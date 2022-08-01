Moody's assigns Baa2 to A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport senior revenue refunding bonds, outlook remains negative

New York, August 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 rating to Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport Authority, Guam (GIAA)'s General Revenue Bonds, 2023 Series A (AMT) (Forward Delivery). The bonds are expected to be issued in the approximate par amount of $46.5 million. Moody's maintains Baa2 ratings on the airport authority's $147.3 million in revenue debt not being refunded by these bonds. The rating outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating reflects the prolonged downturn in passenger enplanements because of the coronavirus pandemic, but concurrently acknowledges early signs of recovery as travel restrictions in South Korea and Japan - the airport's two largest markets - are eased. Fiscal 2022 Q3 enplanement figures were more than 3x higher than Q3 fiscal 2021, but full year enplanement levels are still expected to be well below 2019 levels, with recovery to pre- pandemic highs not expected until at least 2025. Overall, GIAA's rate of recovery has substantially lagged its US peers.

The rating also incorporates a modest decline in debt service coverage paired with a more meaningful decline in days cash on hand (DCOH); total coverage fell to 1.51x from 1.72x in FY21 from FY20, while DCOH fell from 769 to 460. Although management has trimmed expenditures and astutely restructured debt in 2021, coverage levels and cash are expected to remain comparatively thin in fiscal 2022 given the late recovery of visitors from Asia and the use of cash to provide discounts to airlines to encourage a resumption of air service.

GIAA's investment grade rating incorporates several key strengths, including its position as Guam's sole commercial airport despite its relatively small size, as well as the residual airline lease and operating agreements with signatory airlines. Additionally, the rating recognizes GIAA's ties to the Government of Guam (Ba1 stable), but also that it operates mostly independently from the general government and funds cannot legally be diverted from the airport to the government.

The airport's exposure to environmental risks, particularly from climate change, is incorporated into its rating, as is its dependence upon a volatile tourism sector and US military activity.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlook remains negative. Although enplanement levels are improving, recovery to date has been slower compared to other US airports and depends, in large part, on tourism from Korea and Japan, which is only beginning to recover. The negative outlook also incorporates our expectation that debt service coverage will continue to benefit from the debt restructuring in the near-term, but will be challenged if enplanements do not recover sufficiently by 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Diversification of the airport's O&D markets

- Sustained improvement of debt service coverage above 1.4x and DCOH above 600

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Failure of a significant recovery in passenger counts following the easing of travel restrictions in Japan and South Korea

- Failure to renew signatory airline agreements or the loss of a major signatory airline - Erosion of debt service coverage below 1.1x and DCOH below 300

LEGAL SECURITY

GIAA's bonds are repaid from the net revenue of GIAA. Legal provisions include a rate covenant of 1.25x and an additional bonds test equal to 1.25x maximum annual debt service. Bonds are additionally protected by a debt service reserve sized to the lesser of a standard 3-prong test.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refund for savings the authority's outstanding 2013C Bonds. The bonds are being sold on the basis of a forward delivery agreement.

PROFILE

The Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport Authority, Guam (GIAA) is the only commercial airport on the island of Guam for both passenger and cargo that offers service to the US mainland and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The airport authority is a public corporation of the Government of Guam. Airport facilities include various cargo facilities and hangars as well as two business/industrial parks. The airport has two parallel runways, a terminal building with 21 aircraft parking positions and 17 gates with passenger loading bridges. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the airport had 1.89 million enplanements (fiscal year 2019). In fiscal 2021, enplanements were just under 136,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60106. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

