Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns Baa2 ratings to GE HealthCare's proposed notes offerings

08 Nov 2022

New York, November 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's")  assigned a Baa2 rating to GE Healthcare Holding LLC's ("GE HealthCare") proposed offerings of senior unsecured notes. There is no change to the company's Baa2 issuer rating. The outlook remains stable.

In connection with GE HealthCare's spinoff from General Electric Company ("GE"), GE HealthCare plans to raise new unsecured debt, consisting of approximately $8.24 billion senior unsecured notes (in USD and EUR tranches), in addition to $2.0 billion term loans (USD). GE HealthCare will use the majority of proceeds from newly issued debt to fund a cash distribution to GE. GE HealthCare also plans to use a portion of the proceeds to fund $1.8 billion in cash on the company's beginning balance sheet.

Assignments:

..Issuer: GE Healthcare Holding LLC

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

GE HealthCare's Baa2 Issuer Rating broadly reflects its significant scale in the global medical device industry with revenues projected by Moody's to approach $19 billion for the year ending 12/31/22. GE HealthCare benefits from its leading market position and established track record in the medical imaging industry, as well as its global presence with the majority of its revenue generated outside the United States. The company also benefits from a material level of service-related revenues which Moody's believes will generally be more stable and predictable than equipment sales. To that end, GE HealthCare has a sizable installed base of equipment (over 4 million installed devices), driving contractual and recurring annual service demand. Moody's expects that GE HealthCare will continue to benefit from favorable long-term demographic trends including the aging of the global population and rising incomes in emerging markets.

In the near term, Moody's expects some volatility in GE HealthCare's profitability driven by supply chain constraints and/or operating cost inflation. Moody's expects that the company will improve gross margins over time, tempered by the need to incur incremental operating costs as GE HealthCare becomes a stand-alone public company, as well as increased focus on R&D initiatives. Moody's expects GE HealthCare's revenues will grow in the mid single-digit range over the next 12-24 months, broadly in-line with underlying growth rates in its key end-markets such as Imaging and Ultrasound. In sum, Moody's expects that GE HealthCare will reduce leverage in the first two years following the spin-off from GE, with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA projected to approach 3.5x by the end of 2024. Management has publicly articulated that it expects to prioritize deleveraging in the near-term, which Moody's believes will be driven by both voluntary debt repayment and earnings growth. Moody's believes GE HealthCare will produce strong free cash flow to fund its capital allocation initiatives, including any potential voluntary debt repayment and dividend payments.

GE HealthCare's ratings are constrained by its moderately high financial leverage with pro-forma debt/EBITDA projected at approximately 4.2x (as of 12/31/22) on Moody's adjusted basis. Notably, Moody's adjusted debt incorporates approximately $4.6 billion from assumed net pension obligations allocated to GE HealthCare from GE at 12/31/22. GE HealthCare's rating is also constrained by the risks associated with the separation of the company from GE (Baa1/Negative). GE has executed similar spin-offs in the past which Moody's believes will mitigate, but not eliminate, this risk. Finally, Moody's expects that the global medical device industry will continue to consolidate, and that GE HealthCare will be active in pursuing acquisition opportunities. That said, Moody's expects the company to take a measured approach to M&A in the near-term as it establishes itself as a standalone entity over the first 12-24 months following the spin-off.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that GE HealthCare will successfully execute the separation from GE, and that GE HealthCare will be able to deliver earnings growth with strong and consistent free cash flow throughout the projection period. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will deleverage and sustain credit metrics that are supportive of the Baa2 rating within 12-24 months.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

GE HealthCare's ESG credit impact score is moderately negative (CIS-3). The score primarily reflects moderately negative exposure to governance risks driven by GE HealthCare's lack of a track record as a stand-alone public company, partially mitigated by its publicly articulated intention to prioritize deleveraging in the near-term. The score also reflects moderately negative exposure to social risks - notably to potential product recalls, regulatory actions or product liability litigation. Finally, the score reflects moderately negative exposure to environmental risks driven by waste and pollution, including the risk of rising production costs driven by global environmental regulations, as well as the risk from potential cleanup liabilities from its manufacturing operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if GE HealthCare is successful in its transition to an independent company, with minimal disruption to business operations alongside consistent profitable growth with strong free cash flow. An upgrade would also be contingent upon effectively managing internal strategic initiatives and acquisition-led growth under more conservative financial policies. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.0 times on Moody's adjusted basis.

Ratings could be downgraded if financial policies become more aggressive, or if ongoing supply chain headwinds drive a sustained and material decline in operating margins. In addition, ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to successfully manage the transition to a standalone entity and/or faces operating disruptions related to the separation from GE. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3.75 times on Moody's adjusted basis for an extended period.

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, GE HealthCare is a leading global manufacturer of medical devices, with four primary business segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics. GE HealthCare has a global installed base of more than 4 million medical devices that are used in over 2 billion procedures annually. The company has a sales presence in over 160 counties, with a diversified manufacturing footprint with 43 sites located in 17 countries. Moody's expects GE HealthCare to have revenues approaching $19 billion for the year ending 12/31/22.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Weinstein
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Ola Hannoun-Costa
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Moodys.com