Moody's assigns Baa2 ratings to The J.M. Smucker Company's USD notes offering

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
Baa2 ratings to the senior unsecured US dollar notes offered today in
multiple tranches by The J.M. Smucker Company ("JM
Smucker"). Moody's expects that net proceeds will be
used to refinance the company's $750 million senior unsecured
notes due October 15, 2021 and general corporate purposes,
which could include repayment of other outstanding debt. All other
ratings of JM Smucker are unaffected. The rating outlook remains
at stable.
The transactions are credit positive because they will extend the company's
maturity profile with an immaterial effect on cash interest expense and
leverage. In the first quarter of JM Smucker's fiscal 2022,
the company prepaid the $400 million 3.00% senior
unsecured notes due March 15, 2022. JM Smucker's next
significant maturity following the October 2021 notes occurs in March
2025 when $1 billion of 3.50% senior unsecured notes
are due. As of July 31, 2021, the company had $366
million of commercial paper outstanding.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
New Assignments:
..Issuer: J.M. Smucker Company (The)
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
Baa2
RATINGS RATIONALE
JM Smucker's Baa2 rating is supported by its strong US-market
consumer brands, its diversified portfolio of attractive product
categories, strong profit margins, and balanced financial
policy. Key challenges include ongoing volume declines in mainstream
dry dog food, intensifying competition in premium pet food and inherent
earnings volatility in coffee and nut butter products, which are
subject to volatile input costs and intense price competition.
As the company cycles through an extraordinary period of pandemic driven
demand, Moody's expects some normalization of consumer food
buying patterns, which will mean year-over-year period
declines or at least flattish growth in JM Smucker's U.S.
markets. Profits will be pressured in the U.S. due
to rising input costs for raw materials, freight, and labor,
but Moody's generally expects that J.M. Smucker will
be able to pass these higher costs to consumers.
Environmental, Social, and Governance Considerations:
The packaged food sector is moderately exposed to social risks related
to responsible production, health and safety standards and evolving
consumer lifestyle changes. The sector is also moderately exposed
to environmental risks such as soil/water and land use, and energy
& emissions impacts, among others. These factors will
continue to play an important role in evaluating the overall creditworthiness
of food processors.
The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain
it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and
regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around our
forecasts. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety.
Moody's expects that J.M. Smucker will maintain a
conservative financial policy, consistent with its stated commitment
to maintain a solid investment grade profile. The company targets
a debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio in the 2.5x range
(based on the company's calculation; 2.7x as of July
2021) but could periodically increase leverage above that level for acquisitions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
JM Smucker's ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences
serious operating challenges that weaken earnings such as market share
losses or rising input costs, debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x,
or if retained cash flow to net debt falls below 12%.
Conversely, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained
below 3.0x, retained cash flow to net debt approaches 18%,
and the company can navigate post-pandemic demand normalization
and maintain financial policies that sustain credit metrics at the above
levels.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Orrville, Ohio, The J.M. Smucker
Company, is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food products
primarily in North America. The company's well-known food
brands include Smucker's, Folgers, Uncrustables, and
Jif. The company's pet food and snacks brands include Meow Mix,
Kibbles `n Bits, Milk-Bone, 9Lives, Pup-Peroni,
Gravy Train, Nature's Recipe, Milo's Kitchen and Rachael Ray
Nutrish. J.M. Smucker reported $7.9
billion in sales for the twelve months ended July 31, 2021.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
