Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Juniper Networks' proposed debt issuance; outlook stable

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 senior unsecured
rating to Juniper Networks, Inc.'s ("Juniper") proposed
debt offering, the proceeds of which will be used to tender for
its $500 million notes due 2024 and $300 million notes due
2025. The ratings outlook is stable.
Assignments:
Issuer: Juniper Networks, Inc.
Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa2
RATINGS RATIONALE
Juniper's credit profile reflects its good competitive position in the
data networking sector. With near term demand from service providers
and cloud customers reasonably good as they re-architect networks
to better manage the ongoing growth of data and video network traffic,
we anticipate low single digit revenue growth over the intermediate term.
The rating is constrained by the company's relatively small scale,
which serves as a disadvantage with respect to R&D capabilities against
larger rivals such as Cisco within the intensely competitive, cyclical
and volatile network equipment industry, although this is partially
mitigated by a strong liquidity profile ($2.6 billion of
cash and liquid investments). Competitive product offerings will
support adjusted EBITDA margins of 16% this fiscal year and over
$400 million of free cash flow after dividends. We project
gross adjusted debt to EBITDA of 2.7x (3.0x with tax reform
liability) and free cash flow to gross adjusted debt of 21% this
year. Leverage metrics are expected to be slightly above downgrade
triggers during the rest of 2020 due in part to COVID-19,
however, we expect leverage to improve in 2021, driven by
modest revenue growth and improved margins and cash flow.
The stable rating outlook reflects expectations that Juniper will transition
to low single digit revenue growth following service provider customer-driven
declines over the last year, with stable to improving profitability
and cash flow, shareholder returns within free cash flow,
along with improving leverage and strong liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Juniper's ratings could be raised if the company sustains revenue growth
in excess of peers, maintains EBITDA margins above 20% and
maintains a more conservative leverage policy while maintaining robust
liquidity. Moody's could lower Juniper's ratings if the company
experiences material market share losses, or if adjusted EBITDA
margins fall toward 15%. Additionally, adjusted gross
debt to EBITDA sustained above 2.0x, free cash flow to adjusted
debt sustained below 20%, or a material deterioration in
liquidity could lead to ratings pressure.
Juniper Networks, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale,
California, is a provider of communications networking equipment
with revenues of $4.4 billion for the twelve months ended
September 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130737.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
