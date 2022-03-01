Moody's assigns Baa2 to Advance Auto's proposed $300 million unsecured notes

New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a Baa2 rating to Advance Auto Parts, Inc.'s ("Advance Auto") proposed $300 million senior unsecured note offering. All other ratings remain unchanged including Advance Auto's Baa2 senior unsecured ratings. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the proposed notes offering will be used to repay outstanding debt and for general corporate purposes.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Advance Auto Parts, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Advance Auto's Baa2 senior unsecured ratings is driven by its solid credit metrics due to its historically conservative financial strategy, its robust store network, including a presence in Canada as well as throughout the US, its WorldPac wholesale division, which provides OEM parts, and favorable industry fundamentals. Moody's continues with our view that auto parts retail will remain a relatively stable performer among our retail sub-segments, with a meaningful competitive moat against encroachment from pure-play online retailers due to the leveraging of physical stores.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit metrics will remain steady and financial strategy will remain benign.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include a sustained improvements in operating performance and conservative financial strategy that results in debt to EBITDA sustained below 2.5 times and EBITA to interest sustained above 7 times, with liquidity remaining excellent.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include any surprises with respect to operating performance or if a financial strategy shift that results in debt to EBITDA rising above 3.0 times or EBITA to interest falling below 5.0 times, or if liquidity were to weaken materially.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc., is a retailer of aftermarket auto parts in the U.S., with approximately 6,000 stores (including independent stores) located throughout the US and into the population centers in Canada. It also operates about 266 WorldPac branches, a leading aftermarket wholesaler of OEM parts. Revenues for the LTM period ending January 1, 2022 were about $11 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

