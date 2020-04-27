Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to the Philippines' planned global bond offerings

Singapore, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned senior unsecured ratings of Baa2 to the dollar-denominated global bond offerings by the Government of the Philippines, maturing in 2030 and 2045.

According to the terms and conditions available to Moody's, the bonds to be issued under the government's existing shelf programme filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. will constitute direct, unconditional and unsubordinated obligations of the Government of the Philippines (the issuer).

The bonds will rank pari passu with all of the issuer's current and future senior unsecured external debt obligations of the issuer. The proceeds from the bonds are intended for general purposes, including budgetary support.

The rating mirrors the Government of the Philippines' issuer rating of Baa2.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Philippines' Baa2 issuer rating is characterized by sustained strong economic performance, a strengthening fiscal position and limited vulnerability to external shocks. These are balanced against per capita income and debt affordability, both of which, although improving, are structurally weaker as compared to similarly rated peers.

The Philippines' relatively large economy and high growth potential support its capacity to absorb shocks. The country's favorable demographics support steadily rising labor inputs and potential growth, while keeping the burden of ageing-related costs on government finances low. At the same time, the Philippines' per capita income, which is lower relative to peers, at roughly $8,900 in 2018 at purchasing power parity compared with around $26,000 for the median Baa-rated sovereign, is an important constraint on both economic strength and the rating.

Progress on the government's economic and fiscal reform agenda has been sustained. In particular, tax reform has helped to fund expanded infrastructure and social development programs and led to improving debt affordability from a comparatively weaker position relative to Baa-rated peers. Moody's expects a broadly stable general government debt burden at moderate levels, characterized by long average residual maturities that limit recurrent borrowing needs and strengthens the stability of the overall cost of debt.

Large foreign exchange reserves--gross international reserves reached a record high of $87.9 billion at the end of 2019--and low economy-wide external debt contribute to macroeconomic stability against the backdrop of the reversion of the current account to a deficit since 2016. More generally, relatively low reliance on either portfolio investment or external bank borrowing insulates the Philippines from the direct impact of abrupt changes in the global macroeconomic and financial environment.

The stable outlook on the issuer balances positive and negative factors. Moody's expects the Philippines' real GDP growth to remain robust relative to peers and that its fiscal metrics will continue to strengthen as the government continues to make progress on its socioeconomic reform agenda, particularly on tax reform.

However, the recent outbreak of the coronavirus threatens the global economy, potentially impacting the Philippines through a number of channels, including trade, supply chain linkages, investment, remittances and tourism. Domestic political developments, such as the administration's controversial campaign against illegal drugs, also present downside risks to the country's institutional profile and could hinder the further implementation of reform.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental risks are a material consideration for the Philippines, given the high incidence of climate-related disasters, as well as the relatively large, albeit declining, share of the labor force employed by the agricultural sector (approximately 23% of total employment as of 2019). Drought conditions associated with El Niño have led to supply-side disruptions to agricultural output in recent years, contributing to inflation volatility and dampening household purchasing power. Overall, the severity and frequency of extreme weather events can increase the Philippines' GDP growth volatility, as well as public expenditure due to costs associated with reconstruction or rehabilitation.

Social considerations inform the Philippines' credit profile given relatively higher levels of poverty and consequently low overall levels of wealth, notwithstanding recent progress on poverty reduction. In the context of rapid economic growth, however, income inequality remains high while development gaps persist between large, urban centers and rural areas. In line with its socioeconomic reform agenda, the government has sought to facilitate inclusive growth and accelerate poverty reduction through infrastructure development, increased access to education and health services, and the promotion of investments outside of the National Capital Region. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Governance considerations relevant to the Philippines' credit profile are appropriately captured in our assessment of institutions and governance strength. The erosion in the Worldwide Governance Indicators for rule of law and control of corruption in recent years partly reflects perceptions of the government's approach to the illegal drugs trade and alleged suppression of political opponents. However, this has not impaired the effectiveness of the government's overall economic and fiscal management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading the Philippines' ratings if there was a marked convergence of per capita incomes and revenue generation, and as a result debt affordability, with higher-rated peers. This could materialize over time as the government makes greater progress on its reform agenda, including addressing infrastructure gaps, increasing competitiveness and the ease of doing business, and ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth.

Factors that would prompt a downgrade of the Philippines' ratings include the emergence of macroeconomic instability that would lead to a deterioration in fiscal and government debt metrics and/or an erosion of the country's external payments position. The reversal of reforms that have supported recent gains in economic and fiscal strength would also likely lead to a downgrade.

This credit rating and any associated review or outlook has been assigned on an anticipated/subsequent basis. Please see the most recent credit rating announcement posted on the issuer's page on www.moodys.com, under the research tab, for related economic statistics included in rating announcements published after June 3, 2013.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

