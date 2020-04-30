Moody's assigns Baa2 ratings to Boeing's new unsecured notes

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Baa2 ratings to The Boeing
Company's (Boeing) new senior unsecured notes announced earlier today.
The company will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
Moody's believes this could include reducing the amount of outstanding
commercial paper. The company plans to issue across seven tranches
with maturities of three, five, seven, 10, 20,
30 and 40 years. The company's current Baa2 senior unsecured rating
and negative outlook are unaffected by the planned issuance of these notes.
Today's issuance constitutes an important source of cash for Boeing
as it continues to be strained by both the COVID-19 crisis and
the ongoing grounding of the 737 MAX. "We estimated that
external funding needs for 2020 would be about $30 billion when
we downgraded the company's senior unsecured rating to Baa2 on April
10th," said Moody's Senior Vice President, Jonathan
Root. This excluded the $4.2 billion investment for
the planned joint ventures with Embraer S.A. Last week's
decision by Boeing to forego creating these joint ventures alleviates
a need to raise additional funding for this amount. "Boeing
addressed almost half of our $30 billion estimate with the $13.8
billion delayed-draw term loan facility arranged in February,
which it fully-drew in March," added Root.
The spread of the coronavirus, the deteriorating global economic
outlook, extremely low oil prices and asset price declines are sustaining
a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions
and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. Airline and aircraft leasing customers of Boeing's
largest segment, Commercial Airplanes, are most significantly
affected by the shock given their exposure to travel restrictions and
sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
Boeing is vulnerable to the impact of the outbreak with expected curtailed
demand for its commercial aircraft and related services, both of
which will face significant headwinds in upcoming years, and potentially
future recurrences of interruptions of its manufacturing operations.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa2 senior unsecured rating balances the significant estimated cash
burn in 2020 against the potential to generate enough free cash flow in
a post-virus, 737 MAX-is-operational setting
so that the significant debt incurred in 2019 and 2020 can begin to be
retired. Moody's believes that restoring the company's financial
ratios to levels commensurate with a Baa2 rating will occur sequentially
but take several years. The company's very strong business profile
supports the Baa2 rating and mitigates the financial risk that the company
will continue to face in upcoming years as commercial aircraft demand
remains tempered. The US Federal Aviation Administration could
unground the 737 MAX airplane in the 2020 third-quarter,
although this could further extend if the virus continues to prevent FAA
personnel from completing open items, including the long-anticipated,
critical certification test flight. Notably, financial policies
will favor creditors for the next several years, with the company
applying all free cash flow to debt reduction, rather than dividends
and share repurchases.
The negative outlook captures the uncertainty around the duration and
impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economic activity and
aircraft demand. Importantly, the Baa2 rating also reflects
Moody's view that Boeing maintains an investment-grade business
profile as one of just two manufacturers of large commercial aircraft
and a prime US defense contractor, albeit tempered by considerable
operational and financial risk in upcoming years. Inherent in the
company's ratings is also Moody's expectation that Boeing would avail
itself of support from the US government, via one or more loan programs,
possibly including the Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility ("PMCCF"),
to the extent that this may be needed.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if demand for passenger aircraft falls
well below the levels implicit in the monthly production rates Boeing
announced on its Q1 2020 earnings call or deliveries of the 737 MAX do
not approach 400 on an annual basis by 2022. Indications that a
slower than expected recovery of free cash flow will prevent progress
in sequentially reducing funded debt could also pressure the Baa2 rating,
as could insufficient liquidity, possibly indicated by cash sustained
below $7 billion and/or reliance on the $9.6 billion
of revolving credit facilities. There will be little upwards rating
pressure until a significant amount of funded debt is retired.
Following debt reduction, ratings could be upgraded if key credit
metrics strengthen, such as debt-to-EBITDA being sustained
below 4x and retained cash flow-to-net debt approaches 25%.
Sustaining conservative financial policies, where cash returned
to shareholders is limited to only internally-generated cash flows
once balance sheet strength is restored in the 2023 timeframe, could
also support higher ratings.
PRINCIPAL METHOOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
Industry published in March 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108840.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
The Boeing Company, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois,
is a leading large commercial airplane manufacturer and one of the largest
prime contractors for aircraft and related systems to the US Department
of Defense. The company operates in three principal business segments:
Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and
Global Services. Boeing reported $76 billion of revenue
for 2019, including a reduction of about $8.6 billion
for the customer compensation charges it booked in the year, down
from $100.8 billion in 2018. Moody's currently projects
revenue in 2020 and 2021 of about $71 billion and $81 billion,
respectively.
