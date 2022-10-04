Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Smith & Nephew's proposed Euro notes

London, October 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa2 senior unsecured rating to Smith & Nephew plc's (S&N, Smith & Nephew or the company) proposed €500 million notes. The offering marks Smith & Nephew plc's debut in the public Eurobond market. Proceeds from the new proposed notes will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of approximately €488 million term loans due in April and May 2023. The existing long-term issuer ratings and senior unsecured ratings are unaffected by this rating action. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The new notes are senior unsecured and unguaranteed obligations of Smith & Nephew plc. They rank pari passu with all of the group's existing debt facilities (including its $1 billion senior unsecured notes), hence they are rated in line with Smith & Nephew plc's Baa2 long-term issuer rating.

Smith & Nephew plc's Baa2 rating reflects its scale and good positions in medical products and devices markets which grow at around 4% annually and have high barriers to entry associated with regulatory requirements and long-standing customer relationships. The company also has a long track record of organic revenue and EBITDA growth in the low single digit percentages which Moody's expects to continue despite a temporary decline in EBITDA in 2022 mostly because of inflationary pressures. The company has moderate Moody's adjusted leverage of 2.5x (1.9x under the company's definition) and Moody's expects that it will operate in the range of 2.5x to 3.0x, consistent with its net leverage policy of 2.0x – 2.5x. The rating agency anticipates that any material increase in leverage would come from debt-funded acquisitions.

Since the onset of the pandemic, S&N's historically solid cash generation has stepped down. It will turn negative in 2022 but will recover thereafter although not to pre-pandemic levels. The group's progressive dividend policy and high payout ratio (above 50% of Moody's adjusted net income) represents a drag. Other constraints on S&N's credit quality include its weaker position in its biggest market (Orthopaedics) where the group has historically trailed peers in terms of growth and margins while the new CEO has acknowledged execution issues. Combined with the continued adverse impact of inflation in 2023 still, this will result in S&N not recovering its margins and likely not its free cash flow to pre-pandemic levels in the next few years. In addition, S&N is exposed to social risks, including downward price pressure.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views S&N's liquidity as excellent. It is supported by cash on balance sheet of $0.5 billion and full access to a $1.0 billion undrawn revolving credit facility which matures in 2025 and does not have any financial covenants. In addition, the rating agency expects S&N to generate free cash flow again from 2023. The company has sufficient buffer against the financial covenants in its private placement notes while the proposed refinancing will leave the company with less than $200 million of maturities to address by the end of 2023. S&N has reduced its cash balance by around $1.2 billion since the end of 2020, using approximately half to repay debt and the balance to fund acquisitions and share buybacks. Moody's expects that the company will operate with cash of at least $300 million from now on.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the group will grow revenue and EBITDA organically, without experiencing major product holds, recalls or withdrawals, while generating solid free cash flow after dividends. Further, the stable outlook assumes a degree of debt-funded business acquisitions but adherence to S&N's stated leverage policy, resulting in Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA maintained between 2.5x and 3.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

S&N's ratings could experience positive pressure should (1) the group sustainably lift its organic revenue and EBITDA growth rates to market levels coupled with (2) a recovery in EBITDA margin and free cash flow generation to pre-pandemic levels and (3) Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA is maintained consistently below 2.5x.

Conversely, S&N's ratings could come under downward pressure if (1) any of the conditions required for a stable outlook were not to be met, or (2) Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA was maintained above 3.0x on a sustained basis, or (3) FCF generation turned negative or liquidity deteriorated.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Smith & Nephew plc is a UK-based medical products and devices manufacturer with production facilities in eight countries and selling to over 100 countries globally. In the twelve months to 2 July 2022, the company reported revenue of $5.2 billion and EBITDA of $1.3 billion. S&N has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1937 and is part of the FTSE 100, with a market capitalisation of Â£9 billion as of 27 September 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frederic Duranson

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

