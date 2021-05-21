Moody's assigns Baa2 ratings to Indonesia's yen-denominated bonds

Singapore, May 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned Baa2 ratings to the
senior unsecured yen-denominated bonds issued under the Government
of Indonesia's JPY 600 billion samurai shelf programme. The
drawdowns have maturities ranging from 3-20 years.
According to the terms and conditions available to Moody's, the
notes to be issued under the government's samurai shelf programme will
constitute direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations of the
Government of Indonesia (the issuer), and will rank pari passu among
themselves and equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations
of the government.
The proceeds of the bonds to be issued under the programme are intended
to finance the budget deficit and for general purposes of the Republic,
including to partially fund its coronavirus-related relief and
recovery efforts..
The ratings mirror the Government of Indonesia's long-term issuer
rating of Baa2 with a stable outlook.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Indonesia's Baa2 rating is underpinned by policy emphasis on macroeconomic
stability that increases its resilience to shocks. The sovereign's
credit profile is supported by narrow fiscal deficits and low government
debt ratios. The large size of its economy and healthy and stable
growth prospects act as credit supports. Credit challenges include
low revenue mobilization, and a reliance on external funding.
To support economic output whilst containing the coronavirus outbreak,
mobility restrictions were implemented slower, and relaxed sooner
than in similarly affected countries. As such, with further
scope for the infection rate to climb, the recovery in 2021 could
be bumpier, and less pronounced than elsewhere in the region.
We expect that real, inflation-adjusted GDP will expand 4.5%
in 2021, from the 2.1% contraction reported in 2020.
Sizeable non-resident investment in Indonesia exposes the country
to swings in capital inflows, which are amplified during episodes
of global financial market stress. This has economy-wide
effects, particularly for the fiscal and external accounts,
but also for local businesses. Weaker corporate credit profiles
due to higher debt servicing and roll-over costs hurt bank asset
quality.
The stable outlook reflects balanced risks at Baa2. It incorporates
downside risks from political challenges to further implementation of
broad economic, fiscal and regulatory reforms. Because they
seek to address entrenched constraints and go through various institutional
hurdles, we expect effective reforms to proceed relatively slowly,
with potential delays to occur.
The stable outlook also takes into account upside risks from a potential
improvement in competitiveness as a result of effective reform implementation.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental risks are a material credit consideration for Indonesia.
Coastal flooding and rising sea levels are a particular concern,
with widespread implications, including for agricultural production
and food security. Earlier this year, the government announced
its plan to relocate the country's capital city to Kalimantan from Jakarta,
in part because the existing capital is particularly vulnerable to rising
sea levels and its associated effects. Separately, demand
for arable land and intensive commercial logging have led to soil erosion
and deforestation. In addition, given its geographical location,
Indonesia is subject to considerable seismic activity that are manifested
in natural disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanos.
Social considerations exert limited influence on Indonesia's credit profile.
Demographics act as a credit support, given a sizeable and growing
working age population. However, Indonesia's education quality
and spending fall behind global standards, and therefore,
the government plans to increase fiscal spending to improve the quality
of human capital. Moreover, wealth is concentrated and Indonesia's
rankings on wealth inequality indices are weak.We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Governance considerations relevant to Indonesia's credit profile are captured
in our assessment of institutional strength. Although Indonesia
lags peers in terms of Worldwide Governance Indicators with rule of law
representing particular challenges, percentile rankings point to
steady improvement.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects balanced risks and takes into consideration
a relatively slow pace of reform momentum.
Over time, indications that fiscal policy measures can durably and
significantly raise government revenue would put upward pressure on the
rating. Higher revenue would enhance fiscal flexibility and provide
more direct financial means for the government to address large social
and physical infrastructure spending needs. An upgrade would also
likely result from indications that Indonesia's growth potential is strengthening,
towards rates commensurate with the country's population growth and income
levels, including through a deepening of financial markets and improved
competitiveness.
Downward pressure would likely arise if: 1) a prolonged, entrenched
slowdown in growth has economy-wide impacts and fiscal repercussions,
including difficulties reverting to a declining fiscal deficit trajectory
following implementation of one-time stimulus packages; 2)
evidence indicates that the gradual strengthening of Indonesia's policy
framework and institutions stalls or reverses; 3) a meaningful deterioration
in the external position were to occur, such as from prolonged currency
depreciation or capital outflows, with ramifications for debt affordability.
