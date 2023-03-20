Moody's assigns Baa2 senior unsecured rating to Canadian Pacific Railway's obligor exchange note issuance for KCS notes

Toronto, March 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Baa2 senior unsecured rating to Canadian Pacific Railway Company's ("CPR") newly issued notes which are being exchanged for notes of Kansas City Southern ("KCS"). CPR received regulatory approval from the Surface Transportation Board to complete its acquisition of KCS on March 15, 2023. CPR's new notes are being exchanged for most of KCS's outstanding notes which will come to CPR as part of the acquisition. CPR's existing ratings are unchanged, including the Baa2 senior unsecured notes rating, and the P-2 short-term rating. The ratings outlook remains stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Canadian Pacific Railway Company

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

CPR's credit rating (Baa2) benefits from 1) its well-positioned railway network, 2) a preponderance of stable commodity hauls and 3) a track record of a very good operating margin. CPR is constrained by 1) its small size versus its North American Class 1 peers, 2) elevated leverage (3.7x at year end 2022) following the acquisition of KCS, and 3) its exposure to economic cyclicality and adverse weather conditions. Moody's believes the company has the ability and is committed to reducing its adjusted financial leverage toward the midpoint of its 2x to 2.5x public leverage target, however the time to achieve this remains uncertain.

On December 14, 2021, CPR closed it acquisition of KCS in a stock and cash transaction representing an enterprise value of approximately $31 billion, which included the assumption of $3.8 billion of outstanding KCS debt. Immediately upon the closing of that acquisition, shares of KCS were placed into a voting trust. On March 15, 2023, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board ("STB") issued a decision approving the CPR and KCS joint merger application, authorizing the two railways to combine to form Canadian Pacific Kansas City ("CPKC"). The decision authorizes CPR to exercise control of KCS as early as April 14, 2023, at or after which point CPR and KCS would combine to create the new CPKC. CPR's new notes are being exchanged for most of KCS's outstanding notes which CPR assumed as part of the acquisition.

The acquisition of KCS strengthens CPR's rail network, creating a bigger continental network and expanding the reach of single hauls and service capabilities that can be provided to customers. In addition, the combined entity benefits from a larger, more diversified business with a greater exposure to higher margin merchandise business, increased customer diversity and breadth and the potential for synergies from network and equipment efficiencies as well as greater revenue expansion. Offsetting these benefits however is the increase in adjusted financial leverage and integration risk in combining the operations.

CPR has excellent liquidity. The company has CAD3.6 billion in expected sources of liquidity compared to about CAD1.9 billion of uses over the next 12 months. Sources of liquidity include cash of CAD451 million at CP Rail, cash of $208 million at KCS and $1 billion available on its (unrated) credit facility (expires September 2026) as of December 31, 2022. As well, we expect CPR will generate about CAD1.6 billion of free cash flow over the next 12 months. The company has CAD1 billion of notes due in November 2023 and KCS notes of $638 million that are due in 2023. CPR's revolving credit facility agreement has a maximum debt to EBITDA covenant, and we expect they will maintain significant headroom under this covenant.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CPR's rail network will continue to operate well, such that operating margins do not decrease below 37%. It also incorporates the expectation that the company will make steady progress in reducing its elevated leverage towards 3x over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade would require the company to demonstrate sucessful progress on its integration of KCS. It would also require the company to maintain adjusted debt/EBITDA below 2.75x and free cash flow/debt of more than 10%.

A ratings downgrade could occur if Moody's expects the company to sustain its adjusted debt/ EBITDA above 3.25x and free cash flow/debt of less than 5%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360641. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, provides rail freight transportation services over a 13,000 mile network. The railroad serves the principal business centers of Canada from Montreal to Vancouver as well as the U.S. Midwest and Northeast regions. KCS operates a Class I railroad in the central U.S., The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, and, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., owns a concession to operate Mexico's northeastern railroad. Once combined, CPKC will be headquarterd in Calgary, Canada and the combined company will operate approximately 20,000 miles of rail.

