Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to notes issued by Weser Funding S.A., Compartment No. 5

Frankfurt am Main, March 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive rating to notes issued by Weser Funding S.A., Compartment No. 5 (the "Issuer"):

....Up to EUR 600,000,000 (initial outstanding amount EUR 200,000,000) Compartment No. 5 Floating Rate Notes due 2026, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned rating of Baa2 is based solely upon the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of scheduled principal and interest (the "Guarantee") provided by Oldenburgische Landesbank AG ("OLB", Baa2/P-2) to the holders of the Notes. The rating is in line with the senior unsecured rating of OLB. The terms of the guarantee are sufficient for credit substitution in accordance with Moody's credit substitution methodology.

In particular, Moody's considers that the terms of the guarantee have the key elements of credit substitution:

- the guarantee is for the benefit of the noteholder and independent from the obligations of the Issuer. The payments under the guarantee are not available to the Issuer and are separate from the Issuer's obligations

- the guarantee promises full and timely payment of the obligation including interest and principal payments

- the guarantee can be claimed directly by the noteholders when payments are not made as expressed to be due under the terms and conditions of the Notes, ensuring timely payment of debt service

- the guarantee cannot be terminated, transferred, assigned or amended by the guarantor

- the guarantee is for the benefit of the noteholder directly so proceeds will not be managed by a third party and are therefore not subject to investment risk

- the guarantee is enforceable against the guarantor and also in accordance with German law

Prior to calling upon the guarantee, noteholders will receive scheduled principal and interest payments from the Issuer. The Issuer pays these obligations from cashflows received under a collateralised pass-through note (CPTN), which the Issuer purchases from OLB with the proceeds from the Note issuance, and a Cash Flow Agreement. For its analysis, Moody's relied on the direct guarantee to the noteholders and did not consider the ability of the Issuer to pay its obligations under the Notes.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

The rating of the Notes will migrate with OLB's senior unsecured rating.

No cash flow, sensitivity analysis or stress scenarios have been conducted as the rating is directly derived from the rating of OLB.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

