Moody's assigns Baa2 to China Merchants Port's proposed USD perpetual securities

Hong Kong, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 rating to the proposed subordinated perpetual securities to be issued by CMHI Finance (BVI) Co., Ltd, and guaranteed by China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (CMPH, Baa1 stable).

The outlook is stable.

CMPH will use the proceeds from the proposed issuance mainly to refinance existing debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The Baa2 rating reflects the guarantee from CMPH, and the fact that the guarantee of the securities ranks pari passu with all other direct, unsecured and subordinated obligations of CMPH," says Ralph Ng, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

Moody's expects the proposed issuance will not materially increase CMPH's debt because the company will primarily apply the proceeds to refinance the existing bridge loans used to fund its acquisition of certain terminals via Terminal Link..

The Baa2 rating on the proposed perpetual securities is one notch lower than CMPH's issuer rating to reflect the subordinated status of the securities.

Moody's considers CMPH's proposed perpetual securities as 100% debt due to the high step-up cost of 300 basis points after the first call date. The cost will create a strong incentive for the company to redeem the securities.

Moody's also believes there is a low likelihood that CMPH will defer the distribution, given the dividend suspension clause and the company's strong access to funding. That said, the rating on the subordinated perpetual securities could be downgraded if Moody's assesses that (1) the company is likely to defer a large number of coupon payments in advance of default; or (2) debt with deferral features becomes a substantial part of the company's capital structure.

CMPH's Baa1 issuer rating incorporates its standalone credit profile and a three-notch uplift reflecting Moody's expectation that CMPH will continue to receive support from China Merchants Group Limited (CMG) in times of need. This expectation is underpinned by its strategic importance as CMG's core platform to investing in, develop and operate port businesses, especially overseas.

For detailed rating rationales on CMPH, please refer to Credit Opinion dated 1 June 2020.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that (1) CMPH's standalone credit profile as well as CMG's willingness and ability to provide support will remain stable, and (2) CMPH will not engage in heavily debt-funded acquisitions that materially hurt its credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely, given the company's expansive growth strategy and Moody's expectation that CMPH's financial leverage will remain elevated at the current rating level. However, the ratings could be upgraded over time if (1) the company significantly improves its standalone credit profile, and (2) the regulatory framework for the port industry improves substantially.

Credit metrics indicative of a possible upgrade include adjusted FFO/debt exceeding 12%, and/or adjusted FFO/interest rising above 4.0x, both with pro rata consolidation of joint ventures and associates, and on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) there is a substantial deterioration in CMPH's profitability or adjusted debt position, (2) CMPH engages in further material debt-funded acquisitions, (3) cash flow from non-investment grade countries increases to over 50% of the credit profile after pro rata consolidation, or (4) there is a material increase in dividend payments to shareholders.

Credit metrics indicative of a possible downgrade include adjusted FFO/debt falling below 7%, or adjusted FFO/interest cover declining below 2.0x, both with pro rata consolidation of joint ventures and associates, and on a sustained basis.

Moody's could also downgrade the ratings without a decline in the company's standalone credit profile if Moody's believes that the likelihood of support from the parent has declined. This could result from a deterioration in CMG's credit profile or a substantial reduction in its ownership in CMPH.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Privately Managed Port Companies published in Septemebr 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040210. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (CMPH), listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has port investments in Australia (Aaa stable), Brazil (Ba2 stable), China (A1 stable), Sri Lanka (B2 ratings under review), Togo (B3 stable), Djibouti, Nigeria (B2 negative) and Turkey (B2 negative), along with a 49% stake in Terminal Link SAS.

As of 30 June 2020, CMPH was 63.1% indirectly controlled by China Merchants Group Limited (CMG), a conglomerate wholly owned by the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of China.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

