Moody's assigns Baa2 to Avery Dennison's new senior unsecured notes

New York, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating of Avery Dennison Corporation's ("Avery Dennison") new senior unsecured notes. We expect the transaction to be leverage neutral. Net proceeds from the note issuance will be used to repay existing indebtedness under the commercial paper programs, to repay the $250 million notes due 2023 when they mature on April 15, 2023 and for general corporate purposes. The new notes will rank pari passu with Avery Dennison's existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness. The existing ratings remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Avery Dennison Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Avery Dennison's credit profile balances a good set of businesses and solid credit metrics for the rating category with a set of medium-term growth targets that are expected to be supplemented by acquisitions. Avery Dennison generates roughly 60% of sales from more stable, less discretionary end markets such as food and beverage, home and personal care, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and shipping and logistics (mostly pressure sensitive labels). Discretionary staples, such as apparel, account for 20% of sales and about 20% is exposed to more cyclical industrial and durable goods markets, including autos. We expect slower global economic growth in 2023, which will impact the company's volumes, but stronger pricing and focus on operational improvements will still support strong cash flow and allow the company to maintain its leverage around 2.4x where it ended in 2022. The credit profile reflects historically conservative financial policy with the net debt leverage target of 2.3-2.6 times (without Moody's adjustments), consistent cash allocation strategy, allowing for disciplined share buybacks and M&A, and excellent liquidity. The credit profile is further supported by good operational scale and geographic diversity, exposure to higher value segments and typically higher growth emerging markets (approximately 30% of revenues), and expected resilience in earnings and cash flow despite some exposure to volatile raw materials. The credit profile reflects our expectations that management would temper shareholder remuneration if it pursues additional large acquisitions in its growth segments.

The stable rating outlook assumes ability to pass through cost increases and maintain or improve margins and maintain relative stability of cash flows even in the event of a global economic slowdown. The rating and outlook incorporate some flexibility for acquisitions, as long as the company adheres to its financial policy and tempers share repurchases, if it also pursues sizeable acquisitions.

Avery Dennison has good liquidity. The company had $167.2 million of cash on hand as of December 31, 2022. There were no borrowings under its upsized $1.2 billion committed revolving credit facility but the company had $341 million of commercial paper outstanding. The company has diversified commercial paper programs in the US and Europe that are backstopped by the revolver. Under these programs the company can issue up to $1.1 billion in the US and up to $500 million in Europe, but the total outstanding amount under both programs cannot exceed $1.1 billion. The revolver matures in February 2026. The company also has uncommitted short-term lines of credit available in various countries of approximately $341 million, as of December 31, 2022. The revolver has a maximum leverage covenant (debt/EBITDA ratio) of 3.5x, subject to an adjustments to 4x for four quarters after a material acquisition, as defined by the credit agreement. The company is in compliance with this covenant. The $1.2 billion facility contains no material adverse change (MAC) representation requirements at time of borrowing. The next maturity is $250 million of notes due in April 2023, followed by $300 million in August 2024

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

We could upgrade the ratings with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained below 2.0x (Debt/EBITDA) and retained cash flow-to-debt sustained above 30% (RCF/Debt).

We could downgrade the ratings with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained above 3.0x (Debt/EBITDA) or retained cash flow-to-debt sustained below 20% (RCF/Debt).

The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Mentor, OH, Avery Dennison Corporation is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company that provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and a variety of converted products and solutions. The company had $9 billion of revenue for the twelve months ended December 2022 and it operates about 190 manufacturing and distribution facilities globally.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

