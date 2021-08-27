Moody's assigns Baa2 to Altru Health System's (ND) Ser. 2021; outlook revised to stable

New York, August 27, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 to Altru Health System's proposed $367 million Health Care System Revenue Bonds (Altru Health System) Series 2021, to be issued by the City of Grand Forks, North Dakota. Bonds are expected to be tax-exempt fixed rate securities maturing in 2051. At this time, we are also affirming the Baa2 ratings on Altru Health System's outstanding rated debt. Altru Health System will have approximately $461 million total debt outstanding following the Series 2021 issuance. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation and the assignment of the Baa2 ratings reflects the expectation that significantly improved operating performance levels will be maintained, that liquidity will hold at current higher levels (excluding short term borrowings under Medicare's Accelerated and Advance Payment Program), and that the new project will be executed as planned. Volumes are expected to improve following the disruptions caused by the pandemic, and Altru's high case mix index will likely be maintained, driven by Altru's favorable market position and strong clinical offerings. Altru is the primary referral hospital for a 17-county, 20,000 square mile territory in northeastern North Dakota, and is integrated with the primary physician group in the area, consisting of over 200 physicians. Altru's most significant current challenge is its intention to continue with the replacement of its flagship facility, which is budgeted to cost approximately $380 million - a hefty price tag for the size of the organization. In support of this project, Altru is undertaking a sizable debt offering (the Series 2021 bonds), which will increase debt by approximately 90%, and materially stress debt measures. Other challenges that Altru will continue to face include a rural market with low population growth, somewhat challenging demographics, a history of physician recruitment challenges, increased labor costs, and the recent high rate of turnover among senior management. Currently, new management is in place (including the prior CEO who is back on an interim basis), which has overseen significant improvement of operating performance and balance sheet measures, and is expected to maintain strong performance.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that strong performance measures will be maintained, liquidity will remain favorable, and that the project will be completed on budget and on time. We also expect that debt will not further increase following the current debt issuance, and that Altru's high level of debt will be digested over time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial improvement of debt measures

- The continuation of strong operating measures and favorable liquidity

- The successful completion and operation of the new hospital

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further increase in debt

- Drop in liquidity in excess of expectations

- Inability to achieve projected operating performance

- Complications involving the project which impact the balance sheet, operations, or the ability to execute on the organization's strategic plan

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a security interest in the gross receivables of the Obligated Group, of which Altru Health System and Altru Health Resources are the only members. Bonds are additionally secured by a mortgage on real property, including the primary hospital and the associated land. The Obligated Group makes up 97% of the system's assets and virtually all of the system's total revenues. Covenants include a Historic Annual Debt Service coverage test. Failure to exceed 1.1x results in a consultant call-in. Failure to exceed 1.0x for two consecutive year is an Event of Default.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refund a portion of Altru's debt, and provide new money for the hospital replacement projects. Total par will increase by approximately $216 million, an increase of 88%

PROFILE

Altru is the region's largest provider and is the primary referral hospital for a 17-county, 20,000+ square mile territory in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. Altru offers an extensive array of clinical services and has high outpatient volumes. Altru's market position is further enhanced by its fully integrated multi-specialty physician group and extensive clinic operations.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

