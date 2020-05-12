Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to ViacomCBS's proposed senior unsecured notes issuance

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to ViacomCBS
Inc.'s (ViacomCBS) proposed senior unsecured notes offering.
These notes will be senior unsecured obligations of ViacomCBS and will
rank equally with all of ViacomCBS's current and future senior unsecured
debt obligations. The company intends to use proceeds from the
issuance to tender for outstanding notes maturing over the next several
years, as well as general corporate purposes. We anticipate
the issuance to be leverage neutral and to improve the company's
liquidity over the coming 12 to 24 months. The outlook is stable.
A summary of today's action follows:
Assignments:
..Issuer: ViacomCBS Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa2
RATINGS RATIONALE
ViacomCBS's Baa2 rating is supported by its leadership positions in the
television media and film industries - as indicated by its sizeable
revenue and its large, diverse and valuable asset base and iconic
brands in each of its segments. The company will benefit from revenue
and cost synergies as a combined entity which are forecasted to be $750
million over the next few years. We expect the company to use proceeds
from asset sales to pay down debt and reach its target debt-to-EBITDA
leverage level of around 3.0x (including Moody's adjustments and
assumed $750 million in synergies). Moody's believes that
ViacomCBS will adhere to conservative financial policies in a manner consistent
with its investment grade rating.
Moderating these favorable rating factors, however, are the
company's exposure to cyclical advertising spending, the inherent
volatility of Paramount's film business, and the significant programming
investment required by both its film and media network businesses to deliver
the engaging content necessary to support consumer avidity and its distribution
and advertising revenues. Also, significantly impacting the
company's credit positioning are the risks surrounding the secular transitional
pressure facing linear network television and broadcast stations,
and the restructuring of Viacom's brands. The effects of underinvestment
in these brands years ago combined with current secular cord cutting trends
has resulted in low viewer ratings for many of the company's individual
networks, which has affected both ad revenue and relationships with
MVPDs. Cumulatively however, the company's network
ratings are strong, and we believe a concentrated direct-to-consumer
streaming strategy with most of the company's brands could be compelling.
But we believe more content investment including potential M&A will
be essential to compete on a global scale. This view is aligned
with management's strategic priorities, but the field is getting
more crowded which will make it harder to reach scale and avoid churn
without significant content investment.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that leverage will improve to
around 3.0x (including Moody's standard adjustments) or less.
We anticipate that free cash flow will largely be used to invest back
into the company's business and reduce indebtedness. We also believe
that the company will adhere to prudent financial policies and manage
capital allocation strategies within the context of its credit ratings.
The outlook also assumes that the company will be able to smoothly integrate
their operations and achieve its stated cost synergies as well as revenue
synergies which we believe will be between $750 million and $1
billion.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if the company sustains debt-to-EBITDA
leverage under 2.5x (including Moody's adjustments), and
the company successfully transitions its television business into large
scale branded streaming platforms.
Ratings could be downgraded if leverage is sustained materially above
3.25x (including Moody's adjustments) after the primary effects
of COVID-19 crisis passes; if free cash flow (after dividends)
to adjusted debt sinks below 10% for a prolonged period of time;
or if the company returns to aggressive shareholder friendly initiatives,
including high dividend payouts and share buybacks before the business
transition is proven successful. We believe that the industry is
in the midst of an investment cycle and therefore, returning significant
capital to shareholders for the foreseeable future will be deemed credit
negative and could impact financial capacity until the risks pertaining
to the strategic transitioning to on demand direct to consumer platforms
is proven effective in scale to mitigate the decline in linear television
revenues.
Social risks for ViacomCBS can include a data breach event, where
intellectual property and other internal types of sensitive records could
be subject to legal or reputational issues. However, management
monitors its social risks closely, including data protection,
and workforce resource planning. ViacomCBS's exposure to social
risks also stem from technological evolution and demographic change that
is altering consumer viewing habits and advertising trends. These
trends have and will continue to negatively impact ViacomCBS's cable and
broadcast networks and stations through subscriber losses and through
advertising market share losses to more efficient digital advertising.
With the recent spread of the coronavirus and subsequent movie theater
closures across the country, along with an expected reduction in
advertising revenues, we view this as a social risk and expect it
to create delays in film releases and revenues until the threat of the
spread and economic aftereffects have subsided. We believe the
company is committed to conservative financial policies and that management
will emphasize and prioritize investment to strengthen its competitive
position, sustain a strong balance sheet and to use proceeds from
asset sales to pay down debt and reach its target debt-to-EBITDA
leverage level of around 3.0x (including Moody's standard adjustments).
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The media sector has been
one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its
sensitivity to consumer demand, sentiment, and box office
success. More specifically, its exposure to economically
sensitive advertising revenues and the success of its films in theatres,
which are now closed throughout the world to limit the spread of the virus,
have left it vulnerable in these unprecedented operating conditions and
ViacomCBS remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published
in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Neil Begley
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653