from operating subsidiaries/interest exceeding 1.0x on a sustained basis, and the group deleveraging towards consolidated adjusted debt/EBITDA of 6.0x.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) Indonesia's sovereign rating is downgraded; (2) Inalum's operations experience disruptions, leading to lower production volumes and earnings than Moody's currently expects; (3) industry fundamentals deteriorate, leading to a decline in earnings and cash dividends received from its operating subsidiaries; (4) there are delays in executing the company's deleveraging through earnings growth; or (5) Inalum begins paying material dividends before the company deleverages significantly, or if it engages in large debt-funded acquisitions.

Specific indicators that Moody's would consider for a downgrade include dividend cash flow received from operating subsidiaries/interest falling below 1.0x, and the group's consolidated leverage exceeding around 8.0x on a sustained basis.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Persero) (P.T.) (Inalum) was established in 1976 and is Indonesia's only producer of aluminium ingot. Inalum is also a miner and processor of coal, gold, tin, nickel, and bauxite, with its operations also including aluminum smelting and production.

In 2017, Inalum was appointed by the Government of Indonesia as the holding company for the state's mining assets, and the government transferred its equity interests in PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (65%), PT Bukit Asam Tbk (65%), PT Timah Tbk (65%) and PT Freeport Indonesia (9.36%) to Inalum.

Inalum is 100% owned by the Government of Indonesia through the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

