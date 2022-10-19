Moody's assigns Baa2 to EMU Campus Living, LLC's project revenue bonds and affirms Eastern Michigan University, MI's A3 issuer and revenue bond ratings; outlook is stable

New York, October 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 to EMU Campus Living, LLC's proposed $200 million Project Revenue Bonds (CFP3 - Eastern Michigan University Student Housing Project), Series 2022. The bonds will be issued by the Public Finance Authority, WI. Project bonds are secured first by net revenue of the project, but have an additional pledge of subordinated unsecured general revenue of Eastern Michigan University, MI to meet 1.0x debt service coverage if project revenues are insufficient. The proposed financing structure is fixed rate with increasing amortization through 2055. Concurrently, we have affirmed Eastern Michigan University's A3 issuer and general revenue bond ratings. The university had approximately $330 million of debt outstanding at the end of fiscal 2022. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the Baa2 project revenue bond rating reflects the large scope of the project, first lien on net project revenues, essentiality of it to the university's long-term strategic plan, and subordinate unsecured nature of the occupancy payment from the university in case of net revenue shortfalls to make debt service payments. Due to the university's commitment to make occupancy payments, the rating is strongly linked to the credit quality of the university and its commitment to the project.

The financed project will encompass all of the university's housing and is a key component to the university's long-term strategic plan ("Welcome Home 2025 Plan"). The end result of construction will be 3,000 newly constructed or renovated beds with two new apartment style building constructed. There is a high degree of alignment between the university and the development/management team, which helps support project fundamentals. The university will continue managing the residence life functions of the housing system. The two notch distinction between the issuer rating reflect the riskiness of the project, which has speculative elements given the limited pledge and enrollment challenges of the university, as well as the subordinated pledge of unsecured revenue of the university to make occupancy payments equivalent to a thin 1.0x debt service coverage. The rating also favorably incorporates a debt service reserve fund which provides additional support for temporary operational disruptions. The university's occupancy payment is prior to tapping of the debt service reserve fund in the flow of funds.

The affirmation of the A3 issuer rating reflects the university's large scope of operations, improved liquidity and operating margins, as well as its importance to the region it serves in the State of Michigan. Operating performance has improved in recent years, driven by continued expense reduction efforts, as well as federal COVID relief, which was fully recognized in fiscal 2022. Liquidity, which has been a credit weakness, improved materially in 2022, providing the university with some additional buffer against operating challenges. The university's overall credit quality, however, remains constrained by significant student market challenges, evidenced by multiple years of annual enrollment declines. Additional challenge include high leverage with modest debt amortization over the near-term, continued, albeit improved, swap exposure, and the potential for future support to the EMU Properties housing project, which would divert resources from other university projects and/or balance sheet improvements.

The affirmation of the A3 revenue bond rating reflects the issuer rating and first lien on a broad pledge of university revenue.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of EBIDA margins in the low-double digits in fiscal 2023 and resulting direct debt service coverage of at least 1.5x. It also reflects our expectations that incoming class sizes will remain stable and full-time enrollment losses will remain in the low-single digits in fall 2023. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectations that housing project construction and delivery will meet expected timelines and cost estimates given the experienced project team and strategic alignment with the university.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant strengthening of brand and strategic positioning evidenced by enrollment and net tuition revenue growth over multiple years

-Material growth in unrestricted liquidity

-Sustained improvement in EBIDA margins

-For the project revenue bonds, better than forecasted housing demand and project net revenue over multiple years, resulting in much stronger than forecast standalone debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Failure to sustain double-digit EBIDA margins and direct debt service coverage above 1.5x

-Inability to maintain at least stable liquidity

-Continued enrollment erosion beyond expectations

-Additional borrowing given already significant financial leverage

-For project revenue bonds, significant cost-overruns requiring either a reduction in the university's liquidity or additional debt financing to complete the project

-For project revenue bonds, insufficient net revenues of the EMU housing project to cover expenses and debt service, requiring university support, eroding the university's ability to improve its balance sheet or reinvest in its facilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The project bonds are secured by a net revenue pledge of the project and includes the trustee's first-lien security interest in various agreements between EMU Campus Living LLC/CFP3 and, respectively, the Board of Regents of Eastern Michigan University, Public Finance Authority (issuer), EMU PM CO LLC (property manager) and EMU Dev Co. (Gilbane Development). In addition, the trustee maintains a security interest in various funds such as the Project Fund and MADS-funded Debt Service Reserve Fund. It also includes an occupancy agreement from the university to make 1.0x debt service coverage from subordinated general revenue in case of a debt service shortfall from project revenue

General revenue bonds have a first lien on pledged revenue of the university. Pledged revenue consist of tuition, fees, grants and gifts, sales of educational services, investment income and revenue from the housing and auxiliary system. State appropriations, restricted gifts and grants, money held in escrow, and up to 5% of revenue from fees are excluded from pledged revenue. Pledged revenue coverage of maximum annual debt service is robust, and there is an additional bonds test, under which EMU has generous headroom.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The $200 million of proceeds will fund the "Welcome Home 2025 Plan" entails the construction of two new on-campus apartment buildings (700 beds), renovations to 8 existing residential halls/apartments (2,029 beds), and the demolition of 7 residential facilities (1,966 beds). In total, EMU housing stock will shrink from 4,307 beds to an end-state of 3,041 beds. The project is a key element of the university's longer-term competitive strategies, and will result in the building and renovation of nearly all remaining housing communities on campus while addressing EMU's significant deferred liability related to facility improvements. The wholescale upgrade of residential facilities is designed to increase upperclassmen student housing retention rates and attracting graduate students to move on-campus.

PROFILE

Established in 1849, EMU has evolved from a teachers college into a comprehensive undergraduate and graduate institution. The university reported operating revenue of over $326 million in fiscal 2021 and enrolled 12,945 full-time equivalent students in fall 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

