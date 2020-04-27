Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to the Philippines' planned global bond offerings

Singapore, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned senior unsecured ratings of Baa2 to the dollar-denominated
global bond offerings by the Government of the Philippines, maturing
in 2030 and 2045.
According to the terms and conditions available to Moody's, the
bonds to be issued under the government's existing shelf programme filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S.
will constitute direct, unconditional and unsubordinated obligations
of the Government of the Philippines (the issuer).
The bonds will rank pari passu with all of the issuer's current and future
senior unsecured external debt obligations of the issuer. The proceeds
from the bonds are intended for general purposes, including budgetary
support.
The rating mirrors the Government of the Philippines' issuer rating of
Baa2.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Philippines' Baa2 issuer rating is characterized by sustained strong
economic performance, a strengthening fiscal position and limited
vulnerability to external shocks. These are balanced against per
capita income and debt affordability, both of which, although
improving, are structurally weaker as compared to similarly rated
peers.
The Philippines' relatively large economy and high growth potential support
its capacity to absorb shocks. The country's favorable demographics
support steadily rising labor inputs and potential growth, while
keeping the burden of ageing-related costs on government finances
low. At the same time, the Philippines' per capita income,
which is lower relative to peers, at roughly $8,900
in 2018 at purchasing power parity compared with around $26,000
for the median Baa-rated sovereign, is an important constraint
on both economic strength and the rating.
Progress on the government's economic and fiscal reform agenda has been
sustained. In particular, tax reform has helped to fund expanded
infrastructure and social development programs and led to improving debt
affordability from a comparatively weaker position relative to Baa-rated
peers. Moody's expects a broadly stable general government debt
burden at moderate levels, characterized by long average residual
maturities that limit recurrent borrowing needs and strengthens the stability
of the overall cost of debt.
Large foreign exchange reserves--gross international reserves
reached a record high of $87.9 billion at the end of 2019--and
low economy-wide external debt contribute to macroeconomic stability
against the backdrop of the reversion of the current account to a deficit
since 2016. More generally, relatively low reliance on either
portfolio investment or external bank borrowing insulates the Philippines
from the direct impact of abrupt changes in the global macroeconomic and
financial environment.
The stable outlook on the issuer balances positive and negative factors.
Moody's expects the Philippines' real GDP growth to remain robust relative
to peers and that its fiscal metrics will continue to strengthen as the
government continues to make progress on its socioeconomic reform agenda,
particularly on tax reform.
However, the recent outbreak of the coronavirus threatens the global
economy, potentially impacting the Philippines through a number
of channels, including trade, supply chain linkages,
investment, remittances and tourism. Domestic political developments,
such as the administration's controversial campaign against illegal drugs,
also present downside risks to the country's institutional profile and
could hinder the further implementation of reform.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental risks are a material consideration for the Philippines,
given the high incidence of climate-related disasters, as
well as the relatively large, albeit declining, share of the
labor force employed by the agricultural sector (approximately 23%
of total employment as of 2019). Drought conditions associated
with El Niño have led to supply-side disruptions to agricultural
output in recent years, contributing to inflation volatility and
dampening household purchasing power. Overall, the severity
and frequency of extreme weather events can increase the Philippines'
GDP growth volatility, as well as public expenditure due to costs
associated with reconstruction or rehabilitation.
Social considerations inform the Philippines' credit profile given relatively
higher levels of poverty and consequently low overall levels of wealth,
notwithstanding recent progress on poverty reduction. In the context
of rapid economic growth, however, income inequality remains
high while development gaps persist between large, urban centers
and rural areas. In line with its socioeconomic reform agenda,
the government has sought to facilitate inclusive growth and accelerate
poverty reduction through infrastructure development, increased
access to education and health services, and the promotion of investments
outside of the National Capital Region. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Governance considerations relevant to the Philippines' credit profile
are appropriately captured in our assessment of institutions and governance
strength. The erosion in the Worldwide Governance Indicators for
rule of law and control of corruption in recent years partly reflects
perceptions of the government's approach to the illegal drugs trade and
alleged suppression of political opponents. However, this
has not impaired the effectiveness of the government's overall economic
and fiscal management.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider upgrading the Philippines' ratings if there was
a marked convergence of per capita incomes and revenue generation,
and as a result debt affordability, with higher-rated peers.
This could materialize over time as the government makes greater progress
on its reform agenda, including addressing infrastructure gaps,
increasing competitiveness and the ease of doing business, and ensuring
sustainable and inclusive growth.
Factors that would prompt a downgrade of the Philippines' ratings include
the emergence of macroeconomic instability that would lead to a deterioration
in fiscal and government debt metrics and/or an erosion of the country's
external payments position. The reversal of reforms that have supported
recent gains in economic and fiscal strength would also likely lead to
a downgrade.
This credit rating and any associated review or outlook has been assigned on an anticipated/subsequent basis.
on an anticipated/subsequent basis. Please see the most recent
credit rating announcement posted on the issuer's page on www.moodys.com,
under the research tab, for related economic statistics included
in rating announcements published after June 3, 2013.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Christian de Guzman
Senior Vice President
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
