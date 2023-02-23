Moody's assigns Baa2 ratings to VF's proposed Euro notes

New York, February 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned Baa2 ratings to V.F. Corporation's ("VF") proposed senior unsecured Euro notes. Proceeds from the new notes will be used to refinance borrowings under its commercial paper program, to fund one or more Eligible Projects designed to contribute to selected Sustainable Development Goals (each, an "SDG") as defined by the United Nations, and for general corporate purposes. The assigned ratings are subject to review of final documentation.

Assignments:

Issuer: V.F. Corporation

Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

VF's Baa2 senior unsecured rating is supported by its significant scale as one of the world's largest apparel, footwear and accessory companies, with broad industry diversification by product and distribution channel. VF owns several well-known brands with strong market positions in their segments such as Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Dickies, and Supreme, with a successful long-term track record of driving sustainable organic revenue growth across its portfolio. VF's credit profile also reflects governance considerations, particularly its willingness to pursue growth through acquisition and tolerance for higher debt and leverage, as evidenced by the December 2020 acquisition of Supreme during the pandemic. At the same time, it also reflects VF's recent cut of its historically high dividend payout and long-term track record of suspending share repurchases and reducing acquisition related debt and leverage. While debt/EBITDA is currently elevated at 4.2x, VF is taking actions to bring leverage more in line with its 2.5x leverage target. However, given the underperformance at Vans and the difficult economic environment, leverage is set to remain above this target for the next two years.

VF's Prime-2 commercial paper rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain good liquidity to fund cash flow needs over the next twelve months, including highly seasonal working capital needs, capital expenditures and its reduced dividend. Moody's also expects the company to successfully repay and/or refinance the €850 million notes due September 20, 2023. As of December 31, 2022, VF had $571 million of balance sheet cash and ample excess availability under its unrated $2.25 billion unsecured revolving credit facility due 2026. The credit facility supports its $2.25 billion commercial paper program, which had around $890 million outstanding as of December 31, 2022; which will be repaid using proceeds from the proposed note offering herein.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that VF will steadily improve operating performance, cash flow and credit metrics over the next two years, led by improved performance in Vans and successful inventory reduction efforts. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that VF will maintain a more conservative financial policy through a focus on debt reduction, while maintaining good liquidity, including improved free cash flow and the refinancing of its Euro notes due September 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if VF's financial policies were to become more aggressive, such as resuming share repurchases or additional acquisitions while leverage remains elevated, if operating performance fails to improve including if a Vans turnaround proves challenging, or if debt remains high due to an adverse ruling in its Timberland tax appeal. Specific metrics include lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained above 3.5x, EBIT/interest below 5x and RCF/net debt below 15%.

Ratings could be upgraded if VF demonstrates sustained organic revenue growth across its portfolio of brands, while maintaining conservative financial policies and lower debt and leverage levels. Specific metrics include lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.75x, EBITA interest coverage above 6x and RCF/net debt above 20%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel, published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, V.F. Corporation is a leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related accessories. Its largest brands include Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Dickies, and Supreme. Revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, exceeded $11.7 billion.

