Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Inalum's proposed notes; outlook negative

Singapore, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 senior unsecured rating
to the proposed senior notes to be issued by Indonesia Asahan Aluminium
(Persero) (P.T.) (Inalum, Baa2 negative).
The outlook is negative.
Inalum plans to use the proceeds redeem certain of the company's
existing bonds, acquire shares in other mining companies,
and refinance outstanding indebtedness of the group.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa2 rating on the proposed notes is in line with Inalum's issuer
rating and Moody's rating on the company's existing senior
unsecured bonds.
"The proposed bond issuance will fund its planned acquisition of
a 20%-25% stake in Vale Indonesia, refinance
debt at Inalum and its subsidiaries and lengthen its debt maturity profile,"
says Nidhi Dhruv, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
Still, Moody's expects Inalum's weaker financial performance amid
weak commodity prices, coupled with the proposed debt-funded
acquisition of a stake in Vale Indonesia, will drive consolidated
debt levels to around $6.5 billion, and gross adjusted
leverage to 8.0x in 2020 from 6.2x in 2019.
Moody's expects leverage to remain elevated at 8.0x-8.5x
through 2022, until PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) starts paying meaningful
dividends which will improve the group's consolidated EBITDA.
We do not expect any reduction in the group's absolute debt levels
through 2022.
Inalum owns 51.2% (beneficial equity limited to 41.2%)
of PTFI, which operates the world's second largest copper mine and
largest gold mine at Grasberg. The development of the underground
mine at Grasberg is progressing as per plan, although Moody's expects
PTFI to start contributing material dividends only from 2022-2023.
"Although debt levels will rise at the holding company level,
the additional interest expense can be serviced with dividends upstreamed
primarily from its 66%-owned coal subsidiary, PT Bukit
Asam (Persero) Tbk," adds Dhruv, also Moody's
Lead Analyst for Inalum.
Moody's expects Bukit Asam, will account for over 90% of
dividends Inalum receives from its subsidiaries. Inalum's other
subsidiaries. PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk (ANTAM) and PT Timah
(Persero) Tbk, which are also 65%-owned, are
relatively small, financially weaker and unlikely to upstream a
meaningful amount of dividends.
Inalum's Baa2 issuer rating reflects the application of Moody's rating
methodology for government-related issuers — published in
February 2020 — that combines: (1) its ba2 baseline credit
assessment (BCA); and (2) a three-notch uplift based on Moody's
expectation of a high likelihood of extraordinary support for the company
from the government of Indonesia (Baa2 stable) in times of need.
Inalum's ba2 BCA continues to benefit from the company's diversified mining
portfolio across coal, gold, nickel, tin, copper
and aluminum, as well as its low-cost, globally competitive
operations.
Despite additional debt at the holding company, notching for structural
subordination is mitigated on the basis of the Government of Indonesia's
(Baa2 stable) 100% ownership in Inalum. Moody's expects
support from the government, if required, will flow to Inalum
directly as opposed to the operating subsidiaries.
Inalum's liquidity is weak, and its cash sources will not be sufficient
to meet capex requirements across the group and debt maturities of $1.0
billion at the holding company over the next 12-18 months.
Nevertheless, refinancing risk is low given the company's government
ownership and access to the bank and bond markets. As such,
Moody's expects Inalum to refinance in a timely manner.
Inalum is the government-appointed holding company for mining state-owned
entities. It is responsible for managing the country's mineral
reserves and developing Indonesia's downstream industry. The government
also appoints board-level staff at Inalum and plays a key role
in Inalum's budget planning, investments and financing decisions.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
Inalum's ratings reflect elevated environmental risk, as the company's
mining and aluminum smelting activities require government approval and
licenses. Bukit Asam, the largest contributor of dividends
to Inalum, is exposed to carbon transition risks as countries seek
to reduce their reliance on coal power.
However, this risk is somewhat mitigated as 60% of its revenue
is generated through domestic sales in Indonesia, a region with
growing energy needs.
The Inalum group also faces moderate social risks relating to its mining
activities, including health and safety risk, and interactions
with local communities.
Inalum has low governance risk. The Government of Indonesia --
through the Ministry of State Owned Enterprises -- owns
100% of the company, and also appoints the board of commissioners
and directors. Inalum's subsidiaries, Bukit Asam, ANTAM
and Timah are listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects Inalum's elevated leverage and weak liquidity,
which in turn reflect the weaker credit profiles of its operating subsidiaries
amid a softer commodity price environment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook. Nevertheless,
the outlook could return to stable if (1) free cash flow generation at
its operating subsidiaries exceeds Moody's expectations, leading
to higher dividends paid to Inalum, material debt reduction and
solid interest coverage; and (2) the company demonstrates sustained
improvements in its credit profile and maintains financial discipline
as it pursues growth.
An upgrade of the sovereign rating will not automatically result in an
upgrade of Inalum's ratings.
Specific indicators that Moody's would consider for an upgrade include
dividend cash flow received from operating subsidiaries/interest exceeding
1.0x on a sustained basis, and the group deleveraging towards
consolidated adjusted debt/EBITDA of 6.0x.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) Indonesia's sovereign rating
is downgraded; (2) Inalum's operations experience disruptions,
leading to lower production volumes and earnings than Moody's currently
expects; (3) industry fundamentals deteriorate, leading to
a decline in earnings and cash dividends received from its operating subsidiaries;
(4) there are delays in executing the company's deleveraging through earnings
growth; or (5) Inalum begins paying material dividends before the
company deleverages significantly, or if it engages in large debt-funded
acquisitions.
Specific indicators that Moody's would consider for a downgrade include
dividend cash flow received from operating subsidiaries/interest falling
below 1.0x, and the group's consolidated leverage exceeding
around 8.0x on a sustained basis.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Mining published in September
2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Persero) (P.T.) (Inalum) was
established in 1976 and is Indonesia's only producer of aluminium ingot.
Inalum is also a miner and processor of coal, gold, tin,
nickel, and bauxite, with its operations also including aluminum
smelting and production.
In 2017, Inalum was appointed by the Government of Indonesia as
the holding company for the state's mining assets, and the government
transferred its equity interests in PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (65%),
PT Bukit Asam Tbk (65%), PT Timah Tbk (65%) and PT
Freeport Indonesia (9.36%) to Inalum.
Inalum is 100% owned by the Government of Indonesia through the
Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Nidhi Dhruv, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Ian Lewis
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077