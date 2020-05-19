Moody's assigns Baa2 ratings to AT&T's proposed senior unsecured Euro notes

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
Baa2 ratings to AT&T Inc.'s (AT&T) proposed senior unsecured
debt offering. The proposed issuance will be denominated in Euros
(EUR) of benchmark size and will have 3 tranches maturing 2028,
2032, and 2038 and issued by AT&T, Inc. The proceeds
are expected to be used to repay maturing debt which will improve liquidity.
Therefore, the transaction is expected to be leverage neutral.
The outlook remains stable.
Assignments:
..Issuer: AT&T Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa2
RATINGS RATIONALE
AT&T's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects materially improved credit
metrics following a year of focused debt reduction in 2019 following the
acquisition of WarnerMedia. Debt to EBITDA leverage with Moody's
adjustments as of March 31, 2020 was 3.2x. However,
we expect further improvement in credit metrics to dramatically slow through
2022 and even weaken during 2020 due to the disruptions caused by the
coronavirus outbreak. This is partially given the significant shift
in the company's use of pre-dividend free cash flows over the medium-term
as management announced its new 3-year capital plan in Q4 2019,
which included $45 billion of dividends and $30 billion
of share repurchases. However, these plans have been suspended
due to the effects from the COVID-19 lock down as we anticipate
that WarnerMedia's ad revenues and film and television businesses
will be materially impacted. As a result, share repurchases
have been temporarily suspended and management has stated that it is focused
on supporting its dividend payments and debt reduction to help mitigate
the temporary negative impact on credit metrics.
The company benefits from leading positions, important brands,
scale and revenue diversity that result in substantial qualitative credit
strength. AT&T, a market leader in nearly all of its
businesses, has valuable assets, predictable revenue,
and healthy margins. But these qualitative strengths are offset
by outsized shareholder dividends and share repurchases, anemic
top line growth and subscriber losses in several of its important segments.
We believe the company is facing secular, competitive and transition
pressures in its primary segments due to continued vulnerability from
business disruption across its end markets. In addition,
continued material net subscriber losses both at DIRECTV and the Turner
networks when considering growth in its planned launch of HBOMAX,
the company's new direct-to-consumer subscription
video on demand service, could further limit financial flexibility
and capacity relative to its credit ratings in the future unless mitigated
with debt reduction. AT&T's financial policy is anchored by
its growing common stock dividend. However, AT&T's dividend
as a percentage of pre-dividend free cash flow has meaningfully
improved after corporate tax reform and the completion of the WarnerMedia
acquisition, decreasing to 46% as of year-end 2019
from 70% as of year-end 2017, giving management more
discretion regarding the direction of the company's credit profile.
Social risks for AT&T can include a data breach event, where
intellectual property and other internal types of sensitive records could
be subject to legal or reputational issues. However, management
monitors its social risks closely, including data protection,
and workforce resource planning. AT&T's exposure to social
risks also stem from technological evolution and demographic change that
is altering consumer viewing habits and advertising trends. The
rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The media sector has been
one of the sectors moderately affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, AT&T's
exposure to economically sensitive advertising revenues, the success
of Warner Media's films in theatres which are now closed throughout
the world to limit the spread of the virus, and live-action
film and television production which has largely been halted, have
left it vulnerable in these unprecedented operating conditions and AT&T
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
AT&T's exposure to governance considerations reflects the company's
financial strategies, which have the potential to become more aggressive
again after the COVID-19 effects recede given its moderately levered
capital structure, its previous intentions surrounding its three-year
capital plan, its growing common stock dividend, and recent
shareholder activism. The company achieved a company-calculated
net debt to EBITDA target of around 2.5x for year-end 2019
(about 3.25x with Moody's adjustments), and prior to COVID-19,
expected to reduce leverage by around a quarter of a turn or more lower
over the next three years. From 2020 to 2022, the company
commented that it expects to return $75 billion to shareholders
through $30 billion of share retirements and $45 billion
in dividends. These plans are now in jeopardy due to the ongoing
effects from the crisis, however, Moody's viewed these shareholder
return plans as credit negative in the face of a still high absolute debt
load and significant capital investment needed to remain competitive for
the long-term.
AT&T's stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's
fundamentals, while under some pressure, particularly in the
near term due to disruptions in advertising and film production stemming
from the coronavirus outbreak, will remain relatively stable overall,
largely due to debt and leverage reduction that occurred in 2019 and the
recently announced suspension of share repurchases. In addition,
Moody's expects free cash flow will remain well in positive territory,
the degree of structural subordination in the consolidated post-close
capital structure will be managed down to pre-WarnerMedia merger
levels and liquidity will remain robust enough to comfortably address
upcoming debt maturities and all other business needs.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade AT&T's rating if fundamentals improve,
particularly with regard to subscriber numbers, investment in 5G
wireless and new TV services is competitive, leverage (with Moody's
adjustments) falls and is sustained below 3x and free cash flow to debt
remains stable (except during important investment cycles).
Moody's could downgrade AT&T's rating if free cash flow to debt declines
or becomes negative or if Moody's adjusted leverage is above 3.5x,
both on a sustained basis. In addition, worsening secular
or other declining fundamentals and/or profit margins could reduce financial
capacity and result in the need for stronger credit metrics for the Baa2
rating or could result in a downgrade of the company's debt ratings.
If liquidity weakens and the company is viewed as facing moderate to high
refinance risk rating pressure could also rise.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications
Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
AT&T Inc. (AT&T), the largest telecommunications
company in the US, has its headquarters in Dallas, Texas.
In June 2018 AT&T completed its merger with Warner Media, LLC,
adding the global media and entertainment platforms of Warner Bros.,
HBO and Turner to its sizable mobile, video, and broadband
customer relationships. AT&T generated $179 billion
of revenue for the last twelve months ending March 31, 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Neil Begley
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653