Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to NorthWestern's senior unsecured credit facility

Approximately $425 million of affected debt

New York, October 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today assigned a Baa2 rating to NorthWestern Corporation's (NWE) $425 million senior unsecured credit facility, which expires in May 2027. The outlook for NWE is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: NorthWestern Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating reflects the senior unsecured credit facility's relative position in NWE's capital structure, compared to the company's A3-rated first mortgage bonds. The two-notch differential between the senior unsecured credit facility rating and the senior secured rating of NWE's first mortgage bonds is consistent with our methodology guidance for Notching Corporate Instrument Ratings Based on Differences in Security and Priority of Claim due to subordination for issuers with senior unsecured ratings or Corporate Family Ratings of Ba2 or higher.

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating also reflects NWE's business risk as a rate-regulated, vertically integrated electric and gas utility with operations in three states. The rating also considers the regulatory relationship that the company has in Montana – the state's operations account for nearly 85% of consolidated gross margin - which can be challenging at times and where rate outcomes typically yield worse financial metrics compared to most US utility peers, which constrains the rating.

On 28 September 2022, in response to the company's pending electric and gas rate request, the Montana Public Service Commission (MPSC) authorized an interim rate increase for NWE effective 1 October 2022. Although slightly less than NWE had requested, the rate increase will help to improve the company's 2022 cash flow ahead of a final MPSC general rate case order expected in early 2023. Moody's expects the combination of equity issuance and higher rates in 2023 will further improve NWE's financial metrics, but still leave little flexibility above NWE's 14% financial metric threshold that we have cited could lead to a downgrade if not met.

NWE's $425 million senior unsecured credit facility is the company's main source of liquidity to supplement free cash flow deficits. It also serves to back-stop the company's P-2 commercial paper program. The credit agreement does not require ongoing material adverse change representations for borrowings, same day availability and only has one financial covenant limiting the debt to capitalization ratio at 65%. There are no rating triggers in the revolver; however, a ratings-based pricing grid applies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

NWE's rating could be upgraded if its regulatory relationship in Montana improves, if cost recovery provisions become timelier and if the company's ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt exceeds 17% on a sustainable basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

NWE's rating could be downgraded if the outcome of NWE's Montana rate case results in a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained below 14%, if incremental regulatory challenges arise or if other rate relief is delayed and cost recovery is impaired.

Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, NorthWestern Corporation, which conducts business as NorthWestern Energy, is the largest utility in Montana, serving about 455,600 electric and 298,000 gas customers throughout Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company's vertically integrated electric and gas operations are subject to the jurisdiction of the Montana Public Service Commission, the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission and the Nebraska Public Service Commission, while the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has jurisdiction over interstate transmission and wholesale rates.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

