Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Kellogg's proposed notes

New York, February 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a Baa2 rating to Kellogg Company's ("Kellogg") proposed $400 million of 10-year senior unsecured notes. Kellogg's Baa2 senior unsecured ratings and Prime-2 commercial paper ratings remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

Kellogg will utilize the net proceeds for general corporate purposes including debt repayment. The issuance is credit positive because it allows the company to prefund and extend near-term debt maturities including $400 million notes that are due March 1, 2023. Kellogg still has meaningful maturities over the next two years with $600 million notes due December 2023 and €600 million notes due May 2024.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Kellogg Company

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Kellogg Company's Baa2 senior unsecured ratings are supported by its strong brands and leading global shares in the highly profitable, albeit declining long-term, ready-to-eat cereal category. Kellogg's credit profile also is supported by the company's growing global snacks business led by the Pringles brand. These credit strengths are balanced against sustained high financial leverage, partly reflecting a generous shareholder distribution policy, along with heavy investments in emerging markets to support future sales growth. This has weighed on profit margins and cash flows, and has positioned the company weakly within the Baa2 rating category.

Kellogg announced plans in June 2022 to spin-off of its North American cereal and plant-based foods business but in February of 2023 said it would keep the plant-based business. While Moody's expects that the remaining company will still have significant scale and diversifications, there is currently little visibility into the impact of the split on cash flows or on the company's strategic plans and financial policies. The spin-off could lead to a downgrade if it results in any weakening of credit metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects improving operating performance after business disruptions in 2022 due to strikes and a fire, but recognizes the challenges of inflation and residual supply chain disruptions that are likely to continue over the next 12 to 18 months. While Moody's expects Kellogg to be able to take more pricing in the year ahead, elasticity of demand will likely increase especially in a downturn.

Kellogg's Baa2/Prime-2 ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to sustain stable operating performance in its core businesses and continue to improve financial leverage and free cash flow. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to sustain debt to EBITDA below 4.0x and retained cash flow to net debt of at least 12%. The spin-off of the North American cereal business or new acquisitions could also lead to a downgrade if the company does not maintain credit metrics at or better than the aforementioned levels.

Kellogg's rating could be upgraded if the company strengthens operating performance and significantly reduces financial leverage. Quantitatively, the company would need to reduce debt to EBITDA below 3.0x and generate retained cash flow to net debt of at least 17%.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS:

Kellogg's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral to low (CIS-2) with little impact from ESG on the ratings primarily due to neutral to low governance risks. The company's exposure to environmental risks is considered moderately negative because of risks around sourcing natural capital and the use of packaging materials. Social risks are moderately negative. Governance tempers these risks given the company's moderate financial policies and consistent strategy.

Kellogg has moderately negative environmental risk exposure (E-3). The company has neutral to low exposure to physical climate risk, carbon transition and water management. The company has moderately negative exposure to some other environmental risks. Waste and pollution is moderately negative reflecting the waste created from consumer food packaging material that often are not or cannot be recycled. The moderately negative exposure to natural capital reflects the reliance on agricultural commodities including corn, wheat, rice, potato flakes, vegetable oils, sugar and cocoa. Risks around the environmentally sustainable procurement including price and availability of such raw materials could negatively affect Kellogg's costs and cash flow.

Kellogg, similar to other companies in the packaged food sector, is moderately exposed to social risks (S-3), primarily related to responsible production, health and safety standards, customer relations and evolving consumer lifestyle changes. Kellogg's moderately negative exposure to responsible production reflects the sourcing of a number of raw materials. The company must cost-effectively manage a broad supply chain to ensure sufficient flow of raw materials to meet production schedules. In addition, the company has moderately negative exposure to health and safety and customer relations, like other food companies that produce ingestibles and face the risk of product recalls. Kellogg has moderately negative exposure to demographic and societal trends reflecting the risk of changing consumer tastes and the maturity of some of its products and markets, such as slow declines in ready-to-eat cereals in developed markets. Notwithstanding recent favorable demand dynamics from greater at-home food consumption related to the coronavirus, longer-term, we expect consumption trends in shelf-stable food products will face growing pressure from a consumer preference for fresh foods found on perimeters of grocery stores. Human capital has neutral to low risk given the company's readily available workforce.

Kellogg has neutral to low governance risks (G-2) mainly driven by financial strategy and risk management. Kellogg frequently returns most of its excess cash to shareholders. However, the company generally operates with manageable leverage. We expect the company to maintain leverage at around 4x. Kellogg is publicly traded, but the W.K. Kellogg Foundation Trust, the beneficiary of which is the Kellogg Foundation charitable corporation, owns approximately 19.4% of the shares. The trustees thus have some concentrated control.

Headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan, Kellogg Company is a leading worldwide manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereals, savory snacks and convenience foods. The company's well-known brands include Frosted Flakes, Pringles, Special K, Pop-Tarts, Eggo, Cheez-It, Nutri-Grain, Rice Krispies, Kashi and RXBAR. Kellogg is publicly traded (NYSE: K) and generated $15.3 billion as of December 31, 2022. The W.K. Kellogg Foundation Trust, the beneficiary of which is the Kellogg Foundation charitable corporation, owns approximately 19.4% of the shares.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

