Moody's assigns Baa2 ratings to Indonesia's US dollar and Euro bonds

Singapore, March 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned Baa2 ratings to the senior unsecured US dollar and Euro notes issued by the Government of Indonesia (Baa2 stable). These bonds are issued under the Government of Indonesia's USD 10 billion shelf programme. The issuances have maturities up to 30 years.

The proceeds of the notes will be used to repurchase a portion of its outstanding dollar bonds pursuant to a tender offer. Proceeds are also intended for general budgetary purposes.

According to the terms and conditions available to Moody's, the notes to be issued will constitute direct, unconditional and unsubordinated obligations of the Government of Indonesia (the issuer). The notes will rank pari passu with all of the Government of Indonesia's current and future senior unsecured external debt.

The rating mirrors the Government of Indonesia's long-term issuer rating of Baa2 with a stable outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Indonesia's Baa2 rating is underpinned by policy emphasis on macroeconomic stability that increases its resilience to shocks. The sovereign's credit profile is supported by narrow fiscal deficits and low government debt ratios. The large size of its economy and healthy and stable growth prospects act as credit supports. Credit challenges include low revenue mobilization, and a reliance on external funding.

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a severe blow to private sector activity, and significantly dented the country's immediate growth performance. The success of ongoing measures to curb infection rates and accelerate the pace of vaccination will determine the extent of impact. While Indonesia's current account and budget deficits are low, any prolonged risk aversion will weigh on already weak debt affordability and test external buffers.

Sizeable non-resident investment in Indonesia exposes the country to swings in capital inflows, which are amplified during episodes of global financial market stress. This has economy-wide effects, particularly for the fiscal and external accounts, but also for local businesses. Weaker corporate credit profiles due to higher debt servicing and roll-over costs may hurt banks' asset quality,once forbearance measures are rolled back.

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that reform implementation should continue at a steady, albeit gradual pace. Upside and downside risks to reform implementation would not materially affect the rating, unless potential growth outturns were materially above peers. A key assumption behind the stable outlook is the restoration of pre-pandemic fiscal and monetary policies, particularly a cessation in the role of the central bank in financing fiscal spending, enabled by a recovery in growth and a consolidation in fiscal deficits. This predicates Moody's underlying assessment of Indonesia's monetary and fiscal policy effectiveness. A delayed or a disorderly exit would weigh on overall policy credibility

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental risks are a material credit consideration for Indonesia. Within physical climate risk, coastal flooding and rising sea levels are a particular consideration, with implications for agricultural production, infrastructure and property, and food security. At the same time, Indonesia is moderately exposed to carbon transition risk, with coal and palm oil among its major export products. Demand for arable land and intensive commercial logging have also led to soil erosion and deforestation.

Social considerations exert limited influence on Indonesia's credit profile. Population growth and a declining dependency ratio are supportive of growth. However, wealth is concentrated and Indonesia's rankings on wealth and income inequality indices are weak. Spending on both health and education services are just below emerging market standards.

Governance considerations relevant to Indonesia's credit profile are captured in our assessment of institutional strength. Our assessment of institutional framework includes issues related to rule of law and control of corruption. The government maintains a strong track record of effective fiscal and monetary policymaking.

This credit rating and any associated review or outlook has been assigned on an anticipated/subsequent basis. Please see the most recent credit rating announcement posted on the issuer's page on www.moodys.com, under the research tab, for related economic statistics included in rating announcements published after June 3, 2013.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects balanced risks and takes into consideration a relatively slow pace of reform momentum.

Over time, indications that fiscal policy measures can durably and significantly raise government revenue would put upward pressure on the rating. Higher revenue would enhance fiscal flexibility and provide more direct financial means for the government to address large social and physical infrastructure spending needs. An upgrade would also likely result from indications that Indonesia's growth potential is strengthening, towards rates commensurate with the country's population growth and income levels, including through a deepening of financial markets and improved competitiveness.

Downward pressure would likely arise from: 1) weaker policy effectiveness or signs of diminishing policy credibility, potentially reflected in prolonged delays or back-tracking on reforms that results in a persistent erosion in the revenue base and debt affordability, or which translate into a gradual loss of economic strength; 2) a meaningful deterioration in the external position were to occur, such as from prolonged currency depreciation or capital outflows, with ramifications for debt affordability and reserve adequacy; and 3) a prolonged, entrenched slowdown in growth has economy-wide impacts and fiscal repercussions, including difficulties reverting to a declining fiscal deficit trajectory following one-time stimulus packages.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

