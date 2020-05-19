Moody's assigns Baa2 ratings to AT&T's proposed senior unsecured Euro notes

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Baa2 ratings to AT&T Inc.'s (AT&T) proposed senior unsecured debt offering. The proposed issuance will be denominated in Euros (EUR) of benchmark size and will have 3 tranches maturing 2028, 2032, and 2038 and issued by AT&T, Inc. The proceeds are expected to be used to repay maturing debt which will improve liquidity. Therefore, the transaction is expected to be leverage neutral. The outlook remains stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: AT&T Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

AT&T's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects materially improved credit metrics following a year of focused debt reduction in 2019 following the acquisition of WarnerMedia. Debt to EBITDA leverage with Moody's adjustments as of March 31, 2020 was 3.2x. However, we expect further improvement in credit metrics to dramatically slow through 2022 and even weaken during 2020 due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. This is partially given the significant shift in the company's use of pre-dividend free cash flows over the medium-term as management announced its new 3-year capital plan in Q4 2019, which included $45 billion of dividends and $30 billion of share repurchases. However, these plans have been suspended due to the effects from the COVID-19 lock down as we anticipate that WarnerMedia's ad revenues and film and television businesses will be materially impacted. As a result, share repurchases have been temporarily suspended and management has stated that it is focused on supporting its dividend payments and debt reduction to help mitigate the temporary negative impact on credit metrics.

The company benefits from leading positions, important brands, scale and revenue diversity that result in substantial qualitative credit strength. AT&T, a market leader in nearly all of its businesses, has valuable assets, predictable revenue, and healthy margins. But these qualitative strengths are offset by outsized shareholder dividends and share repurchases, anemic top line growth and subscriber losses in several of its important segments. We believe the company is facing secular, competitive and transition pressures in its primary segments due to continued vulnerability from business disruption across its end markets. In addition, continued material net subscriber losses both at DIRECTV and the Turner networks when considering growth in its planned launch of HBOMAX, the company's new direct-to-consumer subscription video on demand service, could further limit financial flexibility and capacity relative to its credit ratings in the future unless mitigated with debt reduction. AT&T's financial policy is anchored by its growing common stock dividend. However, AT&T's dividend as a percentage of pre-dividend free cash flow has meaningfully improved after corporate tax reform and the completion of the WarnerMedia acquisition, decreasing to 46% as of year-end 2019 from 70% as of year-end 2017, giving management more discretion regarding the direction of the company's credit profile.

Social risks for AT&T can include a data breach event, where intellectual property and other internal types of sensitive records could be subject to legal or reputational issues. However, management monitors its social risks closely, including data protection, and workforce resource planning. AT&T's exposure to social risks also stem from technological evolution and demographic change that is altering consumer viewing habits and advertising trends. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The media sector has been one of the sectors moderately affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, AT&T's exposure to economically sensitive advertising revenues, the success of Warner Media's films in theatres which are now closed throughout the world to limit the spread of the virus, and live-action film and television production which has largely been halted, have left it vulnerable in these unprecedented operating conditions and AT&T remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

AT&T's exposure to governance considerations reflects the company's financial strategies, which have the potential to become more aggressive again after the COVID-19 effects recede given its moderately levered capital structure, its previous intentions surrounding its three-year capital plan, its growing common stock dividend, and recent shareholder activism. The company achieved a company-calculated net debt to EBITDA target of around 2.5x for year-end 2019 (about 3.25x with Moody's adjustments), and prior to COVID-19, expected to reduce leverage by around a quarter of a turn or more lower over the next three years. From 2020 to 2022, the company commented that it expects to return $75 billion to shareholders through $30 billion of share retirements and $45 billion in dividends. These plans are now in jeopardy due to the ongoing effects from the crisis, however, Moody's viewed these shareholder return plans as credit negative in the face of a still high absolute debt load and significant capital investment needed to remain competitive for the long-term.

AT&T's stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's fundamentals, while under some pressure, particularly in the near term due to disruptions in advertising and film production stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, will remain relatively stable overall, largely due to debt and leverage reduction that occurred in 2019 and the recently announced suspension of share repurchases. In addition, Moody's expects free cash flow will remain well in positive territory, the degree of structural subordination in the consolidated post-close capital structure will be managed down to pre-WarnerMedia merger levels and liquidity will remain robust enough to comfortably address upcoming debt maturities and all other business needs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade AT&T's rating if fundamentals improve, particularly with regard to subscriber numbers, investment in 5G wireless and new TV services is competitive, leverage (with Moody's adjustments) falls and is sustained below 3x and free cash flow to debt remains stable (except during important investment cycles).

Moody's could downgrade AT&T's rating if free cash flow to debt declines or becomes negative or if Moody's adjusted leverage is above 3.5x, both on a sustained basis. In addition, worsening secular or other declining fundamentals and/or profit margins could reduce financial capacity and result in the need for stronger credit metrics for the Baa2 rating or could result in a downgrade of the company's debt ratings. If liquidity weakens and the company is viewed as facing moderate to high refinance risk rating pressure could also rise.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

AT&T Inc. (AT&T), the largest telecommunications company in the US, has its headquarters in Dallas, Texas. In June 2018 AT&T completed its merger with Warner Media, LLC, adding the global media and entertainment platforms of Warner Bros., HBO and Turner to its sizable mobile, video, and broadband customer relationships. AT&T generated $179 billion of revenue for the last twelve months ending March 31, 2020.

