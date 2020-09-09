Moody's assigns Baa2 ratings to Johnson Controls' new Euro-denominated senior unsecured notes

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Baa2 ratings to Johnson Controls International plc's ("Johnson Controls") new Euro-denominated senior unsecured notes due 2027 and 2032. The issuances do not impact other ratings of Johnson Controls, including the existing Baa2 senior unsecured and P-2 short-term ratings. The ratings outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Johnson Controls' Baa2 senior unsecured debt ratings reflect the company's significant scale with a diverse customer base and end markets in HVAC, fire and security products. The company's product portfolio is complemented by a large service offering, which augments revenue and reduces volatility. Johnson Controls' credit profile is also supported by improvements in the company's cost base, which Moody's expects will continue to aid improving margins and cash flow generation over the next few years, despite recent revenue declines due to the effects of COVID in 2020. However, ratings also take into consideration relatively high debt levels and ensuing leverage, recently elevated in April 2020 through short-term debt offerings to bolster liquidity during the COVID downturn. Debt-to-EBITDA was close to 3.5x as of June 2020, which is higher than Moody's long range expectation of 3x or below and places greater importance on the company to perform well and repay debt from its substantial cash holdings when operating conditions improve in 2021. As well, the ratings reflect event risk surrounding the changing HVAC and building products competitive landscape.

Proceeds from the notes issuances will be used general corporate purposes, including the repayment or redemption of near-term indebtedness, with €750 million of notes maturing in December 2020.

The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Johnson Controls will sustain EBITA margins in excess of 10% in fiscal year 2020 (ending September) despite weaker revenue levels in the year, improving towards the mid-teens level in FY 2021 as business conditions improve. Moody's expects free cash flow to exceed $500 million annually over this period, and that the company will use cash reserves to repay debt as necessary to restore debt-to-EBITDA to the high-2x range in FY 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Johnson Controls achieves EBITA margins in the upper teen percent range, free cash flow well in excess of $1 billion annually, and debt-to-EBITDA that is sustained close to 2x or lower. The maintenance of share repurchases within free cash flow levels generated annually would be an important factor to support an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if EBITA margins are sustained below 10%, or if the company cannot generate free cash flow of at least $500 million annually. Ratings could also be downgraded in the event of a material increase in debt to fund sizeable acquisitions or increased amounts of share repurchases, resulting in debt-to-EBITDA that will be sustained above the low-3x range.

The following summarizes today's rating actions:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Johnson Controls International plc

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), headquartered in Cork, Ireland, through its operating subsidiaries is a leading global provider of services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings, along with fire protection and security products and services across global commercial, institutional and government markets. JCI's consolidated revenue was $22.6 billion for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

