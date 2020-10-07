Moody's assigns Baa2 senior unsecured rating to Smith & Nephew's notes offering

London, 07 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a first time Baa2 senior unsecured rating to Smith & Nephew plc's proposed new notes, to be issued in the aggregate amount of $1 billion. The outlook is stable.

The offering marks Smith & Nephew plc's debut in the public bond market. Proceeds from the notes will be used for general corporate purposes, including the funding of the group's acquisition strategy over time.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The new instruments are senior unsecured and unguaranteed obligations of Smith & Nephew plc and they rank pari passu with the group's existing debt facilities, hence they are rated in line with Smith & Nephew plc's Baa2 long-term issuer rating, first assigned on 5 October 2020.

Smith & Nephew plc ("S&N")'s Baa2 rating reflects the company's scale and defensible positions in the medical products and devices markets, which are growing at around 4% per annum. Scale enables the group to absorb large fixed costs (including innovation) while the business profile benefits from regulatory requirements on products and long-standing customer relationships.

S&N has a long track record of organic revenue and EBITDA growth in the low single digits in percentage terms, translating into strong free cash flow (FCF) despite the group's progressive dividend policy and high payout ratio of around 45% of Moody's adjusted net income. Solid historical metrics reflect S&N's prudent balance sheet management as well as disciplined approach to acquisitions. However, Moody's expects that the group will operate in line with its stated net leverage target of 2.0x -- 2.5x by accelerating acquisitions funded primarily by debt, leading to a step-up in leverage. The Baa2 rating can accommodate mid-sized debt-funded acquisitions in line with the group's strategy, provided trading recovers as expected.

Constraints on S&N's credit profile include its exposure to social risks, including continued downward price pressure and the material volume decline induced by the coronavirus. In addition, S&N is not among the three largest companies in Orthopaedics, its biggest market, and the group has historically lagged peers in terms of growth and margins. Moody's expects that S&N may not be able to grow its EBITDA margin owing to heightened acquisition activity at dilutive margins, the constant need to invest in R&D (including to fit technology acquisitions onto existing products) and the costs associated with efficiency measures.

S&N adheres to the typical corporate governance standards for UK listed companies, including a board composed mainly of independent directors and separation between the chairman and CEO functions. Furthermore, the company is committed to maintaining an investment-grade profile.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that S&N will restore operating performance to pre-coronavirus levels in 2021. Beyond coronavirus, Moody's expects the group to grow revenues and EBITDA organically, without experiencing major product holds, recalls or withdrawals, whilst generating solid free cash flow after dividends. Further, the stable outlook assumes a degree of debt-funded business acquisitions in adherence to S&N's stated leverage policy, resulting in Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA maintained between 2.5x and 3.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

S&N's ratings could experience positive pressure should (1) the group sustainably lift its organic revenue and EBITDA growth rates to market levels coupled with (2) stable EBITDA margins and solid FCF generation and (3) the pace of debt-funded acquisitions does not accelerate materially such that Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA is maintained consistently below 2.5x.

Conversely, S&N's ratings could come under downward pressure if (1) any of the conditions required for a stable outlook were not to be met, or (2) Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA was maintained above 3.0x on a sustained basis, or (3) FCF generation turned negative or liquidity deteriorated.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Medical Product and Device Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1071635. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Smith & Nephew plc is a UK-based diversified medical products and devices manufacturer operating via three main segments: Orthopaedics (43% of revenue), Sports Medicine and ENT (30%) and Advanced Wound Management (27%). The company has production facilities in eight countries and serves customers in over 100 countries although the bulk of its revenues comes from established markets in Europe and North America. The group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and had a market capitalisation of GBP13.4 billion as of 1 October 2020. In 2019, the company generated revenues of $5.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

