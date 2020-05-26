Moody's assigns Baa2 ratings to Kellogg $500 million notes offering

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa2 rating to $500 million of 10-year senior unsecured notes being offered today by Kellogg Company ("Kellogg"). The outlook is stable.

Net proceeds from the new notes, will be used for general corporate purposes, including to reduce average commercial paper balances outstanding and to repay a portion of the $601 million 4.0% unsecured notes that will mature on December 15, 2020. As of March 28, 2020, there was $565 million of outstanding commercial paper borrowings.

Moody's has assigned the following rating:

Kellogg Company:

$500 million senior unsecured notes due 2030 at Baa2.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Kellogg's Baa2/Prime-2 ratings are supported by its strong brands and leading global shares in the highly-profitable, albeit declining, ready-to-eat cereal category. Kellogg's credit profile also is supported by the company's growing global snacks business led by the Pringles brand. These credit strengths are balanced against sustained high financial leverage, partly reflecting generous shareholder distributions along with heavy investments in focus brands and emerging markets to support future sales growth. This has weighed on profit margins and cash flows, and has positioned the company weakly within the Baa2 rating category.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's anticipation of improved operating performance over the next 12 to 18 months, including the potential for significant incremental earnings this year from coronavirus related sales increases. Moody's expects credit metrics to improve, including a reduction in debt-to-EBITDA leverage (4.4x as of March 2020) to approcahing 4.0x by year-end 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Kellogg's Baa2/Prime-2 ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to sustain stable operating performance in its core businesses and improve financial leverage and cash flow. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to maintain debt to EBITDA below 4.0x and retained cash flow to net debt of at least 12%.

Before Moody's will consider an upgrade, Kellogg would need to strengthen operating performance and significantly reduce financial leverage. Quantitatively, the company would need to reduce debt to EBITDA below 3.0x and generate retained cash flow to net debt of at least 17%.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's views the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Notwithstanding, Kellogg and packaged food companies in general, are likely to be more resilient than companies in other sectors, although some volatility can be expected in 2020 due to uncertain demand characteristics, channel shifting, and the potential for supply chain disruptions.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan, Kellogg Company is a leading worldwide manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereals, savory snacks and convenience foods. The company's well-known brands include, Frosted Flakes, Pringles, Special K, PopTarts, Eggo, Cheez-It, Nutri-Grain, Rice Krispies, Kashi and RXBAR. Kellogg is publicly traded (NYSE: K) and generated 2019 net sales of approximately $13.6 billion. The W.K. Kellogg Foundation Trust, the beneficiary of which is the Kellogg Foundation charitable corporation, owns approximately 19.4% of the shares

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Brian Weddington, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

