Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to NewMarket Corporation's revolving credit facility

New York, March 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa2 rating to NewMarket Corporation's ("NewMarket") $900 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility due 2025. The Baa2 long-term issuer rating and Baa2 rating on the senior unsecured notes remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

"NewMarket is obtaining a rating on its senior unsecured revolving credit facility to lower borrowing costs in this high rate environment," said Domenick R. Fumai, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for NewMarket Corporation.

Assignments:

..Issuer: NewMarket Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

NewMarket's Baa2 rating reflects a stable earnings profile, conservative financial policies and credit metrics that support the rating. The company's position in a consolidated industry and long-term customer relationships are also reflected in its credit profile. Furthermore, substantial formulation expertise arising from research and development capabilities in additives for fuels, transmissions, and passenger car motor oils represents a significant barrier to entry to new competitors.

The rating is balanced by a relatively narrow business profile characterized by a lack of end market diversity, modest asset base, limited organic growth prospects and lags in maintaining margins during periods of rising raw material prices. In addition, NewMarket's relatively small scale is another consideration as it competes primarily with subsidiaries or affiliates of much larger and better-capitalized companies. Longer term, NewMarket faces competitive threats from growth in the electric vehicle market, which could require the company to seek other avenues of revenue.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social and governance factors are important considerations in NewMarket's credit quality, not a factor in today's action. NewMarket's credit impact score is moderately negative (CIS-3), but has a limited impact on the current rating. ESG considerations reflect the company's very high exposure to environmental risks as well as social risks mitigated by neutral-to-low governance risks.

Environmental risks are very highly negative (E-5) and is consistent with the broader chemical industry, driven by elevated physical climate risk given where several of its key manufacturing plants are located in the Gulf Coast, which is prone to severe hurricanes and flooding. Exposure to social risks is highly negative (S-4), which is in-line with most commodity chemical companies because of risks related to health and safety as well as responsible production. NewMarket's governance risks (G-2) are characterized as neutral-to-low reflecting management's conservative financial and risk management policies including neutral-to-low exposure to financial strategy and risk management as evidenced by a commitment to a net leverage target and management credibility and track record.

The stable outlook reflects expectations for adjusted Debt/EBITDA below 2.0x, continued ability to successfully maintain its market share in transportation lubricant additives and its conservative financial policies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade is unlikely due to the company's small scale and end market concentration. However, we could upgrade the rating if revenues grow to exceed $4 billion, Debt/EBITDA, including Moody's standard adjustments, was maintained below 1.5x and retained cash flow-to-debt (RCF/Debt) sustained above 40%. An upgrade would also require further diversification of the company's business.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if adjusted Debt/EBITDA is sustained above 2.0x, retained cash flow-to-debt (RCF/Debt) below 25% for a sustained period, or the inability to maintain EBITDA margins after a period of rising raw material prices. Although the rating incorporates bolt-on acquisitions in the range of $50 to $450 million, a larger debt-funded transformational transaction without clear expectations for deleveraging would also likely place downward pressure on the outlook or rating.

NewMarket Corporation (NewMarket) develops, manufactures, and markets petroleum additives through its primary operating subsidiary, Afton Chemical Corporation. Afton's petroleum additives are mainly used in the formulation of transportation fuels and lubricants (e.g. gasoline, diesel, engine oils, transmission fluids, gear oil, etc.) to improve the performance of fuels, base oils or polyalphaolefins (synthetic base oil), upgrading them to meet specifications of the industry or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Headquartered in Richmond, VA., NewMarket generated about $2.8 billion of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

