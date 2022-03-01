Moody's assigns Baa2 to Advance Auto's proposed $300 million unsecured notes

New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a Baa2 rating to
Advance Auto Parts, Inc.'s ("Advance Auto") proposed
$300 million senior unsecured note offering. All other ratings
remain unchanged including Advance Auto's Baa2 senior unsecured
ratings. The outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the proposed notes offering will be used to repay outstanding
debt and for general corporate purposes.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Advance Auto Parts, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa2
RATINGS RATIONALE
Advance Auto's Baa2 senior unsecured ratings is driven by its solid
credit metrics due to its historically conservative financial strategy,
its robust store network, including a presence in Canada as well
as throughout the US, its WorldPac wholesale division, which
provides OEM parts, and favorable industry fundamentals.
Moody's continues with our view that auto parts retail will remain a relatively
stable performer among our retail sub-segments, with a meaningful
competitive moat against encroachment from pure-play online retailers
due to the leveraging of physical stores.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit metrics will remain
steady and financial strategy will remain benign.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include a sustained improvements
in operating performance and conservative financial strategy that results
in debt to EBITDA sustained below 2.5 times and EBITA to interest
sustained above 7 times, with liquidity remaining excellent.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include any surprises with respect
to operating performance or if a financial strategy shift that results
in debt to EBITDA rising above 3.0 times or EBITA to interest falling
below 5.0 times, or if liquidity were to weaken materially.
Advance Auto Parts, Inc., is a retailer of aftermarket
auto parts in the U.S., with approximately 6,000
stores (including independent stores) located throughout the US and into
the population centers in Canada. It also operates about 266 WorldPac
branches, a leading aftermarket wholesaler of OEM parts.
Revenues for the LTM period ending January 1, 2022 were about $11
billion.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Retail published in
November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
William V. Fahy
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653