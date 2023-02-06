Moody's assigns Baa2 ratings to Becton Dickinson's proposed notes offerings

New York, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Baa2 ratings to the senior unsecured notes offered by both Becton, Dickinson and Company ("BD") and Becton Dickinson Euro Finance S.a.r.l. ("BD Euro Finance"), a wholly owned and guaranteed financing subsidiary of BD. Net proceeds from the notes will be used to repay existing indebtedness and to cover associated fees and expenses. All other ratings for BD and BD Euro Finance remain unchanged. The outlook for both BD and BD Euro Finance remains stable.

Moody's views the notes offering and associated debt repayment as modestly credit positive for BD. The company will benefit from the extension of its debt maturity profile. The transaction will be largely leverage neutral. BD's euro denominated debt serves as a hedge to the company's euro denominated assets and cash flows.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Becton Dickinson Euro Finance S.a.r.l.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Euronotes, Assigned Baa2

..Issuer: Becton, Dickinson and Company

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

BD's Baa2 senior unsecured rating is supported by the company's significant scale in the global medical device industry with approximately $18.9 billion in revenue in FY2022 (as of 9/30/22). The company also benefits from broad diversification across multiple product categories with leading positions in most of its key products. The company also has a meaningful global presence with over 40% of sales generated outside the United States. Moody's expects BD to maintain balanced financial policies with debt/EBITDA sustained in the low three times range.

BD's ratings are constrained by Moody's expectations that the company will remain acquisitive, though largely for small to moderate size transactions. BD's ratings are also constrained by uncertainty around litigation cash outflows. Gross accruals for product liability claims were approximately $2.1 billion as of September 30, 2022.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects BD will operate with moderate financial leverage, with debt/EBITDA sustained in the low 3 times range. Moody's also expects BD will sustain mid-single digit revenue growth while maintaining high operating margins. Moody's expects that there could be quarterly variability in margins and free cash flow generation related to supply chain headwinds and other inflationary pressures. Moody's expects BD will be able to successfully navigate these challenges.

ESG considerations are material to BD's credit profile. The company's ESG Credit Impact Score is Moderately Negative (CIS-3). BD's exposure to social risk is highly negative (S-4), driven by responsible production. Risks associated with responsible production include compliance with regulatory requirements for safety of medical devices as well as adverse reputational risks arising from recalls, safety issues or product liability litigation. As noted above, BD has approximately $2.1 billion of product liability reserves. The company's exposure to governance risk is neutral-to-low (G-2), reflecting its publicly articulated leverage target of net debt/EBITDA of 2.5 times.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if BD sustains profitable growth while maintaining balanced financial policies. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.0 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's financial policies become more aggressive, or the impact of supply chain pressures lead to a sustained and material decline in operating margins. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects debt/EBITDA will be sustained above 3.75 times for an extended period.

Becton, Dickinson and Company, headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a broad range of medical supplies, devices, and laboratory equipment used by healthcare institutions, physicians, clinical laboratories, and the general public. Fiscal 2022 revenues were approximately $18.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

