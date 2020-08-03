Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Textron's new senior unsecured notes

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Baa2 ratings to Textron Inc.'s ("Textron") new senior unsecured notes due 2031. The issuances do not impact other ratings of Textron, including the Baa2 senior unsecured and P-2 short-term ratings. The ratings outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Textron's debt ratings reflect the company's scale and diversity in multiple industries, including aviation, defense and general industrial. Although demand is likely to remain weak in most of the company's segments through 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic -- business jets in particular -- Textron's long history as a key supplier to these sectors provides support to the company's credit profile. Also, Moody's expects that the company will maintain a strong liquidity position through the downturn despite significantly weaker earnings, bolstered by cash balances that will remain above $2 billion. The cessation of share repurchases through Q1 2021 will help to preserve capital through the downturn. However, the higher cash balances, which are more than double historical levels, were funded by recent debt offerings. This, along with weaker earnings, will result in considerably higher than normal leverage for the company through 2021: debt-to-EBITDA will likely exceed 5x through 2020, but is likely to return to the low-3x range over the following two years.

Textron's businesses are cyclical, especially the aviation segment with over 95% of revenue coming from the commercial aviation market -- primarily business jets. The company also has revenue concentration with the US government, which accounted for 24% of Textron's 2019 revenue. Its markets are highly competitive, constraining EBITA margins typically near 8%, but with an expected range in 2020 of just 4%-5%.

Proceeds from the notes issuances will be used to repay $500 million principal amount outstanding under Textron's 364-day term loan credit agreement.

The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Textron will maintain strong liquidity throughout 2020, which will give the company the ability to endure the coronavirus-related downturn affecting most of its business segments until business conditions return to normal in 2021. Moody's expects revenue to decline in the mid-teens percent range in 2020, with EBITA margins of 4% to 5% over this period, with slow revenue growth and partial margin restoration in 2021. Moody's projects free cash flow of at least $200 million in 2020, returning to approximately $500 million annually thereafter. Moody's also anticipates that the company's finance unit -- Textron Financial Corporation -- will continue to operate as a captive finance company, primarily servicing Textron production needs, and that it will not need any material capital contributions from Textron Inc.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company can demonstrate a reduced vulnerability to general aviation and helicopter industry cycles through expansion of product offerings in these segments and/or growth of the industrial business, with steady revenue growth of 5% annually, EBITA margins in excess of 10% and improved predictability of cash flows, including free cash flow-to-debt consistently in excess of 10% throughout industry and investment cycles. An upgrade would also be supported by expectations that debt-to-EBITDA will be sustained in the mid-2x range while the company establishes a record of balanced financial policies that preserve flexibility, with share repurchases well within free cash flow generation levels.

The ratings could be downgraded if Textron experiences a weakening in liquidity during the coronavirus-related downturn such that cash balances decline below $500 million, or if the company were to issue additional debt to cover operating cash shortfalls before business activity returns. A downgrade could also be prompted by evidence that debt levels will not be reduced as planned, leading to sustained debt-to-EBITDA above 4x in 2021, or that it will not trend toward the low-3x range by 2022. Structural changes in any of Textron's businesses, such as a permanent reduction in long-term demand for business jets and small aircraft, indicated by continued decreases in backlog, could also support a downgrade.

The following summarizes today's rating actions:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Textron Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

Textron Inc., headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, is an aviation and defense conglomerate with operations in five business segments. The segments include: Textron Aviation (general aviation aircraft), Bell (helicopters), Textron Systems (precision weapons systems supporting the defense industry), Industrial (specialized vehicles, fuel systems and functional components), and Finance (commercial finance for Textron's own products). Textron generated approximately $12.5 billion of revenue in the last twelve months ended July 4, 2020.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Aerospace and Defense Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1224306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

