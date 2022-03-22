Moody's assigns Baa2 ratings to Timken's new senior unsecured notes

New York, March 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to The Timken Company's ("Timken") new senior unsecured notes. The issuances do not impact Timken's other ratings, including the existing Baa2 senior unsecured ratings. The ratings outlook is stable.

The following summarizes today's rating actions:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Timken Company (The)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Timken's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's long-established leadership position in the roller bearings market, upon which the company has been able to gradually grow and diversify its revenue base through acquisitions. As a result, the company sustains relatively strong credit metrics with EBITA margins of over 14% and debt-to-EBITDA of 2.4x as of December 31, 2021. Timken maintains good liquidity.

Proceeds from the notes offering will be used for general corporate purposes. Moody's believes that a portion of the proceeds will be applied toward reduction of the company's short term borrowings, with most of the proceeds to be held as cash reserves for acquisitions or future debt repayment. As a result, debt-to-EBITDA will rise to about 2.7x to 2.8x pro forma for this offering. While higher than expected for Timken at the Baa2 rating, Moody's believes that the company can restore leverage below 2.5x over the next year or two through earnings growth and debt repayment. Timken has over $320 million of a term loan outstanding, due in September 2023.

Timken's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for strong revenue growth in all businesses and stable margins through 2022. This will allow debt-to-EBITDA to remain in the mid 2x range over this period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Ratings could be upgraded if Timken can increase its scale and diversify its revenue sources across multiple customer industries, with an expanding range of product offerings. As this would likely be achieved via acquisitions, the company would need to show successful integration of these investments while maintaining EBITA margins sustained in the high teens percent range.

Ratings could be downgraded if Timken meaningfully increases debt levels to fund an accelerated pace of acquisitions or shareholder returns, or if the company faces difficulty in integrating acquisitions, resulting in debt-to-EBITDA that is sustained above 3x. As well, ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens, particularly if annual free cash flow falls below 5% of debt or if cash balances are significantly reduced.

The Timken Company, headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, is a global manufacturer of bearings and assemblies, power transmission systems, gearboxes and related products and services. Revenue is approximately $4.1 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

