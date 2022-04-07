Moody's assigns Baa2 ratings to KDP's new senior unsecured notes; outlook stable

New York, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a Baa2 rating to Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.'s (KDP) new senior unsecured notes issued in multiple tranches. Proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt, thereby extending maturities, as well as reducing interest expense. The rating outlook remains stable.

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

KDP's Baa2 ratings reflect its compelling portfolio of brands, many with leadership positions in their sub-categories, strong profitability, solid liquidity, and robust product and channel diversity, as well as its continuing deleveraging, with FYE 2021 debt/EBITDA dropping to 3.4x. KDP's cold drinks product portfolio is skewed to higher growth flavored beverages and the company has expanded its alternative beverage portfolio through innovation and acquisition. KDP also enjoys a strong position in fast growing single serve coffee where it has seen increased household penetration as consumers continue to be more "house bound" than normal. That said, KDP's geographic breadth remains narrower than its global peers.

The stable outlook reflects the company's continuing deleveraging efforts since FYE 2018, which has been aided by strong operating performance that has resulted in around $3.7 billion of debt repayment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if continued improvement in operating performance and a more conservative financial strategy results in debt/EBITDA sustained below 3x, and retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt is sustained at least in the high-teens. Ratings could be downgraded if due to either weakened operating performance or a more aggressive financial strategy debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4x, or liquidity were to experience meaningful deterioration

ESG considerations

The overall neutral to low (CIS-2) Credit Impact Score reflects our view that ESG attributes are considered to have a neutral-to-low credit impact on KDP's current credit rating, with neutral to low governance risk characteristics the key factor. While the moderately negative E and S scores indicated more risk, they are a by-product of the company's product line.

Like its soft beverage peers, KDP's environmental risk issuer profile score is E-3 (moderately negative). KDP's coffee business begets different environmental issues than its peers, resulting in moderately negative scores for physical climate risk and natural capital due to the limited geographies for the growing of coffee beans and the increased natural resources required. Packaging risk is generally in line with its peers, though we note that in addition to the usage of plastic in bottles, the K-cups are also made from unsustainable components or have weak recycling frequency. Water management is a moderately negative risk. The company's water management and waste reduction efforts are consistent with peers, and KDP's Drink Well. Do Good responsibility demonstrates the company's dedication to sustainability. Some of the highlights include 100% of packaging to be recyclable or compostable by 2025, replenish 100% of water in highest risk communities by 2025, zero waste to landfill by 2025, and obtain 100% of electricity from renewable sources by 2025. All things considered, we would characterize KDP's environmental score of E-3 as appropriate, especially when considering its only neutral to low-risk score is in carbon transition risk.

KDP's social risk score of S-3 (moderately negative) matches the peer group, with KDP facing the same issues on the beverage front, though it could be argued that the coffee component is "stickier" with the consumer, providing the company with a level of "insulation." Brand awareness across all product lines is critical, and maintaining a positive image is a key risk consideration. Efforts to mitigate the health risk of its products requires significant investment in product innovation and consumer education. As a result, we view customer relations as bearing moderately negative risk characteristics, which is the ultimate driver of the overall E-3 score. A key neutral to low-risk factor is our view of demographic trends, with history proving that consumers will "keep" their coffee almost regardless of cost. To that end, KDP has been slavish at maintaining a positive image with consumers.

KDP's G-2 (neutral-to-low) governance risk issuer profile score reflects the balance between the risks associated with partial ownership by an investment company and the other factors, which are largely mitigants. The risk associated with the company's financial strategy and risk management is neutral to low and management is transparent with respect to strategy and leverage targets. Our view of board composition is fairly aligned with our overall view of the significant (34%) stake held by JAB Holding Company though we acknowledge the healthy equity contribution JAB injected in the Keurig-Dr. Pepper Snapple merger.

Management delivered on its commitment to reduce net leverage to 3x (by its definition – which currently places net leverage at 2.9x) within 3 years of the transaction, repaying around $1.7 billion in debt during 2021 and also receiving $576 million in proceeds from the Body Armor sale. This is higher than the predecessor company's leverage target of 2.25x or less. The 25% increase to the annual dividend initiated in 2021 is a credit negative but the new payout is still well below free cash flow, leaving room for further debt repayment.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Soft Beverage Industry published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1053179. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, and Burlington, Massachusetts, Keurig Dr Pepper is a leading integrated brand owner, bottler, and distributor of nonalcoholic beverages. Products include flavored carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages (juices, juice drinks, ready to drink teas and mixers). Among the company's key brands are Dr Pepper, 7UP, Sunkist soda, Canada Dry, A&W, Snapple, Hawaiian Punch, Mott's and Bai. KDP is also a manufacturer of KeurigÂ® single serve brewing systems and beverages. These include specialty coffee, tea, and other beverages in single serve packs for use with its brewers. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. JAB Holding Company S.a.r.l. owns about 33% of KDP, with Mondelez (5%), Bdt Capital Partners LLC (5%) and a remaining public float (58%) accounting for the rest of the ownership. FYE 2021 revenues were around $12.7 billion.

