Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Quest Diagnostics' notes offering

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to the proposed offering of senior unsecured notes of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated ("Quest"). There are no changes to Moody's existing ratings of Quest including the Baa2 senior unsecured long-term rating. The outlook remains stable.

Proceeds of the offering will be primarily for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of indebtedness which may include prefunding the $550 million in bonds maturing in April 2021. The proposed offering does not have a material effect on Quest's financial leverage.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The medical diagnostic services sector has been one of the sectors adversely affected by the shock. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

More specifically, Quest will continue to be impacted by a material reduction in routine diagnostic testing volumes as consumers stay home and defer healthcare services. That said, Quest will also benefit from increasing demand for COVID-19 related testing which will help offset some of the headwinds faced by its core testing business. Quest provides both molecular testing to diagnose the presence of the active infection as well as the serology, or antibody, test to detect whether a person has had the disease. While difficult to forecast, these tests could contribute meaningfully to Quest's revenue.

Ratings assigned:

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Senior unsecured notes, at Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Quest's Baa2 senior unsecured rating is supported by the company's significant scale and leading position in the stable and highly fragmented U.S. laboratory sector. Further, Quest has a long track record of maintaining modest financial leverage and generating stable cash flows, which Moody's expects will continue. The rating is further supported by the essential nature of the clinical laboratory services. The rating is constrained by Quest's near-total concentration in the US laboratory sector, which will continue to be challenged by low volume growth and pricing pressure. Moody's expects that Quest will resume its share buyback program once the macro-economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic ebbs. This will limit a material improvement in credit metrics as Moody's expects that the majority of free cash flow will be applied to shareholder distributions, including share repurchases and Quest's regular dividend.

Moody's expects Quest to maintain excellent liquidity. The company had $342 million of unrestricted cash at March 31, 2020. After a draw in April, Quest has $650 million available under its $750 million unsecured revolving credit facility that expires in 2023. The company also has $429 million available under a receivables securitization program. The revolver contains a financial maintenance covenant, which has been reset recently to a range of 5.0x at Q2 2020 to 6.5x at year end before gradually decreasing to 3.5x at the end of Q3 2021. Moody's expects the company will maintain ample cushion under the leverage covenant.

From a governance standpoint, Quest operates with prudent financial policies and a commitment to maintain investment grade ratings. The company is exposed to cyber risk and has been the target of a number or cyber breaches (directly or indirectly through its service providers) in the past which has affected the privacy of its patients' personal data.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics will weaken in the near-term but then improve in the subsequent 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to maintain organic revenue growth and profit margin levels. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained below 2.0 times.

Ratings could be downgraded if Quest's operating earnings do not materially improve after the coronavirus pandemic ebbs, if negative reimbursement developments and/or if the company loses market share to competitors. Ratings could also be downgraded in the event of a large debt financed acquisition or shareholder distribution. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA is expected to be sustained above 3.0 times.

Quest, headquartered in Secaucus, NJ, is a leading provider of medical diagnostic services. The company's diagnostic information services business provides a broad range of routine and esoteric testing and related services to patients, physicians, hospitals, health plans and others. The company also provides consultation through its medical and scientific staff. Quest's diagnostic solutions business provides services to insurers and healthcare providers, including risk assessment services for the life insurance industry. The company reported $7.7 billion of revenue in the twelve months to December 31, 2019.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

