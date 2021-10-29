Moody's assigns Baa2 ratings to Highland Holdings' (Otis) new senior unsecured notes

New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Baa2 ratings to Highland Holdings S.à r.l.'s ("Highland") new unsecured notes. Highland is an indirect wholly-owned consolidated subsidiary of Otis Worldwide Corporation ("Otis"), which has a senior unsecured rating of Baa2. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Otis. The issuance does not impact other ratings of Otis, including the Baa2 senior unsecured or P-2 short-term ratings. The rating outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the notes will be used to fund Otis' purchase of the remaining 49.98% interest in Zardoya Otis, S.A. Zardoya is a publicly listed elevator company in Spain that is controlled by Otis. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Highland Holdings S.à r.l.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Highland Holdings S.à r.l.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Otis' Baa2 senior unsecured debt ratings reflect strong revenue and margin stability attributable to its leadership position in the elevator equipment and service industry. The company's installed base of over 2 million units is an important factor to maintain and grow market share. Moody's expect stable free cash flow driven by EBITA margins of around 16%, which gives the company ample capacity to cover investment needs. As new business is typically accompanied by long- term service contracts, investments in new products will support long-term growth from expanded, more profitable aftermarket sales.

However, the company sustains moderately high leverage that will increase with the Zardoya transaction. Moody's estimates debt-to EBITDA at approximately 3.3x as of September 30, 2021, pro forma for the new notes offering, which exceeds many peers at this rating level. However, Moody's expects that debt-to-EBITDA will fall below 3x over the next year, primarily through debt repayment subsequent to this offering. Otis announced that it intends to repay $800 million of debt in 2022 while suspending share repurchases over that time.

The stable outlook reflects strong liquidity supported by substantial cash reserves ($1.6 billion at September 30, 2021) as well as Moody's expectations for revenue growth at stable margins in 2022 despite inflationary cost headwinds. Moody's also expect that the company will use free cash flow to repay debt and delever in 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company can substantially grow its market share in the elevator sector, or materially diversify into other product lines without a meaningful increase in its risk profile. In addition, an upgrade would be supported by improvement in EBITA margins sustainably above 20% and debt-to-EBITDA in the low-2x range.

Ratings could be downgraded if Otis cannot reduce leverage as planned, such that debt-to-EBITDA is expected to remain above 3.0x by the end of 2022. Lower ratings could also be warranted if the company encounters a deterioration in margins or liquidity.

Otis Worldwide Corporation, based in Farmington, Connecticut, is a leading manufacturer and servicer of elevator and escalator equipment globally. Revenue the in last 12 months ended 30 September 2021 was approximately $14 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Berge, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

