Moody's assigns Baa2 ratings to The J.M. Smucker Company's USD notes offering

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Baa2 ratings to the senior unsecured US dollar notes offered today in multiple tranches by The J.M. Smucker Company ("JM Smucker"). Moody's expects that net proceeds will be used to refinance the company's $750 million senior unsecured notes due October 15, 2021 and general corporate purposes, which could include repayment of other outstanding debt. All other ratings of JM Smucker are unaffected. The rating outlook remains at stable.

The transactions are credit positive because they will extend the company's maturity profile with an immaterial effect on cash interest expense and leverage. In the first quarter of JM Smucker's fiscal 2022, the company prepaid the $400 million 3.00% senior unsecured notes due March 15, 2022. JM Smucker's next significant maturity following the October 2021 notes occurs in March 2025 when $1 billion of 3.50% senior unsecured notes are due. As of July 31, 2021, the company had $366 million of commercial paper outstanding.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: J.M. Smucker Company (The)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

JM Smucker's Baa2 rating is supported by its strong US-market consumer brands, its diversified portfolio of attractive product categories, strong profit margins, and balanced financial policy. Key challenges include ongoing volume declines in mainstream dry dog food, intensifying competition in premium pet food and inherent earnings volatility in coffee and nut butter products, which are subject to volatile input costs and intense price competition.

As the company cycles through an extraordinary period of pandemic driven demand, Moody's expects some normalization of consumer food buying patterns, which will mean year-over-year period declines or at least flattish growth in JM Smucker's U.S. markets. Profits will be pressured in the U.S. due to rising input costs for raw materials, freight, and labor, but Moody's generally expects that J.M. Smucker will be able to pass these higher costs to consumers.

Environmental, Social, and Governance Considerations:

The packaged food sector is moderately exposed to social risks related to responsible production, health and safety standards and evolving consumer lifestyle changes. The sector is also moderately exposed to environmental risks such as soil/water and land use, and energy & emissions impacts, among others. These factors will continue to play an important role in evaluating the overall creditworthiness of food processors.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around our forecasts. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's expects that J.M. Smucker will maintain a conservative financial policy, consistent with its stated commitment to maintain a solid investment grade profile. The company targets a debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio in the 2.5x range (based on the company's calculation; 2.7x as of July 2021) but could periodically increase leverage above that level for acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

JM Smucker's ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences serious operating challenges that weaken earnings such as market share losses or rising input costs, debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x, or if retained cash flow to net debt falls below 12%.

Conversely, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.0x, retained cash flow to net debt approaches 18%, and the company can navigate post-pandemic demand normalization and maintain financial policies that sustain credit metrics at the above levels.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Orrville, Ohio, The J.M. Smucker Company, is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food products primarily in North America. The company's well-known food brands include Smucker's, Folgers, Uncrustables, and Jif. The company's pet food and snacks brands include Meow Mix, Kibbles `n Bits, Milk-Bone, 9Lives, Pup-Peroni, Gravy Train, Nature's Recipe, Milo's Kitchen and Rachael Ray Nutrish. J.M. Smucker reported $7.9 billion in sales for the twelve months ended July 31, 2021.

