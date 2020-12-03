Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Juniper Networks' proposed debt issuance; outlook stable

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 senior unsecured rating to Juniper Networks, Inc.'s ("Juniper") proposed debt offering, the proceeds of which will be used to tender for its $500 million notes due 2024 and $300 million notes due 2025. The ratings outlook is stable.

Assignments:

Issuer: Juniper Networks, Inc.

Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Juniper's credit profile reflects its good competitive position in the data networking sector. With near term demand from service providers and cloud customers reasonably good as they re-architect networks to better manage the ongoing growth of data and video network traffic, we anticipate low single digit revenue growth over the intermediate term. The rating is constrained by the company's relatively small scale, which serves as a disadvantage with respect to R&D capabilities against larger rivals such as Cisco within the intensely competitive, cyclical and volatile network equipment industry, although this is partially mitigated by a strong liquidity profile ($2.6 billion of cash and liquid investments). Competitive product offerings will support adjusted EBITDA margins of 16% this fiscal year and over $400 million of free cash flow after dividends. We project gross adjusted debt to EBITDA of 2.7x (3.0x with tax reform liability) and free cash flow to gross adjusted debt of 21% this year. Leverage metrics are expected to be slightly above downgrade triggers during the rest of 2020 due in part to COVID-19, however, we expect leverage to improve in 2021, driven by modest revenue growth and improved margins and cash flow.

The stable rating outlook reflects expectations that Juniper will transition to low single digit revenue growth following service provider customer-driven declines over the last year, with stable to improving profitability and cash flow, shareholder returns within free cash flow, along with improving leverage and strong liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Juniper's ratings could be raised if the company sustains revenue growth in excess of peers, maintains EBITDA margins above 20% and maintains a more conservative leverage policy while maintaining robust liquidity. Moody's could lower Juniper's ratings if the company experiences material market share losses, or if adjusted EBITDA margins fall toward 15%. Additionally, adjusted gross debt to EBITDA sustained above 2.0x, free cash flow to adjusted debt sustained below 20%, or a material deterioration in liquidity could lead to ratings pressure.

Juniper Networks, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a provider of communications networking equipment with revenues of $4.4 billion for the twelve months ended September 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130737. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

