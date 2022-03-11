Moody's assigns Baa2 to Burlington (City of) VT Airport Enterprise's Airport Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A (Non-AMT); stable outlook

New York, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa2 rating to the Burlington (City of) VT Airport Enterprise's Airport Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A (Non-AMT), with expected bond proceeds totaling nearly $11.5 million. The outlook is stable. Burlington Airport currently has $26.2 million of 2012A , 2014A , and 2021A bonds outstanding, as well as $11.1 million of Revenue Anticipation Notes, and $10 million of Grant Anticipation Notes issued by the City of Burlington, though no draws have been made on the latter two instruments.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating reflects our expectation of the relative stability of the airport's market position evidenced by stable financial metrics through the pandemic, supported by federal relief aid funds, and a strengthened cost recovery framework in the airport's airline agreement that is residual in nature and generally provides for a 1.50x debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and a floor of 200 days cash on hand. The credit profile will remain supported by limited competition for Burlington's primary O&D passenger base, a stable cost profile, and a relatively low debt burden. The airport anticipates no new debt to fund capital projects, and has a manageable planned capital investment program. We expect the service area's long-term growth prospects to remain modest, given the City of Burlington's status as a regional economic center with institutional anchors represented by government, health care and higher education will sustain a solid level of air travel demand under normal circumstances, which the airport is well-positioned to serve.

Although the airport experienced a material deterioration in enplanements due to the pandemic, the rating has been supported by the availability of external funds which have boosted liquidity considerably, including $8.7 million of CARES Act funding, $3.9 million of CRRSAA funding, and $7.5 million of ARPA funding, in addition to the availability of RAN and GAN funds.

The airport is further supported by the NPV savings stemming from the 2022A refunding, as well as the augmented debt service schedule following the 2021A refunding. The latter refunding left the airport with virtually no debt service obligations for fiscal years 2022 and 2023, creating financial flexibility given the uncertainty surrounding the pace of recovery in enplanements, unexpected pressures stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, or broader economic uncertainty.

Moody's expects debt service to remain supported by the extension or renewal of the existing airline agreement under similar terms and with no material changes to participants. The existing airline agreement expired on June 30th 2021, but was subject to mutually agreed upon extension until June 30, 2022.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation for stability in core financial metrics, namely DSCRs and liquidity, and a steady improvement in enplanements. The airport will maintain net revenue DSCRs close to 1.5x, and liquidity well above 200 days cash on hand.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Enplanement and air service growth that markedly improves the airport's competitive position in the region

- Liquidity sustained above 600 days- DSCRs sustained above 2.0x

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Prolonged downturn in enplanements

- Liquidity, measured by days cash on hand, below 200 days- DSCRs below 1.5x

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special obligations of the city payable solely from airport net revenues. The pledge of revenues includes allowable PFCs and industrial park revenues associated with designated projects. The rate covenant is 1.25x annual debt service and the additional bonds test is equal to 1.25x maximum annual debt service (MADS). The airport has a cash-funded debt service reserve fund sized at MADS.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Series 2022A proceeds will be used to refund the Airport Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2012A (Non-AMT), fund the 2022A debt service reserve fund (though this may be a surety), and pay the costs of the Series 2022A issuance.

PROFILE

Burlington International Airport (BTV) is a small hub O&D airport located four miles east of downtown Burlington. The airport is located on 1,100 acres and includes a 130,000 square foot main terminal building with 15 gates, 2 runways and a 2,700-stall parking garage connected to the terminal by an enclosed walkway. Other airport facilities include 220,251 square feet of building space rented to a fixed-base operator, as well as an industrial park encompassing over 80 acres with plans for future development. Vermont Army National Guard and Air National Guard are located at the airport, and the air national guard provides all Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) services, from fleet to personnel, for the airport, a savings of $2.5 million annually.

BTV is the primary commercial service airport for the Burlington-South Burlington Metropolitan Statistical Area. The airport mostly serves passengers in and around the MSA, its primary catchment area, but it also draws passengers from northern Vermont, New Hampshire, northeastern New York and southern Quebec. BTV estimates that approximately 15-25% of enplaned passengers are Canadian residents under normal circumstances.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

