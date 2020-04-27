Moody's assigns Baa2 senior unsecured rating to IDEX's proposed bond offering

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Baa2 rating to IDEX Corporation's
(IDEX) proposed $500 million bond issuance. All other ratings
for IDEX are unaffected, including the Baa2 senior unsecured ratings
on the company's currently outstanding senior notes. The
rating outlook is stable.
Proceeds of the issue are anticipated to repay the $300 million
senior unsecured notes maturing December 2020 with remaining funds to
be used for general corporate purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa2 rating reflects strong, niche market positions that are
expected to continue driving solid results, acknowledging the expected
near-to-intermediate term weakness across numerous end markets
due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organic revenue growth was down
5% in Q1 2020 with Moody's expectations to go sharply lower
in Q2, rebounding gradually through the rest of the year.
For the full year 2020, earnings could be down near 20% but
with free cash flow down less, more in the low-teens range
considering flexibility with capital spending and an anticipated reduction
in inventory levels. Credit metrics heading into this widespread
downturn are favorable relative to other companies with a similar risk
profile. At Q1 2020, debt-to-EBITDA (with Moody's
standard adjustments) was in the 1.7x range with free cash flow-to-debt
over 25%. However, IDEX's scale is modest compared
to similarly rated peers.
IDEX generates strong profitability, with an EBITDA margin approaching
30% that will face headwinds (up to 200bps) through the next three
quarters. Returns are supported by a high percentage of customized/specialized
products in traditionally stable end markets such as food and beverage,
pharmaceutical, water and wastewater and analytical instrumentation,
rather than the more cyclical industrial, energy or construction
end markets. IDEX has a solid and consistent cash flow profile
as Moody's anticipates free cash flow to be lower in 2020 but to
remain strong after generating $330 million in 2019 and averaging
$280 million/year over the past five years. IDEX also operates
with highly diverse end markets and customer base with non-US revenues
comprising approximately 50% of total revenues.
Assignments:
..Issuer: IDEX Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa2
The stable outlook anticipates an EBITDA margin, including Moody's
standard adjustments, to remain above 25% and free cash flow
to exceed $275 million for 2020 despite expectations for sharply
weaker demand across most end markets over the next several quarters.
Debt-to-EBITDA shouldn't exceed the mid-2x
range even if including the $200 million incremental increase from
this proposed debt offering and developing headwinds from the coronavirus.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Ratings could be upgraded with a meaningful increase in the revenue base
to further improve its competitive profile without materially weakening
the financial metrics. Additionally, expansion/diversification
into end markets that generate a high percentage of recurring revenues
and cash flows could result in an upward rating action. The ratings
could be downgraded with expectations of debt-to-EBITDA
to remain near 3x or free cash flow-to-debt to fall below
20% for an extended period. In addition, an EBITDA
margin trending towards 20% or significant erosion in the liquidity
position could result in negative rating pressure.
From a governance perspective, IDEX has demonstrated a conservative
acquisition appetite since spending $510 million in 2016,
noting that a portion was funded with cash - acquisitions averaged
only $50 million/year from 2017-2019. During Q1 2020,
IDEX spent roughly $120 million on an acquisition with the purchase
again funded with cash. The company does have a history of share
repurchases which amounted to $55 million in 2019 and $110
million in Q1 2020. Moody's expects IDEX to maintain a strong
operating and liquidity profile which will support financial flexibility
through the current, and still developing, macroeconomic weakness.
Moody's also expects management to exercise a prudent balance between
shareholder remuneration and reinvestment into its businesses.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
IDEX Corporation is a diversified applied solutions company specializing
in fluid and metering technologies, health and science technologies
and fire, safety and other diversified products built to customers'
specifications. IDEX designs and produces liquid pumps, flow
control systems/meters, small volume air compressors and measuring
instruments as well as various rescue tools and lifting bags.The
company reported revenues of approximately $2.5 billion
for the latest twelve months ended March 31, 2020.
