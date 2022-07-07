Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to senior unsecured green notes of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, London Branch

Hong Kong, July 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned (P)Baa2/(P)P-2 local and foreign currency senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) programme ratings to Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd. (SPDB), London Branch.

Moody's has also assigned a Baa2 rating to the proposed USD-denominated 3-year fixed rate senior unsecured green notes to be issued by SPDB, London Branch under SPDB's USD5 billion MTN programme. The net proceeds of the issuance of the notes will be used to finance and/or refinance eligible green projects. A list of all affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

The rating outlook on the proposed notes is stable.

The rating is subject to receipt of final documents, the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on the proposed notes is in line with SPDB's senior unsecured MTN programme rating, reflecting the structure of the issuance and the fact that SPDB, London Branch forms part of the same legal entity as SPDB.

The senior unsecured notes to be issued under the MTN programme will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and unsecured obligations of SPDB. The notes will at all times rank pari passu among themselves and with all other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of SPDB. The notes will be redeemable at par on maturity.

SPDB's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) is ba2. Its Adjusted BCA, which incorporates no affiliate support, is the same as its BCA. Given China does not have an operational resolution regime for banks, Moody's applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating SPDB's long-term deposits and debt securities. Moody's also assumes a very high level of support for the bank from the Chinese government in times of need. As a result, the ratings of SPDB's long-term deposit and senior unsecured MTN program incorporate a three-notch uplift.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The senior unsecured note rating is in line with SPDB's senior unsecured MTN programme rating. Therefore, an upgrade or downgrade of SPDB's senior unsecured MTN programme rating would cause a similar rating action on the senior unsecured note rating.

Upward pressure on SPDB's unsecured MTN programme rating could emerge if the Chinese government's capacity to support the bank strengthens, as reflected in China's sovereign rating, or if the bank's BCA is upgraded.

Moody's could upgrade SPDB's BCA if the company's asset quality improves, with the ratio of impaired loans to gross loans consistently below 2%; its profitability remains resilient, with its net income to tangible assets consistently above 0.8%; its capital strengthens, with its total common equity (TCE) ratio above 10%; and its reliance on market funding decreases, with its market funds/tangible banking assets consistently below 25%.

On the other hand, SPDB's unsecured MTN programme rating could be downward pressure if support from the Chinese government weakens or if the bank's BCA is downgraded.

Moody's could downgrade SPDB's BCA if the bank's operating environment weakens materially; for example, if China's economic growth moderates further or China's corporate financial leverage continues to increase.

Moody's could also downgrade SPDB's BCA if its asset quality deteriorates, with the ratio of impaired loans to gross loans above 4%; its profitability deteriorates, with its net income to tangible assets consistently below 0.55%; and/or its reliance on market funding increases, with its market funds/tangible banking assets above 40%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd. is a joint-stock commercial bank and a domestic systemically important bank designated by the People's Bank of China and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission in 2021. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, it reported total assets of RMB8.1 trillion as of the end of 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS:

Issuer: Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, London

...Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating, Assigned Baa2, Outlook Assigned Stable

...Long/short-term local and foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating, Assigned (P)Baa2/(P)P-2

...Long/Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr)

...Long/Short-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Rating, Assigned Baa2/P-2

...Outlook, Assigned Stable

The local market analyst for these ratings is Yulia Wan, +86 (212) 057-4017.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

