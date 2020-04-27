Moody's assigns Baa2 senior unsecured rating to IDEX's proposed bond offering

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Baa2 rating to IDEX Corporation's (IDEX) proposed $500 million bond issuance. All other ratings for IDEX are unaffected, including the Baa2 senior unsecured ratings on the company's currently outstanding senior notes. The rating outlook is stable.

Proceeds of the issue are anticipated to repay the $300 million senior unsecured notes maturing December 2020 with remaining funds to be used for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating reflects strong, niche market positions that are expected to continue driving solid results, acknowledging the expected near-to-intermediate term weakness across numerous end markets due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organic revenue growth was down 5% in Q1 2020 with Moody's expectations to go sharply lower in Q2, rebounding gradually through the rest of the year. For the full year 2020, earnings could be down near 20% but with free cash flow down less, more in the low-teens range considering flexibility with capital spending and an anticipated reduction in inventory levels. Credit metrics heading into this widespread downturn are favorable relative to other companies with a similar risk profile. At Q1 2020, debt-to-EBITDA (with Moody's standard adjustments) was in the 1.7x range with free cash flow-to-debt over 25%. However, IDEX's scale is modest compared to similarly rated peers.

IDEX generates strong profitability, with an EBITDA margin approaching 30% that will face headwinds (up to 200bps) through the next three quarters. Returns are supported by a high percentage of customized/specialized products in traditionally stable end markets such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, water and wastewater and analytical instrumentation, rather than the more cyclical industrial, energy or construction end markets. IDEX has a solid and consistent cash flow profile as Moody's anticipates free cash flow to be lower in 2020 but to remain strong after generating $330 million in 2019 and averaging $280 million/year over the past five years. IDEX also operates with highly diverse end markets and customer base with non-US revenues comprising approximately 50% of total revenues.

Assignments:

..Issuer: IDEX Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

The stable outlook anticipates an EBITDA margin, including Moody's standard adjustments, to remain above 25% and free cash flow to exceed $275 million for 2020 despite expectations for sharply weaker demand across most end markets over the next several quarters. Debt-to-EBITDA shouldn't exceed the mid-2x range even if including the $200 million incremental increase from this proposed debt offering and developing headwinds from the coronavirus.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Ratings could be upgraded with a meaningful increase in the revenue base to further improve its competitive profile without materially weakening the financial metrics. Additionally, expansion/diversification into end markets that generate a high percentage of recurring revenues and cash flows could result in an upward rating action. The ratings could be downgraded with expectations of debt-to-EBITDA to remain near 3x or free cash flow-to-debt to fall below 20% for an extended period. In addition, an EBITDA margin trending towards 20% or significant erosion in the liquidity position could result in negative rating pressure.

From a governance perspective, IDEX has demonstrated a conservative acquisition appetite since spending $510 million in 2016, noting that a portion was funded with cash - acquisitions averaged only $50 million/year from 2017-2019. During Q1 2020, IDEX spent roughly $120 million on an acquisition with the purchase again funded with cash. The company does have a history of share repurchases which amounted to $55 million in 2019 and $110 million in Q1 2020. Moody's expects IDEX to maintain a strong operating and liquidity profile which will support financial flexibility through the current, and still developing, macroeconomic weakness. Moody's also expects management to exercise a prudent balance between shareholder remuneration and reinvestment into its businesses.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

IDEX Corporation is a diversified applied solutions company specializing in fluid and metering technologies, health and science technologies and fire, safety and other diversified products built to customers' specifications. IDEX designs and produces liquid pumps, flow control systems/meters, small volume air compressors and measuring instruments as well as various rescue tools and lifting bags.The company reported revenues of approximately $2.5 billion for the latest twelve months ended March 31, 2020.

