Moody's assigns Baa2 to ENN Energy's proposed USD senior unsecured note

Hong Kong, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 rating to ENN Energy Holdings Limited's proposed senior unsecured USD note.

The outlook is stable.

ENN Energy will use the proceeds from the note for refinancing of existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The proposed USD note issuance will not have a material impact on ENN Energy's overall credit profile because the scale of the issuance will be manageable for the company," says Boris Kan, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

ENN Energy's Baa2 issuer rating is underpinned by (1) the company's established position in the piped-gas sector, with geographically diversified operations, (2) its large market share that often involves monopolistic positions in gas distribution, backed by long-term concessionary agreements; and (3) favorable industry trends and supportive government policies that offer good growth potential.

However, these strengths are counterbalanced by (1) the risks associated with China's evolving regulatory framework in the gas sector; (2) the company's moderate financial profile because of high capital spending; and (3) its increasing involvement in unregulated businesses, which entail higher business risk.

On 30 August 2019, ENN Energy announced that ENN Group International Investment Limited (EGII) and Essential Investment Holding Limited (Essential Investment) have agreed to sell their combined and entire 32.8% equity stake in ENN Energy to ENN Ecological Holdings Co., Ltd (ENN Ecological, Ba2 positive). The buyout is subject to certain conditions, including the completion of legal procedures for the transfer of assets. Upon completion, ENN Ecological will become the controlling shareholder of ENN Energy.

Wang Yusuo, the company's chairman and executive director, and his concert parties currently own a 100% equity interest in EGII, a 100% stake in Essential Investment and a 48.4% stake in ENN Ecological. ENN Energy will remain under Wang's control if the transaction completes.

Moody's believes that the impact of the proposed transaction on ENN Energy is likely to be limited as Mr. Wang will maintain ultimate control of the company. ENN Energy will continue to be the flagship company for Wang's downstream energy business, with a strong market position in the city gas sector that will benefit from the supportive regulatory environment under the Government of China's (A1 stable) clean energy initiative.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months the company's credit profile and the regulatory environment will remain stable.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) favorable regulatory changes significantly improve the company's ability to pass through costs, or (2) there is a material improvement in ENN Energy's business model and financial profile.

Financial metrics indicative of an upgrade include ENN Energy's (1) RCF/debt staying above 28% and/or (2) debt/EBITDA staying below 2.2x over a prolonged period.

The rating could come under pressure if (1) unfavorable regulatory changes significantly reduce the company's ability to pass through costs and concession rights, (2) its credit metrics significantly weaken because of aggressive debt-funded capital spending or acquisitions, or (3) there is a material increase in its risk exposure from its unregulated businesses.

Financial metrics indicative of a downgrade include ENN Energy's (1) RCF/debt staying below 15% and/or (2) debt/EBITDA staying above 4.0x over a prolonged period.

The rating also takes into account the following ESG considerations.

ENN Energy has low carbon transition risk within the utility sector in China as the government aims to increase consumption of natural gas, a cleaner fuel than coal, to control air pollution.

ENN Energy faces moderate social risk in terms of worker health and safety in relation to its construction and operation of city gas projects.

ENN Energy's governance risk is moderate. Mr. Wang's ultimate ownership in, and commitment to ENN Energy is a key consideration. Also, the company's financial policy is characterized by high capital spending and leverage.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (ENN Energy) (formerly known as Xinao Gas Holdings Ltd.) constructs and operates facilities for the distribution of piped natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial (C&I) customers in China. The company also conducts wholesales gas business. In addition, the company provides integrated energy solutions, and other energy-related value added products and services to customers.

During the first six months of 2020, ENN Energy generated total revenue of RMB31.5 billion, of which 58% was from the retail gas sales, 8% from gas pipeline construction and installation, 25% from wholesale of gas, 7% from sales of integrated energy and services and 2% from value added business.

ENN Energy is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. At the end of June of 2020, the company was 32.8% owned by the founder, Wang Yusuo and his concert parties, with the remaining shares owned by financial institutions and the public.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

