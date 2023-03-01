Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Stanley Black & Decker's proposed notes

New York, March 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned Baa2 ratings to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.'s (Stanley) proposed senior unsecured notes due 2026 and 2028. Proceeds from the new notes and cash on hand will be used to term out a similar amount of the company's commercial paper outstanding and to pay related fees and expenses in essentially a leverage-neutral transaction. Moody's expects the terms and conditions of the proposed senior unsecured notes to be similar to Stanley's existing Baa2 rated senior unsecured notes. Stanley's Baa2 senior unsecured rating, Baa3 rating on its junior subordinated notes due 2060 and its Prime-2 (P-2) short-term rating are not affected. The rating outlook is negative.

"With liquidity issues off the table for the next year, Stanley must now face the herculean task of executing its operating plan and likely divesting assets while facing a weak economic environment," according to Peter Doyle, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst. "Although the impact from the potential for violating US antibribery laws in Stanley's overseas operations will unlikely be material, this issue adds further distractions for management," added Doyle.

Moody's views the proposed transaction as credit positive since liquidity is improving. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, Stanley has at least $3.4 billion of availability under its three unsecured revolving credit facilities totaling $4.5 billion as of December 31, 2022. Moody's believes that Stanley can renew easily its two 364-day revolving credit facilities that total $2 billion and expire in September 2023. Liquidity is further augmented by the recent amendment to Stanley's three revolving credit facilities, giving the company much-needed headroom under each of the revolver's financial maintenance covenant. The amendment lowered the minimum interest coverage ratio to 1.5x with EBITDA add-backs of up to $500 million from 3.5x, from September 30, 2023 through June 30, 024 and then reverting back to 3.5x thereafter.

Unencumbered access to multiple revolving credit facilities with large amount of availability is paramount to Stanley's liquidity. Stanley will have difficulty in generating material free cash flow for debt reduction. Moody's calculates free cash flow for 2023 will range from barely positive to about $500 million, which includes about $460 million in dividends. Moody's previously projected $1.6 billion in free cash flow, driven by Stanley's plan for unwinding working capital to generate cash.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Stanley's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's strong business profile with a broad product offering at different price points and geographic diversity. The company is a global leader in power and hand tools with multiple, well-established brands in each of its business segments. These factors provide for now a material offset to the company's weak credit metrics.

Stanley is likely to pursue non-core asset sales to accelerate its deleveraging objectives to near Moody's projection for adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of 3.7x by late 2024, driven by $2.1 billion in debt reduction and better operating performance, versus 6.3x on December 31, 2022. Moody's continues to forecast Stanley's adjusted EBITA margin improving to 7.9% by late 2024 (7.2% in 2023) versus 5.2% for 2022. Better profitability comes from $1 billion in restructuring savings and another $200 million in reduced cost of goods sold from Stanley selling lower-cost inventory than in previous years. Each of these credit metrics per the manufacturing methodology are indicative of high-yield rated entities.

Stanley has significant distribution channel concentration to Home Depot, Inc. (A2 stable) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (Baa1 stable), together accounting for 28% of Stanley's 2022 revenue. This home center presence is a necessary part of Stanley's business model but makes it challenging for Stanley to realize large price increases and is subject to destocking, which would inhibit Stanley's plan to reduce its inventory level. Inventory reduction is the key component to Stanley's plan to generate free cash flow generation. International mass merchants and home centers collectively comprised about 41% of Stanley's revenue for 2022. These large high-volume retailers will become a greater percentage of revenue as Stanley focuses on its Tool and Outdoor business and divests non-core assets, which Moody's believes will reduce further Stanley's pricing power.

The negative outlook reflects Stanley's underperformance, resulting in weak credit metrics. Stanley must execute its operating plan and pursue any potential asset sales for accelerated debt reduction amid weak economic conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Stanley's ratings could be downgraded if operating performance and debt reduction from cash flow fail to materialize such that adjusted debt-to-EBITDA stays above 4.0x over the next two years.

Stabilization of the ratings would require Stanley to demonstrate material progress towards improving credit metrics by executing on its restructuring plan that results in better operating performance and cash flow.

While unlikely given Stanley's negative outlook, a rating upgrade could ensue if the company experiences consistently stronger profitability such that adjusted EBITA margin is above 15%, adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is below 3.0x, adjusted retained cash flow-to-net debt is over 35%, preservation of robust liquidity and maintaining conservative financial policies and low level of financial complexity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut, is a global manufacturer of tools and related accessories and outdoor products.

