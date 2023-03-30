Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to NTE Mobility Partners Segments 3 LLC's $221 million Senior Lien Forward Delivery Bonds, Series 2023A, 2023B, and 2023C; affirms outstanding ratings; outlook is stable

New York, March 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigns a Baa2 rating to NTE Mobility Partners Segments 3 LLC's (NTE 3) $221 million Senior Lien Forward Delivery Bonds, Series 2023, consisting of $2.9 million Senior Lien Forward Delivery Bond, Series 2023A, $103.7 million Senior Lien Forward Delivery Bond, Series 2023B and $114.4 million Senior Lien Forward Delivery Bond, Series 2023C. The bonds mature on June 30, 2028. Concurrently, Moody's affirms the Baa2 rating on the outstanding parity senior secured Private Activity Bonds (PABs) and the Baa2 rating on the outstanding subordinate TIFIA Loan. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the Series 2023 bonds will be used to pay transaction costs, a portion of the accrued capitalized interest on the subordinate TIFIA loan in 2023, the required TIFIA revenue sharing in 2024, and a portion of TIFIA's outstanding debt balance equal to the capitalized interest and revenue sharing payments given half of any new senior debt issued must be used to pay down TIFIA's outstanding balance while the TIFIA loan is outstanding. This favorably reduces the TIFIA loan balance faster than previously anticipated and increases the senior proportion of debt to about 72% from 58% once the 2023 bonds are fully drawn. The Series 2023 bonds are floating rate bonds directly purchased by Barclays Capital Inc. and fully hedged with a floating-to-fixed rate swap with the same counterparty over the 5-year bond term. This hedges the bonds' basis risk and the 5-year mandatory tender on the Series 2023 bonds introduces refinancing risk in 2028 that is considered manageable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 ratings continue to reflect the strong traffic and revenue rebound from pandemic lows with monthly traffic and revenue (T&R) figures on the open Segments 3A/3B exceeding pre-pandemic levels since March 2021. Long-term revenue generating potential remains high given the significant and growing corridor traffic congestion coupled with strong service area economics that support long-term regional traffic growth. These factors underlie the strong forecast financial metrics that balance the risks of the rising debt service schedule, direct competition from the adjacent free general-purpose lanes and the manageable new refinancing risk introduced with this new transaction. The recently updated T&R study also indicates higher forecast performance though Moody's maintains our forecast assumptions from December 2022 when we upgraded the ratings to Baa2 from Baa3. NTE 3 continues to maintain strong required cash funded liquid reserves that also help mitigate traffic and revenue volatility through economic cycles and shocks.

The current transaction is consistent with our expectation from December 2022 that despite the forecast expectation of early deleveraging of the TIFIA loan, the Sponsors are more likely to refinance the TIFIA loan with parity senior secured debt when economical or find another way to maintain the overall capital structure. The Sponsors have taken similar actions on other managed lanes once substantial completion was reached and the five-year capitalized interest period post substantial completion ends for the TIFIA loan.

After this transaction closes, the new forecast includes more rapid deleveraging of the TIFIA loan through excess cash flow generation subject to revenue sharing that varies according to forecast performance. However, even in material downside scenarios, the TIFIA loan is still repaid significantly early compared to its original amortization schedule. Owing to the low interest rate on the TIFIA loan compared to higher market interest rates, it is not certain that the Sponsors will issue new debt to repay the TIFIA loan early as the use of excess cashflows for the same purpose through the TIFIA subordinate revenue sharing requirements may be a more efficient use of funds. Regardless, there is cushion in the forecast to allow for this flexibility and the Sponsors have a history of maintaining their long-term credit profile of their demand risk managed lane toll roads in the mid-Baa range where possible.

The senior PABs and subordinate TIFIA loan are both rated Baa2 because of the 'springing-lien' provision of the TIFIA loan in case a 'bankruptcy related event' occurs, which includes a default during construction.

Rating Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that traffic and revenue will continue to grow over time on the now open Segments 3A and 3B, the construction of the expansion Segment 3C will be completed relatively on time and on budget, and the total combined forecast traffic and revenue will produce financial metrics commensurate with the current ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade of the Rating

• Moody's forecast total annual debt service coverage of all mandatory and scheduled debt service obligations excluding any TIFIA prepayments exceeds 3.0x through the life of the debt and the forecast annual CLCR continues to exceed 4.0x.

Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade of the Rating

• Moody's forecast total annual debt service coverage of all mandatory and scheduled debt service obligations excluding any TIFIA prepayments falls below 2.0x for the life of the debt either due to weaker revenue performance, increased costs or higher than expected new leverage.

• Construction of 3C extension is materially delayed with significant cost overruns that cannot be passed through to the design build contractor.

LEGAL SECURITY

The senior lien bonds are secured by a first priority lien in and over the collateral, which includes the NTE 3's rights, title and interest in the Facilities Agreement, toll revenues and project accounts; a pledge of the holding company of its membership interest in the NTE 3, and a mortgage on the leasehold interest in the project. The TIFIA loan has a subordinate lien on the same security, except following a bankruptcy related event, which includes a default during construction, in which case the TIFIA lien will spring to parity with that of the senior bonds. The bankruptcy related events are primarily related to a bankruptcy of NTE 3.

The 2023 swap payments associated with the Series 2023 bonds are parity with all other senior lien interest and principal payments. However, swap termination payments associated with voluntary early prepayments are subordinate to the senior bonds and the subordinate TIFIA loan.

The senior bonds and the subordinate TIFIA loan both have a 12-month debt service reserve account (DSRA) requirement and there is a $20 million major maintenance reserve account (MMRA), both reserves are cash funded. The DSRA is sized to cover 12-months of mandatory debt service on the senior bonds and the subordinate TIFIA loan. While initially cash funded, the DSRA can be funded with a letter of credit from a bank rated A3 or higher by one rating agency that can be recourse to NTE 3, a credit weakness but not unusual for demand risk toll roads. NTE 3 has a standard third party administered cash waterfall, with TIFIA mandatory debt service being paid after the principal on the senior debt is paid and prior to the MMRA and DSRA being filled.

Additional debt may be issued for several purposes, including project completion, debt refinancing, sponsor distributions, project improvements, and debt replacement. Unique to this project is the ability for the sponsors to issue additional debt for dividend distributions, which is a credit weakness. However, the new senior debt can only be incurred if 50% of the new proceeds are used to pay down the outstanding TIFIA loan (while the TIFIA loan is outstanding) and an independent engineer confirms that a minimum 1.3 times debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) for all debt will be achieved in every year of the remaining life of the bonds. Notwithstanding the required 50% TIFIA debt reduction, this is a weakness given the calculation of the DSCR allows for the use of undrawn MMRA and DSRA balances to meet the coverage test.

The permitted distribution test is a 1.30 times debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) on the senior bonds and the subordinate TIFIA loan but allows for the use of reserve fund draws in the calculation and only considers TIFIA mandatory payments. The TIFIA loan has a 35-year maturity from the date of Substantial Completion and had no required interest payments for the first five years post completion. These flexible payment terms are balanced with a required cash sweep in the form of a TIFIA revenue sharing which results in the early repayment of the TIFIA loan. This revenue sharing is high given the initial base case used is based on the original projected revenues for segments 3A and 3B only, so all revenues from segment 3C are considered above the original base case forecast and are subject to revenue sharing under the TIFIA loan agreement.

TIFIA's ability to direct enforcement actions are limited. Enforcement action may only be taken by the Intercreditor Agent if Required Secured Creditors instruct. Required Secured Creditor is defined as senior bondholders holding more than 50% of debt if senior debt is still outstanding. TIFIA only becomes a Required Secured Creditor after all senior lien obligations are extinguished. Per the Intercreditor Agreement, TIFIA will not pursue remedies in most cases, including missed payments. As such, TIFIA is a patient lender and failure to make TIFIA payments does not automatically translate into an event of default for senior lien bonds.

PROFILE

NTE Mobility Partners Segments 3 LLC (NTE 3) is a special purpose entity with 38-years remaining on the public-private partnership concession with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to develop, design, finance, operate and maintain the project, the most significant element of which is a 16.9 mile long managed toll lanes facility (two lanes in each direction) located in the median of the I-35W corridor between IH-30 at the southern terminus to a point near the Fort Worth Alliance Airport at the northern terminus. The concessionaire owners include Cintra Infraestructuras, S.A. (53.66%); Stichting Depository APG Infrastructure Pool 2011 (28.84%), and Meridiam Infrastructure (17.50%). The Texas Private Activity Bond Surface Transportation Corporation serves as the conduit to issuer for the outstanding senior secured Private Activity Bonds on behalf of NTE Mobility Partners Segments 3 LLC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Toll Roads published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396217. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

