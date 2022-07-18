Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Lenovo's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, July 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 senior unsecured rating to the proposed bonds to be issued by Lenovo Group Limited (Baa2 stable).

The outlook is stable.

Lenovo will use the proceeds from the proposed issuance to refinance its existing debt and for working capital purposes, and – in the case of the green bond tranche – to finance or refinance eligible projects in accordance with Lenovo's green financing framework.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Lenovo's proposed bond issuance will have a limited impact on the company's credit profile because it will not have a material impact on its debt leverage and the company will use a part of the proceeds to refinance its existing debt," says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The issuance will further improve Lenovo's debt maturity profile and enhance its financial flexibility," adds Ho.

Lenovo's Baa2 issuer rating reflects the company's long operating history and track record of organic and inorganic business growth; leading position as a personal computer (PC) provider; and diverse geographic exposure in terms of revenue generation and operations.

On the other hand, the company's rating is constrained by its low profitability due to competition and investments related to its in-house production capability.

Moody's expects Lenovo's revenue over the next 12-18 months to be broadly stable compared with the USD72 billion it achieved in the fiscal year ending 31 March 2022 (FY2022). This revenue projection reflects growth in its smartphone, server and solutions and services businesses, which will partly offset a slight decline in its PC business due to shipment declines in the overall PC market.

Moody's expects global PC unit sales will decline by mid-to-high single digit percentages over the next 12 to 18 months after record growth in 2020 and 2021. The PC segment has benefited over the last 18 months from strong demand amid supply shortages. Despite these headwinds, Moody's expects revenue and profitability for the PC industry to be above the pre-pandemic levels over the next 12 to 18 months.

Moody's forecasts Lenovo's adjusted EBITDA margin will be steady at about 5.8%-6.0% over the next 12-18 months, compared with 5.8% in FY2022. This EBITDA margin projection reflects increased contribution from Lenovo's higher margin solution and services business, as well as cost control that will mitigate greater competition in a declining PC market.

Moody's expects Lenovo's leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, to rise slightly to about 1.5x over the next 12-18 months from our previous expectation of 1.3x, reflecting a higher level of debt to fund working capital and investments. Moody's calculation of adjusted debt incorporates payables including deferred and contingent considerations and put option liabilities.

Lenovo's liquidity is excellent. Moody's expects that the company's cash balance, including bank deposits, of USD4.0 billion as of 31 March 2022 and projected operating cash flow over the next 12 months will be sufficient to cover its short-term debt of USD788 million, capital spending, the PCCW Lenovo Technology Solutions and PCCW Network Services acquisition and dividend payments over the same period.

Lenovo's issuer rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level, as the company's highly diversified business profile – including its geographically diverse manufacturing facilities around the world – mitigates structural subordination risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectation that Lenovo will grow its revenue scale and scope while maintaining its profitability, leading position in the PC market and prudent approach to capital spending and investments.

Upgrade pressure could emerge if Lenovo maintains its PC market share and grows its revenue and profitability; maintains its strong liquidity and generates solidly positive free cash flow; and strengthens its credit profile, with adjusted debt/EBITDA below 1.0x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade Lenovo's rating if the company's position in the PC market weakens while its profitability significantly declines; the company adopts an aggressive debt-funded investment strategy that worsens its credit metrics, with its adjusted debt/EBITDA above 2.0x-2.2x; or its liquidity weakens, all on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379525. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Lenovo Group Limited designs, manufactures and sells personal computers, smart devices, smartphones and servers. The company generated revenue of USD72 billion in the fiscal year ended 31 March 2022, through operating in more than 180 markets globally with a team of about 75,000 employees. It was listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1994.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Gerwin Ho

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

