Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to the Philippines' global dual-tranche bond offerings

Singapore, December 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned senior unsecured
ratings of Baa2 to the dollar-denominated global bond offerings
by the Government of the Philippines, maturing in 2031 and 2045.
Moody's has also assigned a provisional (P)Baa2 foreign currency
senior unsecured shelf rating to the government's shelf programme
that was recently registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) in the U.S. At the same time, the (P)Baa2 foreign
currency senior unsecured shelf rating on the previously outstanding shelf
registration was withdrawn.
According to the terms and conditions available to Moody's, the
bonds to be issued under the government's new shelf programme will constitute
direct, unconditional and unsubordinated obligations of the Government
of the Philippines (the issuer).
The bonds will rank pari passu with all of the issuer's current and future
senior unsecured external debt obligations of the issuer. The proceeds
from the bonds are intended for general purposes, including budgetary
support.
The rating mirrors the Government of the Philippines' issuer rating of
Baa2.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Philippines' Baa2 issuer rating has been characterized in recent years
by strong economic performance, a strengthening fiscal position
and limited vulnerability to external shocks, although the global
coronavirus pandemic will disrupt or potentially reverse these trends.
Structural credit challenges include low per capita income and some constraints
to the quality of institutions, which stand in contrast to strong
policy effectiveness .
Following a sharp economic contraction in 2020, the worst outturn
in 35 years, real GDP growth will rebound in 2021 and converge towards
potential rates of around 6% per annum thereafter. Unless
the Philippines faces a significant and prolonged drop in remittances
and an acceleration in the fragmentation of regional supply chains,
growth potential will continue to be boosted by favorable demographics
and ongoing improvements in the investment climate.
At the same time, the Philippines' per capita income, which
is lower relative to peers, at roughly $9,350 in 2019
at purchasing power parity compared with around $24,250 for
the median Baa-rated sovereign, is an important constraint
on both economic strength and the rating.
The fortification of the government's fiscal position in recent years
provides a buffer against a rise in public indebtedness due to shocks
such as the ongoing pandemic. While national government debt will
approach 50% of GDP in 2020, effectively reversing the progress
on debt consolidation over the past decade, debt affordability will
erode more moderately owing to gains from revenue reform and lower interest
rates in recent years.
Relatedly, the track record of prudent economic and fiscal management,
and a robust banking system, contribute to stable access to funding
at moderate costs and support prospects for fiscal consolidation and debt
stabilization after the shock subsides.
Large foreign exchange reserves--gross international reserves
reached a record high of $103.8 billion in October 2020--and
low economy-wide external debt contribute to macroeconomic stability
against the backdrop of current account deficits since 2016, notwithstanding
a temporary return to a surplus this year. More generally,
relatively low reliance on either portfolio investment or external bank
borrowing insulates the Philippines from the direct impact of abrupt changes
in the global macroeconomic and financial environment.
The stable outlook reflects the view that the recovery from the acute
shock posed by the coronavirus pandemic will restore rapid economic growth
relative to peers, complemented by the stabilization and eventual
reversal of the deterioration in fiscal and debt metrics. This
scenario is balanced against the risk that the economy's potential is
hit more significantly than Moody's currently estimates and/or that fiscal
and economic reform momentum does not resume, leaving the Philippines'
economic and fiscal strength somewhat weaker .
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are material to the Philippines' credit
profile, given the high incidence of climate-related disasters,
as well as the relatively large, albeit declining, share of
the labor force employed by the agricultural sector (22.9%
of total employment in 2019, down from 34.3% in 2009).
Overall, the severity and frequency of extreme weather events can
increase the Philippines' GDP growth volatility, as well as public
expenditure due to costs associated with reconstruction or rehabilitation.
Social considerations are material to the Philippines' credit profile
given pervasive levels of poverty and consequently low overall levels
of wealth, notwithstanding recent progress on poverty reduction.
In the context of rapid economic growth, however, income inequality
remains high while development gaps persist between large urban centers
and rural areas. In line with its socioeconomic reform agenda,
the government has sought to facilitate inclusive growth and accelerate
poverty reduction through infrastructure development, increased
access to healthcare and education, and greater investment outside
of the National Capital Region. Moody's regards the coronavirus
pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. For the Philippines,
the shock materializes in a sharp fall in economic activity related to
pandemic-containment measures and lower remittances, potentially
unwinding the relatively rapid progress on poverty reduction.
Governance considerations are material to the Philippines' credit profile
and are incorporated in our assessment of institutions and governance
strength. The erosion in the Worldwide Governance Indicators for
rule of law and control of corruption in recent years partly reflects
perceptions of the government's controversial approach to the illegal
drugs trade and alleged suppression of political dissent. However,
this has not impaired the effectiveness of the government's overall economic
and fiscal management.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider upgrading the Philippines' sovereign rating
upon evidence of a more rapid reversal of the deterioration in fiscal
and debt metrics stemming from the coronavirus shock. This would
likely entail a sustained restoration of economic growth to rates similar
to those recorded prior to the outbreak. Together, a resumption
of sustained high growth and rapid restoration of fiscal strength would
denote particularly effective macroeconomic and fiscal policy.
Factors that would prompt a downgrade of the Philippines' sovereign rating
include the emergence of macroeconomic instability that would lead to
a greater deterioration in fiscal and government debt metrics and/or an
erosion of the country's external payments position. The reversal
of reforms that have supported prior gains in economic and fiscal strength
would also likely lead to a downgrade. A material deterioration
of institutions and governance strength, with signs of erosion in
the quality of legislative and executive institutions, would also
be negative.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
