Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to new senior unsecured notes of Leidos, Inc.

New York, February 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to Leidos, Inc.'s ("Leidos") proposed senior unsecured notes. The company will use the proceeds to purchase the 2.95% senior unsecured notes that come due May 2023 and pay a portion of the outstanding balance on the existing senior unsecured term loan. This debt issuance does not affect Leidos' existing Baa2 senior unsecured rating, Prime-2 commercial paper rating or stable outlook.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Leidos, Inc

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating is supported by Leidos' strong scale and critical market position as a key prime contractor to the US Department of Defense (DoD). The rating also benefits from a good balance between Leidos' business segments, with only half of the revenue base stemming from US defense and intelligence agencies. The company's diversity through its business with US civilian and health agencies, as well as certain foreign governments, reduce its vulnerability to changing budget priorities. Moody's believes the recent success in business wins and resulting backlog growth will drive debt/EBITDA towards management's target level of 3.0x.

However, the Baa2 rating is constrained by the company's susceptibility to changes in government spending and defense budget cuts. Cost overruns in fixed-price contracts or the inability to attract employees with the right technical qualifications are also business risks. There are also risks related to cash flow volatility associated with government contracts, particularly during times of government shutdowns.

Leidos' ESG considerations reflect its moderately negative social risk given its exposure to highly sensitive and confidential information related to national security and susceptibility to cyber risk. Environmental exposure is low. From a governance perspective, the company has a good track record of execution and maintains a balanced financial policy.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of continued improvement in earnings and leverage as Leidos continues to execute across its various programs and repays debt. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's favorable view of US defense spending which should benefit from steady demand growth over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains its market leadership while growing its scale and diversity through contract renewals and new business wins. Expansion of Leidos' EBITDA margin to above 13% while sustaining adjusted debt/EBITDA at or below 2.5x could lead to an upgrade.

A decline in contracts that results in weaker earnings or more aggressive financial policies could lead to a ratings downgrade. Furthermore, a deterioration in earnings such that adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3.5x and free cash to debt falls below 10% could prompt a ratings downgrade.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a defense/intelligence engineering and health services provider. Revenue for the fiscal year that ended December 31, 2022 was $14.4 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Shirley Singh

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jonathan Kanarek, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

