Moody's assigns Baa2 ratings to Boeing's new unsecured notes

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Baa2 ratings to The Boeing Company's (Boeing) new senior unsecured notes announced earlier today. The company will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. Moody's believes this could include reducing the amount of outstanding commercial paper. The company plans to issue across seven tranches with maturities of three, five, seven, 10, 20, 30 and 40 years. The company's current Baa2 senior unsecured rating and negative outlook are unaffected by the planned issuance of these notes.

Today's issuance constitutes an important source of cash for Boeing as it continues to be strained by both the COVID-19 crisis and the ongoing grounding of the 737 MAX. "We estimated that external funding needs for 2020 would be about $30 billion when we downgraded the company's senior unsecured rating to Baa2 on April 10th," said Moody's Senior Vice President, Jonathan Root. This excluded the $4.2 billion investment for the planned joint ventures with Embraer S.A. Last week's decision by Boeing to forego creating these joint ventures alleviates a need to raise additional funding for this amount. "Boeing addressed almost half of our $30 billion estimate with the $13.8 billion delayed-draw term loan facility arranged in February, which it fully-drew in March," added Root.

The spread of the coronavirus, the deteriorating global economic outlook, extremely low oil prices and asset price declines are sustaining a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Airline and aircraft leasing customers of Boeing's largest segment, Commercial Airplanes, are most significantly affected by the shock given their exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Boeing is vulnerable to the impact of the outbreak with expected curtailed demand for its commercial aircraft and related services, both of which will face significant headwinds in upcoming years, and potentially future recurrences of interruptions of its manufacturing operations. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating balances the significant estimated cash burn in 2020 against the potential to generate enough free cash flow in a post-virus, 737 MAX-is-operational setting so that the significant debt incurred in 2019 and 2020 can begin to be retired. Moody's believes that restoring the company's financial ratios to levels commensurate with a Baa2 rating will occur sequentially but take several years. The company's very strong business profile supports the Baa2 rating and mitigates the financial risk that the company will continue to face in upcoming years as commercial aircraft demand remains tempered. The US Federal Aviation Administration could unground the 737 MAX airplane in the 2020 third-quarter, although this could further extend if the virus continues to prevent FAA personnel from completing open items, including the long-anticipated, critical certification test flight. Notably, financial policies will favor creditors for the next several years, with the company applying all free cash flow to debt reduction, rather than dividends and share repurchases.

The negative outlook captures the uncertainty around the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economic activity and aircraft demand. Importantly, the Baa2 rating also reflects Moody's view that Boeing maintains an investment-grade business profile as one of just two manufacturers of large commercial aircraft and a prime US defense contractor, albeit tempered by considerable operational and financial risk in upcoming years. Inherent in the company's ratings is also Moody's expectation that Boeing would avail itself of support from the US government, via one or more loan programs, possibly including the Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility ("PMCCF"), to the extent that this may be needed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if demand for passenger aircraft falls well below the levels implicit in the monthly production rates Boeing announced on its Q1 2020 earnings call or deliveries of the 737 MAX do not approach 400 on an annual basis by 2022. Indications that a slower than expected recovery of free cash flow will prevent progress in sequentially reducing funded debt could also pressure the Baa2 rating, as could insufficient liquidity, possibly indicated by cash sustained below $7 billion and/or reliance on the $9.6 billion of revolving credit facilities. There will be little upwards rating pressure until a significant amount of funded debt is retired. Following debt reduction, ratings could be upgraded if key credit metrics strengthen, such as debt-to-EBITDA being sustained below 4x and retained cash flow-to-net debt approaches 25%. Sustaining conservative financial policies, where cash returned to shareholders is limited to only internally-generated cash flows once balance sheet strength is restored in the 2023 timeframe, could also support higher ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHOOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense Industry published in March 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108840. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

The Boeing Company, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading large commercial airplane manufacturer and one of the largest prime contractors for aircraft and related systems to the US Department of Defense. The company operates in three principal business segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services. Boeing reported $76 billion of revenue for 2019, including a reduction of about $8.6 billion for the customer compensation charges it booked in the year, down from $100.8 billion in 2018. Moody's currently projects revenue in 2020 and 2021 of about $71 billion and $81 billion, respectively.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Boeing Company (The)

Assignment:

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jonathan Root, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Russell Solomon

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

