Moody's assigns Baa2 ratings to Highland Holdings' (Otis) new senior unsecured notes

New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
Baa2 ratings to Highland Holdings S.à r.l.'s
("Highland") new unsecured notes. Highland is an indirect
wholly-owned consolidated subsidiary of Otis Worldwide Corporation
("Otis"), which has a senior unsecured rating of Baa2. The
notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Otis. The
issuance does not impact other ratings of Otis, including the Baa2
senior unsecured or P-2 short-term ratings. The rating
outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the notes will be used to fund Otis' purchase of the
remaining 49.98% interest in Zardoya Otis, S.A.
Zardoya is a publicly listed elevator company in Spain that is controlled
by Otis. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter
of 2022.
The following is a summary of today's rating actions:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Highland Holdings S.à r.l.
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Highland Holdings S.à r.l.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Otis' Baa2 senior unsecured debt ratings reflect strong revenue and margin
stability attributable to its leadership position in the elevator equipment
and service industry. The company's installed base of over 2 million
units is an important factor to maintain and grow market share.
Moody's expect stable free cash flow driven by EBITA margins of
around 16%, which gives the company ample capacity to cover
investment needs. As new business is typically accompanied by long-
term service contracts, investments in new products will support
long-term growth from expanded, more profitable aftermarket
sales.
However, the company sustains moderately high leverage that will
increase with the Zardoya transaction. Moody's estimates
debt-to EBITDA at approximately 3.3x as of September 30,
2021, pro forma for the new notes offering, which exceeds
many peers at this rating level. However, Moody's expects
that debt-to-EBITDA will fall below 3x over the next year,
primarily through debt repayment subsequent to this offering. Otis
announced that it intends to repay $800 million of debt in 2022
while suspending share repurchases over that time.
The stable outlook reflects strong liquidity supported by substantial
cash reserves ($1.6 billion at September 30, 2021)
as well as Moody's expectations for revenue growth at stable margins
in 2022 despite inflationary cost headwinds. Moody's also
expect that the company will use free cash flow to repay debt and delever
in 2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if the company can substantially grow its market
share in the elevator sector, or materially diversify into other
product lines without a meaningful increase in its risk profile.
In addition, an upgrade would be supported by improvement in EBITA
margins sustainably above 20% and debt-to-EBITDA
in the low-2x range.
Ratings could be downgraded if Otis cannot reduce leverage as planned,
such that debt-to-EBITDA is expected to remain above 3.0x
by the end of 2022. Lower ratings could also be warranted if the
company encounters a deterioration in margins or liquidity.
Otis Worldwide Corporation, based in Farmington, Connecticut,
is a leading manufacturer and servicer of elevator and escalator equipment
globally. Revenue the in last 12 months ended 30 September 2021
was approximately $14 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
