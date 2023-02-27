Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Vulcan's proposed notes

New York, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Baa2 senior unsecured rating to Vulcan Materials Company's (Vulcan) proposed senior unsecured notes due 2026. Proceeds from the new notes and cash on hand will go towards paying down the company's existing senior unsecured term loan and related fees and expenses. Moody's expects the terms and conditions of the proposed senior unsecured notes to be similar to Vulcan's existing Baa2 rated senior unsecured notes. All the unsecured notes are pari passu. Vulcan's Baa2 senior unsecured rating and its Prime-2 (P-2) short-term rating are not affected. The outlook is stable.

Moody's views the proposed transaction as credit positive since there will be some interest savings. However, the level of savings is not material relative to Vulcan's total interest expense of about $170 million for 2022.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Vulcan Materials Company

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Vulcan's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects sound operating performance, which is the company's greatest credit strength. Moody's forecasts adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 23% - 25% over the next two years based on revenue of about $7.3 billion for fiscal-year 2024. Higher pricing offsets the modest decline in volumes attributed to the slowdown in new housing construction. High profitability should translate into low leverage, with adjusted debt-to-EBITDA remaining below 3x and adjusted EBIT-to-interest expense staying above 5x.

As the largest supplier of construction aggregates in North America, Vulcan should be able to capitalize on its scale and geographic diversity, despite Moody's expectations for a deteriorating US economy in 2023. Vulcan will benefit from robust infrastructure (35% of revenue) spending over the next few years. Moody's forecasts a 10.5% increase in public infrastructure spending, driven by the $1.2 trillion US infrastructure spending plan. Domestic non-residential construction (40%) is exhibiting growth opportunities, mostly driven by re-shoring activity, continued investment in 5G and communications services, warehousing and green energy. Strength in the infrastructure and construction end markets compensate for the material decline in residential construction.

Residential construction (24%) is exhibiting high volatility characteristics. Moody's projects a meaningful drop in new single-family housing starts to around 821,000 in 2023, about 18.5% below 2022 and to a to a level representative of a five year average before the pandemic. A slight pickup of 2% in new single family housing construction in 2024 is anticipated as demand and the market rebalances. At the same time Vulcan faces strong competition. Vulcan must contend also with higher transportation, personnel and energy costs. Higher input costs may not readily be passed on to customers for an extended period.

Vulcan's liquidity profile is strong. We project that the company will generate at least $300 million of free cash flow in each of the next two years. Cash on hand totaled $161 million on December 31, 2022. Vulcan has access to a $1.6 billion revolving credit facility due 2027. This facility backstops Vulcan's $1.6 billion commercial paper program. Availability totaled about $870 million on December 31, 2022, after considering $650 million in combined borrowings and CP issuances and $79 million in letter of credit commitments. Vulcan has no material maturities through 2025.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Vulcan will continue to perform well, generate solid operating margins and cash flow despite macroeconomic challenges. Strong liquidity and conservative financial policies further support the stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of Vulcan's ratings could ensue if end markets remain supportive of organic growth such that adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is below 2x, adjusted EBIT-to-interest expense is above 6x and adjusted retained cash flow to net debt is above 30%. Upwards rating movement also requires preservation of strong liquidity and conservative financial policies.

A downgrade could occur if Vulcan's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is above 3x and adjusted EBIT-to-interest expense is below 5x. Negative ratings pressure may also occur if the company experiences a weakening of liquidity and operating performance deteriorates, or adopts a more aggressive financial strategy, particularly with respect to share repurchases and acquisitions.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Building Materials published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74988. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Vulcan Materials, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a major producer of ready-mix concrete.

