Moody's assigns Baa2 to Annington's new notes; existing ratings unchanged

London, July 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to the new benchmark backed senior unsecured notes of up to Â£300 million in total to be issued by Annington Funding plc (Annington or the company). All the existing ratings of Annington are unchanged. The outlook on all the ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The new notes will be used to partially refinance the existing €600 million backed senior unsecured notes due 2024 and Â£625 million backed senior unsecured notes notes due 2025, with the former being a priority and will be leverage-neutral. Moody's however expects that Annington's pro-forma EBITDA / interest cover will slightly reduce to 1.5x from 1.6x as of fiscal year 2022, ending March. This is a relatively weak level for the current rating, which may further deteriorate once the company addresses the remaining 2024 / 2025 maturities. More positively, Moody's anticipates further rent increases from the site reviews process and regular open-market rent review increases which will partially compensate for the higher borrowing costs.

Annington Limited's Baa2 long-term issuer rating is underpinned by reliable and predictable cash flows from around 38,000 residential units situated in England and Wales let to the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD). The company has a special role as the MoD's primary landlord, benefitting from stable, long-term, contracted rental income that is strengthened by the Government of United Kingdom's (Aa3 stable) high credit quality. The rating also reflects an experienced management team with a well-established track record of increasing rents and realising the upside value from released MoD units. A still resilient and structurally undersupplied UK housing market will sustain the company's rental income growth and asset values.

Counterbalancing these strengths is a relatively weak fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.5x and high leverage as measured by a net debt to EBITDA ratio of approximately 22x and gross loan to value (LTV) of 47.4% for the fiscal 2022. All the key ratios are weak for the current rating and are partially driven by the contractual arrangement that caps the full market earning potential of the company's properties. The MoD has an option to release as many units as it wants with no penalty by giving six months' notice. Although this option creates uncertainty, Moody's does not expect significant amount of releases in the next 1-2 years; moreover, the releases allow Annington to unlock a material uplift in value and cash flows, as long as executed in an orderly manner and the company's currently solid liquidity is not compromised. The company's revenue concentration to a single counterparty with significant political power under one contractual arrangement remains a risk. In January 2022 MoD announced its plans to explore the option to buy out Annington's interest in the Married Quarters Estate (MQE) portfolio. The legal case over several "test" sites is ongoing and is potentially credit negative for Annington because it creates a degree of uncertainty around the relationship with its key tenant and may result in additional legal costs.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook takes into consideration continued steady operating performance and adequate liquidity on a forward-looking basis. The stable outlook does not incorporate any sharp deterioration in the UK housing market conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Although unlikely in the short-term given the rating is weakly positioned, an upgrade could occur if: (1) leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted total gross debt/gross assets, is sustained towards 40% alongside financial policies that support the lower leverage, and (2) Moody's-adjusted FCC ratio is sustained around 3x.

Downward pressure could occur if: (1) leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted total gross debt/gross assets, is above 50%, (2) Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge ratio is not sustained above 1.5x, (3) large-scale releases by the MoD cause liquidity constraints, (4) further significant debt-funded dividends.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance risks for Annington's credit profile include (1) adherence of the company to its publicly stated financial policies on leverage and dividends, and (2) composition of the board and committees to ensure adequate representation on independent and nonexecutive directors.

LIQUIDITY

The company has adequate liquidity that supported by a Â£100 million undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in March 2025, cash balance of approximately Â£182 million as of July 2022. Annington has upcoming maturities in July 2024 when Â£525 million-equivalent (€600 million) of backed senior unsecured notes come due, which Moody's expect to decrease by around half following the planned refinancing.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The (P)Baa2 rating of the Â£5 billion backed senior unsecured Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme and the Baa2 rating of the notes issued under the programme, including the new notes, are in line with the Annington Limited's Baa2 long-term issuer rating. Backed senior unsecured notes under the programme rank pari passu with the unsecured Â£400 million term loan and Â£100 million RCF due 2025.

The backed senior unsecured notes benefit from a capital markets negative pledge in addition to financial covenants that limit the company's total net borrowings to 65% of the total assets and require EBITDA to net financial charge above 1x.

The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Annington Funding plc is an unlisted property investment group and one of the largest private owners of residential property in the UK. The company owns a portfolio that was valued at Â£8.5 billion as of March 2022 and consists of approximately 40,000 units located in England and Wales, most of which are leased to the UK's Ministry of Defence, for an annualised passing rent of Â£200 million. The company is controlled by private equity firm Terra Firma, which invests alongside institutional funds.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

